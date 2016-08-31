(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based DBS
Group Holdings Ltd's (DBSH) USD750m 3.60% perpetual capital
securities a final
rating of 'BBB'. This follows the completion of the securities
issue, as well as
the receipt of final documents conforming to information
previously received.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
29 August 2016.
The securities are intended to qualify as Additional Tier 1
capital securities
of DBSH under the Basel III regime.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities are rated five notches below DBSH's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR),
comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk, in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria.
The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep
subordination
status. Holders of the securities together with those of DBSH's
other Additional
Tier 1 capital securities will rank ahead of claims from DBSH's
ordinary
shareholders and holders of any other class of DBSH share
capital and any
instrument or security that are junior to the securities, and
will rank below
all senior creditors and holders of subordinated notes of the
company.
Non-performance risk arises from the fact that DBSH and the
Monetary Authority
of Singapore (MAS) will have unrestricted discretion in
cancelling any periodic
distribution on the proposed securities. Distribution on the
securities would
otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed-rate, based on the
prevailing
principal amount.
The securities are subject to write-off at a point of
non-viability as
determined by the MAS. The amount to be written off will be as
much as is
required for the bank to cease to be nonviable, as directed by
the MAS, or as
determined by DBSH in accordance with the MAS, up to the full
principal and
accrued but unpaid distribution amount on the securities. Any
amount written-off
will not be restored under any circumstances.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the securities is sensitive to a change in DBSH's
VR.
DBSH has the same VR as its wholly owned subsidiary, DBS Bank
Ltd (DBS;
AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting the close integration between both
entities, and
Fitch's expectation that double leverage should remain low at
DBSH over the near
to medium term. A change in DBS's VR will likely have similar
rating impact on
that of DBSH.
Meanwhile, DBSH's VR may be notched down from that of DBS if
their risk profiles
diverge. This may arise with increased complexity in DBSH's
corporate structure
or a significant rise in double leverage.
DBSH's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '5'
- Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ng Wee Siang
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 31 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15
July 2016 (pub.
20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.