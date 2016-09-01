(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB' rating to
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (WBA) $1 billion unsecured term
loan. The loan
is structured in two $500 million tranches, with one maturing in
March 2017 and
the other maturing one year following the date of the close of
the Rite Aid
Corporation (Rite Aid) acquisition, pending regulatory approval.
Proceeds will
be used to partly fund the company's acquisition of Rite Aid.
Fitch rates WBA's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'/Stable Outlook. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
Of the total $17 billion purchase price for Rite Aid, Fitch
estimates WBA will
fund the acquisition with $14.6 billion of debt, including the
assumption of
$2.3 billion of Rite Aid's existing unsecured debt. As WBA has
obtained $6
billion in term loans and $6 billion of unsecured notes, the
company will need
to raise another $0.3 billion in financing. WBA has disclosed
that this could
include bank financing, commercial paper and/or private debt
placement.
The 'BBB' rating incorporates WBA's leading position and
increasing market share
in the growing drugstore category. WBA's ample free cash flow
(FCF) provides it
the financial flexibility to invest strategically in its
business and new
opportunities while managing its balance sheet. The
debt-financed Rite Aid
acquisition offers WBA the ability to strengthen its competitive
position and
generate significant procurement and cost synergies.
While incremental debt is expected to yield elevated leverage at
4.2x on a pro
forma basis, Fitch expects WBA to return adjusted leverage to
its historical
low-3.0x levels by fiscal 2019 (August). Concerns include
ongoing pressure on
U.S. pharmacy reimbursement rates, WBA's under-penetration in
the U.S. specialty
pharmacy business, and integration risks with Rite Aid.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Since Walgreen Co. (WAG) completed its merger with Alliance
Boots to form WBA on
Dec. 31, 2014, the combined entity has developed a holistic
strategy to grow its
presence in the U.S. healthcare market. The company has
undertaken a number of
strategic priorities to drive the business, including the
following:
--AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Long-Term Relationship: In March
2013, WAG and
wholesaler ABC announced a 10-year agreement (extension of three
years announced
on May 5, 2016) to source all drugs through a newly formed
strategic partnership
which would enable sharing of synergies by layering ABC's
generic volume into
WBA. Previously, WAG sourced branded pharmaceuticals through
Cardinal Health
Inc., specialty pharmaceuticals through ABC and generics
directly from
manufacturers.
Management also believed an economic interest in ABC was
important and
structured warrants and an open-market purchase program. As of
August 2016, WBA
owns 24% of ABC at a cost of approximately $3.1 billion after
exercising its
final warrants for $1.2 billion (announced August 25, 2016).
--Rite Aid Purchase: In October 2015, WBA announced the proposed
purchase of
Rite Aid, designed to add to the company's national retail
coverage and
purchasing scale. Rite Aid - which has approximately 6% share of
the U.S.
prescription market - has strong presence in key markets where
Walgreens has
lower market share such as California and the Northeast. The
company is also
targeting $1 billion in cost synergies, including leveraging
scale in sourcing
and eliminating duplicative corporate expenses. Fitch has
modelled synergies
approaching $750 million by fiscal 2019. The transaction is
expected to close in
the second half of calendar 2016.
--Cost Structure Opportunities: The company has identified $1.5
billion in cost
reduction opportunities primarily in the Walgreens U.S. business
(up from $1
billion initially identified in June 2012 at the announcement of
the
WAG/Alliance Boots partnership) and plans to complete the
program by the end of
fiscal 2017. Key areas of focus have included retail footprint
optimization,
headquarters rationalization and store operations efficiencies.
In terms of the front-end, which represents around 30% of
enterprise sales
volume (three-quarters via Walgreens stores in the U.S.), WBA
has a multifaceted
strategy. First, new management sees an opportunity to improve
basic operations
such as inventory management and shrink reduction. Second,
management believes
Walgreens has historically been overly focused on promotions,
with many loss
leaders driving down margins. WBA has been reducing promotions
and relying more
on strong operations and its Balance Rewards loyalty program to
drive sales.
Third, WBA plans to revitalize its beauty offering in the U.S.,
using elements
of the successful Boots model including owned brands such as No
7, Soap & Glory
and Botanics. Fitch views as positive efforts to drive installed
loyalty
programs as a means to improve customer stickiness.
