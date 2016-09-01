(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Citibank N.A.- Colombo
Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CitiSL's rating is the highest on the National Rating scale and
reflects the
credit profile and financial strength of Citibank, N.A.
(A+/Stable). Citibank,
N.A.'s rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local- and
Foreign-Currency
Issue Default Ratings of 'B+/Negative', and as a result CitiSL's
rating on the
National Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'.
The rating is linked with Citibank, N.A.'s Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) because
of CitiSL's legal status as a branch of Citibank, N.A., which
makes it a part of
the same legal entity. Fitch believes that support from
Citibank, N.A. would be
forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints
on remitting
money into Sri Lanka.
CitiSL's strategic objectives are aligned with those of
Citigroup. The branch is
integrated into global operations through utilisation of common
systems, such as
group's core banking and anti-money laundering systems, and
through regular
reporting, including periodic internal audits.
As a result of CitiSL's stringent customer evaluation framework,
its loan book
is significantly concentrated, with the five largest loans
accounting for 54% of
total lending at end-1H16. Further, CitiSL has consistently
maintained sound
asset quality with zero non-performing loans since 2009.
The contribution of deposits to the bank's funding mix has
declined to 71% at
end-1H16 from 86% at end-2015. However, Fitch believes that
CitiSL's liquidity
position is stable as the branch has access to intergroup
funding, if needed.
CitiSL's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains around 46.7% at
end-1Q16 and the
branch's FCC ratio is much higher than that of its domestic
peers.
CitiSL was established in 1979 and operates as a single branch
in Sri Lanka.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of CitiSL's rating could result from Citibank,
N.A.'s rating falling
below Sri Lanka's IDR, although Fitch sees that as highly
unlikely in the
near to medium term. Significant changes to Fitch's expectation
of support from
CitiBank N. A. could also have a negative impact on the rating.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
