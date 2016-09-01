(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Sberbank Slovensko a.s.'s (SBSK) ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as SBSK has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SBSK. KEY RATING DRIVERS On 21 December 2015, Fitch placed SBSK's ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the announcement of SBSK's parent, Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU; BB+/Negative), that it had signed an agreement with Penta Investments to sell SBSK (for details see Fitch Places Sberbank Slovensko A.S. on Rating Watch Negative' on www.fitchratings.com). On 29 July 2016, SBEU announced that it has completed the sale of SBSK to Penta Investments. Fitch has withdrawn SBSK's ratings without resolving the Rating Watch due to insufficient information to assess the bank's current and future credit profiles. Fitch believes that as a result of the change in the ownership the bank's credit profile will no longer benefit from potential institutional support from its previous ultimate parent Sberbank of Russia (SBRF, BBB-/Negative), and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) would therefore reflect its intrinsic creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR). Fitch does not rate Penta Investments and therefore cannot reliably assess its ability to provide support to SBSK. Given the insufficient information available, Fitch is not able to determine the appropriate level of SBSK's VR, and hence the bank's Long-Term IDR following the change in ownership, and has therefore withdrawn the ratings without affirmation. However, the agency believes that the appropriate level of the Long-Term IDR based on the VR would likely be lower than the 'BB+' rating, which was based on support from Sberbank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-Term IDR: 'BB+'; on RWN Short-Term IDR: 'B' Support Rating: '3'; on RWN Viability Rating: 'bb-' Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.