RATING STRENGTHS
Category Growth and Competitive Resilience
WBA benefits from share gains in its U.S. pharmacy business
(approximately 50%
of total company sales), with the industry expected to grow
1%-2% annually each
in volume and pricing. The industry has benefitted from an aging
U.S.
population, enrollment increases due to the Affordable Care Act,
and
prescription price increases, particularly for specialty
pharmaceuticals.
Unlike many other retail categories, Fitch views pharmacies as
having limited
competition from new formats given fixed-price contracts and
pharmacist supply
constraints. Mail-order, which emerged as a major threat to
retailers over the
past several decades, appears to have peaked, particularly given
'90-day at
retail' offers across the industry as well as a number of
branded drugs shifting
to over-the-counter.
There has been significant pharmacy reimbursement pressure due
to shifts to
managed care from cash over the 1990s through mid-2000s and
growth in
Medicaid/Medicare over the last few years, and this pressure is
expected to
continue over the next few years as payers strive to contain
healthcare costs.
Economics of scale are critical to negotiate better pricing on
pharmaceutical
purchases to help offset some of the reimbursement pressure. As
a result, Fitch
expects WBA will continue to drive U.S. share gains with volume
growth in the
2%-3% range while overall industry grows at 1%-2%.
Front-end sales have grown in the low-single digits in recent
years, and have
shown resilience to competition from channels including
discounters and online.
Fitch believes that WBA's low front-end ticket (less than $10 in
most cases),
convenience model, and purchase immediacy have allowed it to
effectively compete
against new entrants. Fitch expects WBA's front-end comparable
store sales
(comps) to be slightly positive over the next three years.
Market Share Gains Expected to Continue
With 20% prescription market share, WBA is the second largest
player in the U.S.
and has driven market share through execution and scale
benefits. As a leading
market player with strong loyalty from a sticky customer base,
WBA is a
preferred retail partner and can compete effectively for
inclusion in pharmacy
networks with acceptable financial terms. WBA's size also
permits cost-effective
pharmaceuticals buying, enhanced by its partnership with
wholesaler ABC to
leverage the combined buying scale.
As a result of WBA's scale and execution, the company has built
a long track
record of growth, including U.S. comparable prescription volume
growth of 1.8%
and 3.5% in fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2015, respectively. This
growth reflects
market share gains due to the structural challenges facing the
retail pharmacy
space. Industry challenges such as increased concentration of
payers (including
the government), mail-order, and narrow networks, have not
negatively impacted
Walgreens' volume growth and in Fitch's view, have likely helped
it gain share
against smaller operators and independents. However, these
challenges have
dampened gross margins and Fitch expects WBA's U.S pharmacy
gross margins to
decline 30-40 basis points (bps) annually.
Despite overall market strength, WBA is underpenetrated in
specialty
pharmaceuticals relative to the market and competitors such as
CVS Caremark
(CVS), which has made targeted investments into the specialty
category and
benefits from its purchase of pharmacy benefits manager (PBM)
and mail-order
operator Caremark in 2006. CVS currently has approximately 25%
share of the U.S.
specialty market, which Fitch estimates at more than twice that
of Walgreens. As
specialty pharmaceutical growth will dominate overall spending
growth over the
rating horizon, WBA is somewhat structurally disadvantaged. The
company's
recently announced strategic alliance to combine its specialty
pharmacy business
with Prime Therapeutics LLC could improve its growth profile
while benefitting
from scale efficiencies. Fitch anticipates WBA can grow its U.S.
pharmaceuticals
sales in the 4% range annually, by taking share in non-specialty
categories
while maintaining or losing modest share in the specialty
category.
Fitch expects WBA's international business, approximately 30% of
total company
sales, to grow in the low-single-digits annually over the
forecast horizon,
driven by 1%-2% comps in international retail and modest growth
in the
international wholesale business. International gross margins
are expected to be
flattish in the low-20% range, as the dynamics pressuring gross
margins in the
U.S. are less prevalent abroad.
Rite Aid EBITDA Opportunity
Fitch views the proposed purchase of Rite Aid, which reported
sales of $31
billion and EBITDA of $1.4 billion in 2015, positively due
primarily to the
procurement and cost structure opportunities gained by
exploiting the combined
entity's scale. The company's $1 billion cost synergy target is
predicated
largely on improved sourcing, in addition to reducing
duplicative costs in the
combined entity. Based on visibility into these synergy
opportunities, Fitch
believes at least $750 million of synergy savings are possible
by fiscal 2019,
though mitigated by around $400 million EBITDA reduction,
assuming the FTC
mandates approximately 1,000 store closures due to local market
share concerns.
