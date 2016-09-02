(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Lagos
State's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'B+' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'.
The National Long-Term Rating has also been affirmed 'AA+(nga)',
with Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on the MTN programme and senior
unsecured bonds, all
in local currency, have been affirmed at 'B+' and National
Long-term 'AA+(nga)'.
The affirmation reflects Lagos' still weak socio-economic
indicators by
international standards. The ratings also reflect the state's
satisfactory debt
metrics, Fitch's expectations of continued robust operating
performance over the
medium term and Lagos' improving accountability and transparency
management
compared with local standards. The Stable Outlook reflects that
on Nigeria
(B+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance
Due to a diversified revenue structure mitigating pressures from
low oil prices,
Lagos recorded in 2015 an operating margin of almost 51.5% (in
line with
2014's), after a 5% drop in operating revenue was offset by a 4%
cut to
operating expenditure. Fitch expects operating revenue, mainly
driven by the
service and tertiary sectors, to grow about 10% in the medium
term towards
NGN415bn (NGN378bn in 2015). Net internally generated revenues
(IGRs, excluding
fees and fine and other operating revenue) will average NGN310bn
over the medium
term, continuing to dominate 75%-80% of total revenue (70% in
2012).
This, combined with the commitment of the administration to
continue
streamlining its operating cost structure (including increased
efficiency of
cash management by limiting the use of commercial banks to three
names), should
stabilise the operating margin at the current level over the
medium term.
Management
After a 20% drop in 2015 capex as almost half of the year was
dedicated to
promoting elections, Fitch expects the resulting political
continuity will
normalise capex back towards NGN250bn per year over the medium
term, mostly
focused on transport, water, health, education and social
protection.
We expect management's efforts to improve transparency and
accountability,
together with a larger recourse to public-private partnerships,
will attract
foreign investments and, ultimately, sustain the state's
revenue. These
measures, together with the boost from the land use charge, have
led the current
administration to estimate comfortable overall monthly IGRs of
NGN30bn, a level
considered by local administrators as necessary to run the
affairs of the state.
Debt and Liquidity
We forecast Lagos' debt at above NGN500bn-NGN550bn over the
medium term, net of
repayment provisions, or almost 1x the budget size (nearly
NGN615bn at
end-2015). Being largely made up of bonds and external loans
(80% of total),
debt may suffer from the Naira devaluation, although the risk of
repayment
concentration will be compressed by the longer maturity of
Lagos' debt (10 years
versus previous seven years).
Following recent debt renegotiation, which reduced the debt
burden to a monthly
average interest rate of 12% (from 18%) with savings of almost
NGN4bn, Fitch
expects debt sustainability to remain sound, with a payback
(debt-to-current
balance) of three years and debt service coverage below 30% over
the next couple
of years. Liquidity should not be a risk, as it averages
NGN100bn over the
medium term and equivalent to approximately 1x annual debt
service requirements.
Economy
Despite its weak socio-economic indicators by international
standards, Lagos is
considered Nigeria's economic powerhouse as its local GDP
accounts for 20%-25%
of national GDP. According to the 2015 GDP breakdown, service,
construction,
transport and industry make up 90% of the local economy,
underpinning the
state's diversified economy, therefore easing the reliance on
oil-related
activities. These mitigate the risks stemming from potential
fiscal pressures as
a result of the central government's responses to low oil
prices; inflation; and
the continued weakness of the local currency.
Fitch believes that Lagos' socio-economic indicators will
further improve as
local GDP growth, which we estimate at 4.5%-5.5% in 2016-2017,
is likely to
outperform national real GDP growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign's ratings would lead to a
corresponding action on
Lagos' IDRs. In the absence of a sovereign downgrade, an
operating margin
declining towards 30%, unfavourable changes in the national tax
policy, debt
rising beyond Fitch's expectations over the medium term and
economic
instability, even at the local level, could lead to a downgrade.
A sovereign upgrade may be reflected in Lagos' ratings, provided
that
improvements in budgetary performance reduce debt levels to 1x
the budget size.
Further improvement of the local economy giving additional boost
to IGRs would
also be positive for the ratings.
