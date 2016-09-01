(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Vietnam's strong economic
performance is helping to
attract much-needed foreign capital into its banking system,
says Fitch Ratings.
Banks are likely to need additional capital as they respond to
the phasing-in of
Basel II capital adequacy standards by end-2018 while trying to
meet demand for
rapid credit growth.
GIC, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund, signed a memorandum of
understanding on
Monday to buy a 7.7% stake in Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Foreign Trade of
Vietnam (Vietcombank; B+/Stable), Vietnam's largest bank by
market
capitalisation. The deal follows the recent purchase of a 5%
stake in a much
smaller bank, TienPhong Bank (not rated), by International
Finance Corporation
(IFC).
This injection of foreign capital is a positive trend and comes
at a time of
strong economic growth, which has helped to stabilise asset
quality. We forecast
real GDP growth of 6.2% in both 2016 and 2017. Healthy economic
growth plus a
recovery in the real estate market are likely to lead to a
slower NPL formation,
at least in the short term. Liquidity and funding conditions
should continue to
be supported by local-currency stability and benign inflation.
Fitch's outlook
for the banking sector was revised to stable from negative in
December 2015 to
reflect these conditions.
Nevertheless, Vietnam's bank ratings are among the lowest in
Asia, reflecting a
range of structural problems - not least of which is weak
capitalisation.
Published capital-adequacy ratios (CAR) are low, and
under-reporting of NPLs
suggests that true capitalisation is even weaker.
Capital buffers are likely to come under pressure over the next
couple of years.
Ten banks have been designated by the central bank to move to
Basel II, with
full adoption expected by end-2018. We believe their CARs will
be pushed lower
by the shift to a more conservative regime. Those banks with
CARs close to the
9% regulatory minimum will need more capital. Vietcombank, for
example, had a
CAR of just 9.7% under the Basel I regime at end-June 2016, and
Basel II is
likely to have been one of the key motivations for its deal with
GIC.
Rapid credit growth is also creating a need for more capital.
Private-sector
credit grew by an average of 16.4% per year during 2010-2014,
and rose by 17.3%
in 2015. Another pick-up is likely in 2016, with the official
target for the
year set at 18%-20%. In our opinion, rapid credit growth poses a
risk to
Vietnam's medium-term financial stability, particularly since
the credit/GDP
ratio - at 110.5% in 2015 - is already extremely high by
frontier-market
standards.
A sustained rise in foreign appetite for Vietnam's bank equity
would be a
positive development because the banking sector has significant
recapitalisation
needs. However, there is a limit to how much capital can be
raised from
overseas. Foreign ownership of any Vietnamese bank is capped at
30% - and,
within that, foreign strategic investors are collectively
allowed to own only
20%. Vietnam's banks may still need to raise significant capital
in the
still-developing domestic market unless foreign-ownership
restrictions are
relaxed.