Rite Aid would improve WBA's national retail coverage,
particularly in Southern
California and Northeastern U.S. markets, positioning it well to
compete for
inclusion in narrow and preferred pharmacy networks. At the end
of fiscal 2015,
76% of U.S. households operated within a five-mile radius of a
Walgreens or
Duane Reade (also owned by WBA) and Fitch anticipates the
coverage is likely to
rise to the mid-to-high 80% range at the close of the
acquisition.
Beyond the synergy benefits, WBA may also benefit from store
consolidations over
the next few years, where a Rite Aid or Walgreens store is
closed and the
prescription file is transferred to another nearby location. The
drugstore
industry has historically driven EBITDA improvements through
these
consolidations. Additionally, Rite Aid historically has produced
lower per-store
sales productivity than its larger peers given significant lack
of investments,
and WBA plans to improve comps through its operating expertise.
Fitch has not
incorporated upside from either of these opportunities into its
forecast.
Size and Scale Enables Financial Flexibility
WBA's scale affords significant financial flexibility, allowing
the company to
invest in its existing business and capitalize on new
opportunities while
reducing leverage post the Rite Aid acquisition, which will add
approximately
$14 billion of debt to WBA's existing $14 billion (as of May 31,
2016) yielding
pro forma leverage of approximately 4.2x, up from latest 12
months (LTM)
leverage of 3.2x.
Fitch believes the purchase of Rite Aid (assumed in Fitch's
modelling to occur
in early fiscal 2017 if approved by the FTC) and accompanying
synergies could
drive EBITDA to close to $12 billion in fiscal 2019 compared to
a projected $9
billion expected in fiscal 2016 excluding Rite Aid and $10
billion on a pro
forma WBA/Rite Aid basis.
Fitch expects FCF to be $3.5 billion-$4 billion in fiscal
2016-2017 (after
dividends and one-time cash restructuring/merger expenses but
prior to any
potential working capital improvements) but should increase to
the $5 billion
range by fiscal 2018, and is expected to be used for debt
paydown. Fitch
believes debt paydown could yield adjusted leverage in the
mid-3x range at the
end of fiscal 2018 and below 3.5x within 36 months of closing
the Rite Aid
acquisition, absent any large-scale acquisitions.
Should the Rite Aid acquisition not be consummated, Fitch
expects WBA to end
fiscal 2016 with leverage in the low-3.0x range. The company
would likely use
FCF to resume share repurchases, absent any other acquisition
opportunities.
RATING CONCERNS
Gross Margin Pressure
Fitch sees continued gross margin pressure on sales of
pharmaceuticals in the
U.S. Structural margin pressure has been a consequence of
increased penetration
of the government as pharmaceutical payer under the Medicare and
Medicaid
programs, ongoing pressure from commercial payers, and a mix
shift toward the
90-day at retail offering. This pressure has been somewhat
mitigated by the
growth in generic penetration over the last few years, though
this penetration
is expected to taper given a lighter calendar of branded
expirations.
Projected margins may also be affected by the growth in
preferred/narrow
networks, as WBA sacrifices margin for network inclusion to
drive volume. Over
the forecast horizon, Fitch expects U.S. pharmacy gross margins
to decline
30-40bps annually, while U.S front-end gross margins are
expected to remain
relatively flat. Fitch has also assumed modest gross margin
pressure in WBA's
international retail pharmacy and wholesale businesses.
Cash Flow Deployment Options/Lack of Financial Targets
WBA has shown a willingness to use cash and leverage to grow its
business.
Examples include its strategic investment in ABC and its
announced merger with
Rite Aid. Management has expressed support of partnerships and
the need to
reduce inefficiency in the U.S. healthcare system. This mindset,
coupled with
management's lack of publicly stated financial targets, yields
some concern that
WBA will prioritize strategic growth over balance sheet
management in the medium
term.
Front-End Competition from Online Players
WBA's enterprise front-end sales have been resilient to
strengthened competition
from discounters and online channels. Fitch believes this is due
to low average
ticket prices, WBA's convenience model and purchase immediacy.
