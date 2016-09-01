(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank N.A.- Colombo Branch's (CitiSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS CitiSL's rating is the highest on the National Rating scale and reflects the credit profile and financial strength of Citibank, N.A. (A+/Stable). Citibank, N.A.'s rating is higher than Sri Lanka's Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issue Default Ratings of 'B+/Negative', and as a result CitiSL's rating on the National Rating scale is mapped to 'AAA(lka)'. The rating is linked with Citibank, N.A.'s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because of CitiSL's legal status as a branch of Citibank, N.A., which makes it a part of the same legal entity. Fitch believes that support from Citibank, N.A. would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. CitiSL's strategic objectives are aligned with those of Citigroup. The branch is integrated into global operations through utilisation of common systems, such as group's core banking and anti-money laundering systems, and through regular reporting, including periodic internal audits. As a result of CitiSL's stringent customer evaluation framework, its loan book is significantly concentrated, with the five largest loans accounting for 54% of total lending at end-1H16. Further, CitiSL has consistently maintained sound asset quality with zero non-performing loans since 2009. The contribution of deposits to the bank's funding mix has declined to 71% at end-1H16 from 86% at end-2015. However, Fitch believes that CitiSL's liquidity position is stable as the branch has access to intergroup funding, if needed. CitiSL's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio remains around 46.7% at end-1Q16 and the branch's FCC ratio is much higher than that of its domestic peers. CitiSL was established in 1979 and operates as a single branch in Sri Lanka. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of CitiSL's rating could result from Citibank, N.A.'s rating falling below Sri Lanka's IDR, although Fitch sees that as highly unlikely in the near to medium term. Significant changes to Fitch's expectation of support from CitiBank N. A. could also have a negative impact on the rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala ,CFA Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.