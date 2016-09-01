(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) China's Guangdong province recorded
4% passenger
turnover growth in the first seven months of 2016, compared with
a nation-wide
decline of -6%, says Fitch Ratings. The province also saw a 7%
increase in
freight turnover against a national average of 4%. The
above-average growth
reflects Guangdong's importance as China's major trading and
manufacturing hub.
We expect traffic growth of Fitch-rated southern-China
expressway operators to
remain solid, with passenger-traffic acting as the key driver
due to increasing
passenger-vehicle ownership and low oil prices. According to the
China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers, passenger-vehicle sales
volume
increased 11% yoy in the first seven months of 2016, which Fitch
believes was
due to the tax benefits offered by the central government on
passenger-vehicles
since October 2015.
We expect EBITDA margins of Fitch-rated expressway operators to
remain stable at
around 75%, with China's tariff policy remaining unchanged in
the near-term and
small increases in operating expenses.
Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (SZE, BBB/Stable) benefits
from its
strategic position in Guangdong, with eight out of nine
consolidated expressways
located in the province. The company recorded 17% yoy traffic
growth in the
first seven months of 2016, as did Yuexiu Transport
Infrastructure Limited's
(YXT, BBB-/Stable) GNSR Expressway, which is also located in
Guangdong. Other
listed expressway operators with a large exposure to the
province, including
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited and Guangdong Provincial
Expressway
Development Co., Ltd, saw traffic growth of over 10%.
Factoring in SZE's Shenzhen Outer Ring Road Project and Meilin
Checkpoint Urban
Renewable Project, we expect the company's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to remain
below 2.0x and its FFO fixed-charge coverage to stay at 4.0x in
2016-2019. While
no details are provided, SZE is looking for investment
opportunities in the
environmental protection sector and could potentially develop it
as its
second-core business. Any new investments - depending on size,
profitability and
financing arrangements - could affect the company's key credit
metrics.
YXT is on track to improving its debt-structure by reducing
secured debts, with
the company's secured debts falling from CNY5.4bn at end-2015 to
CNY4.7bn at
end-1H16 (adjusted for secured loans held by a disposable asset
- Yue Xin
Chishui Terminal Company Limited). Fitch expects YXT's
FFO-adjusted net leverage
to improve overtime from 5.9x in 2015, returning to below
Fitch's negative
rating guideline of 5.5x in 2017 or 2018, barring any major
acquisitions.
Contact:
Cecilia Chan
Associate Director
+852 2263 9905
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Edwin Lam
Director
+852 2263 9975
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
