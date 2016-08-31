(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed US dollar-denominated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under the bank's SGD15bn Euro medium-term note programme. The final rating on the securities is subjected to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch below UOB's 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR). This reflects their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior unsecured instruments, which is due to their subordinated status, the presence of a non-viability clause and the partial, rather than mandatory, full write-down feature at the point of non-viability. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has sole discretion in determining if UOB is non-viable. If it does so, the notes may be written down in full or in part to the extent necessary to restore the bank's viability. A write-down of the Tier 2 notes will occur only after any Additional Tier 1 securities with loss-absorption features are fully written off, after which the Tier 2 notes would be written down pro rata with other parity Tier 2 instruments containing loss-absorption features. The write-down would be permanent. No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance risk, as Fitch regards it to be minimal relative to the VR assigned. The notes will not qualify for equity credit under Fitch's criteria. In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these notes and other UOB Tier 2 securities will rank below the bank's senior creditors, including covered bondholders and depositors, but above the bank's ordinary shareholders, preference shareholders and holders of perpetual capital securities in priority of claims. The notes will rank equally with all subordinated debts issued by UOB qualifying as Tier 2 capital securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in UOB's Viability Rating will impact the securities' rating as that is the anchor rating off which the securities are notched down. For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1005386">Fitch Affirms Major Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable "Fitch Affirms Major Singapore Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 1 June 2016 and its rating report dated 8 July 2016, available at www.fitchratings.com UOB's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Wee Siang Ng Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.