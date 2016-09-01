(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) China-based homebuilder Sunshine
100 China
Holdings Ltd's (Sunshine 100, B-/Negative) ratings are still
under pressure as
its interim results show the company's sales turnover remained
slow and profit
margin was thin, Fitch Ratings says. In addition, cash flow from
contracted
sales in 1H16 barely met the company's construction needs, which
resulted in
further increases in net debt and leverage to meet other
expenses.
The company's property sales turnover, measured by the ratio of
contracted sales
to gross debt, was a slow 0.36x in 1H16, resulting in tight
liquidity. Despite
the 34% yoy increase in contracted sales to CNY4.3bn in 1H16,
and low land
premium of CNY91m, operating cash inflow is insufficient
consider the company's
large development expenditure, which according to management is
around CNY6bn in
2016. To make up the shortfall, the company's net debt increased
to CNY19bn at
end-1H16 from CNY17bn at end-2015, leading to a further rise in
leverage,
measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, to 66% from 62%.
The main mitigation for liquidity risk is the company's move to
reduce
short-term debt to CNY7bn at end-June 2016 and double the cash
balance to
CNY5bn. The gap remains significant and Fitch will closely
monitor the company's
refinancing ability and take action if there are any significant
risks to the
current debt being refinanced in the next 12 months. The
refinancing risk is
further increased as a large portion of Sunshine 100's projects
are in secondary
locations of Tier-2 cities or lower-tier cities, where turnover
is slower and
sales are less predictable.
The company's gross profit margin continued to be subdued at
below 20%, mainly
due to the low average selling price of around CNY8,000 per
square metre of its
key projects, which are in secondary locations in lower-tier
cities. The sharp
drop of EBITDA margin to below 2% in 1H16 from 12% in 2015 was
the result of an
increase in selling expenses in line with contracted sales
growth.
