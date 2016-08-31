(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Norwegian insurer, Gjensidige
Forsikring's, issuance
of a Restricted Tier 1 (RT1) bond reinforces our expectation
that a market will
develop in Europe for these innovative instruments, Fitch
Ratings says. We did
not rate the Gjensidige bond but our likely rating approach for
RT1s would be to
notch down from the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating by
five notches
(four notches from the Issuer Default Rating/IDR). This would
reflect both deep
subordination and the potential for investors to suffer a loss
while the insurer
avoids a general default.
It is unclear how quickly the market for RT1s will grow or how
big it will get,
but there are several reasons insurers are likely to be
interested in raising
capital in this new form. In particular, RT1s are cheaper than
issuing common
stock, and their loss-absorbing features could help insurers
manage volatility
in their Solvency 2 coverage ratios. Under Solvency 2, at least
50% of insurers'
solvency capital requirements must be covered by 'own funds' of
the highest
quality, known as Tier 1, and up to 20% of Tier 1 own funds can
be RT1
instruments.
When rating insurance hybrid instruments, we look at two key
aspects: the level
of subordination and what that means for expected recoveries in
a liquidation;
and non-performance risk, which reflects the risk of investors
facing a loss
before a general default event for the issuer.
As far as subordination/recovery is concerned, since RT1s are
deeply
subordinated and are intended to be loss-absorbing, we would
expect recoveries
to be close to zero. Fitch would therefore notch down the
maximum of two from
the IDR for recovery.
For non-performance risk, notching is linked to the likelihood
that any
loss-absorption feature of the instrument is triggered. For
RT1s, these features
include mandatory coupon cancellation if the solvency capital
requirement is
breached, and forced conversion into equity or write-down of the
instrument if
capital levels remain low or fall further. Management must also
have the right
to cancel coupon payments at their discretion.
In most cases management discretion over coupons is likely to be
the key feature
driving the level of notching as this would probably be
triggered before any
mandatory conversion or write-down. Critical to this evaluation
is our view on
how much pressure regulators would exert on management to cancel
coupons when
stress emerges.
For the similar Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
coupons issued by banks, Fitch's base case is to notch down by
three notches
from the Viability Rating for non-performance risk on the view
that bank
regulators will be assertive in pressing for cancelled coupons.
It is harder to
assess how aggressive insurance regulators will be in practice,
but our judgment
at the moment is that they will not be as assertive as their
banking
counterparts. We are therefore more likely to notch down
insurance RT1s by two
rather than three notches relative to the IDR for
non-performance risk. However,
expectations of regulatory behaviour could vary by jurisdiction
and issuer.
An exception could be if an insurer included a significantly
higher trigger for
mandatory coupon cancellation and/or principal conversion or
write-down than is
required to qualify as an RT1. In this event we would be more
likely to notch
down three steps from the IDR for non-performance risk.
The typical extra notch between the IFS rating and typical RT1
rating is due to
Fitch's practice of notching up the IFS rating by one from the
IDR for an
expectation of good recoveries for policyholders in most
jurisdictions.
