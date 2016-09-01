(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Sberbank
Slovensko a.s.'s (SBSK) ratings. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as SBSK has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for SBSK.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On 21 December 2015, Fitch placed SBSK's ratings on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN),
following the announcement of SBSK's parent, Sberbank Europe AG
(SBEU;
BB+/Negative), that it had signed an agreement with Penta
Investments to sell
SBSK (for details see Fitch Places Sberbank Slovensko A.S. on
Rating Watch
Negative' on www.fitchratings.com). On 29 July 2016, SBEU
announced that it has
completed the sale of SBSK to Penta Investments.
Fitch has withdrawn SBSK's ratings without resolving the Rating
Watch due to
insufficient information to assess the bank's current and future
credit
profiles. Fitch believes that as a result of the change in the
ownership the
bank's credit profile will no longer benefit from potential
institutional
support from its previous ultimate parent Sberbank of Russia
(SBRF,
BBB-/Negative), and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
would therefore
reflect its intrinsic creditworthiness, as expressed by its
Viability Rating
(VR). Fitch does not rate Penta Investments and therefore cannot
reliably assess
its ability to provide support to SBSK.
Given the insufficient information available, Fitch is not able
to determine the
appropriate level of SBSK's VR, and hence the bank's Long-Term
IDR following the
change in ownership, and has therefore withdrawn the ratings
without
affirmation. However, the agency believes that the appropriate
level of the
Long-Term IDR based on the VR would likely be lower than the
'BB+' rating, which
was based on support from Sberbank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-Term IDR: 'BB+'; on RWN
Short-Term IDR: 'B'
Support Rating: '3'; on RWN
Viability Rating: 'bb-'