However, online
merchants (Amazon.com, Inc. in particular) continue to improve
their business
models and speed of delivery, which could impact WBA's
higher-margin front-end
sales in the future.
New Management Yields Operational Changes
WBA is making a number of changes in operations, including
corporate
realignment/headcount reduction, streamlining of store-level
operations, systems
overhauls, and front-end merchandising changes in categories
like beauty. While
these changes could improve margins while boosting sales, they
create operating
risk which could result in poor store execution and inventory
mismanagement.
Rite Aid Integration Risk
Fitch assumes WBA can achieve $750 million of the planned $1
billion in
synergies by fiscal 2019. Fitch expects WBA will enact a number
of changes to
Rite Aid operations, including store closures/consolidations,
supply
chain/procurement changes, and merchandising updates. Any of
these could cause
inventory interruptions and customer dissatisfaction, putting at
risk both
synergy forecasts and Rite Aid's ongoing sales trajectory.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects 2.5%-3% sales growth at legacy WBA, driven by 4%
U.S. pharmacy
and 0%-1% U.S. front-end comps and low-single-digit growth in
the company's
international retail and wholesale businesses. Rite Aid pharmacy
comps are
expected to be in the 2% range, with slightly positive front-end
comps. As a
result, sales growth for the combined entity is projected to be
around 2%-3%
after adjusting for an assumed 1,000 Rite Aid closures.
--Combined gross margin is expected to remain in the 25% range,
as 30-40bps of
annual U.S. pharmacy gross margin pressure is mitigated by Rite
Aid synergies.
SG&A growth should be modestly lower than sales growth due to
fixed-cost
leverage and Rite Aid synergies. Total Rite Aid synergies are
expected to be
$750 million by fiscal 2019.
--EBITDA is expected to be $9 billion in fiscal 2016, improving
to close to $11
billion in fiscal 2017 due to the Rite Aid acquisition and
toward the $12
billion range in fiscal 2019 on core business growth and Rite
Aid synergies.
Should the acquisition not close, Fitch would expect standalone
WBA EBITDA to
increase toward $10 billion over the next 36 months.
--FCF after dividends is projected to be $3.5 billion-$4.0
billion in fiscal
2016-2017, increasing to around $5 billion beginning fiscal 2018
on EBITDA
growth and substantial reduction of one-time integration
charges.
--FCF is expected to be used to reduce debt to the mid-3.0x
range in fiscal 2018
and the low-3.0x range in fiscal 2019, at which point WBA could
resume share
repurchases (in addition to those offsetting stock-option
exercises).
--If the Rite Aid acquisition does not close, FCF is projected
to be in the $4
billion range beginning fiscal 2017, and could be used to resume
WBA's share
repurchase program while maintaining leverage in the low-3.0x
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could occur given some combination of
the following:
--Persistently negative front-end comparable store sales or
flattish
prescription volume growth, indicating market share erosion;
--Unsuccessful execution yielding flattish or modestly declining
EBITDA from pro
forma levels, driven by greater-than-expected gross margin
declines on worsening
reimbursement rates or weak implementation of the Rite Aid
integration or
merchandising/systems initiatives;
--A debt-financed transaction or divergence of cash flow to
unanticipated
strategic priorities, limiting debt paydown;
--Diminished confidence in WBA's ability and willingness to
reduce leverage
below 3.5x by fiscal 2019, absent an unforeseen debt-financed
acquisition.
Given WBA's lack of stated targets with respect to financial
leverage, an
upgrade is unlikely due to the risk of a leveraging transaction.
However, Fitch
would view positively a public commitment to sustain leverage
below 3.0x.
LIQUIDITY
At May 31, 2016, the company had $6.1 billion in liquidity,
consisting of $3.1
billion in cash (which excludes $174 million of deposits
restricted under agency
agreements and by law and other obligations) and full
availability on its $3
billion revolver.
WBA had $13.5 billion of debt at May 31, 2016, composed of a GBP
billion term
loan ($2.1 billion U.S. dollar equivalent) with the remainder in
senior
unsecured notes. WBA is funding the acquisition with $14.6
billion of debt,
including the assumption of $2.3 billion of Rite Aid's existing
unsecured debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates WBA as follows:
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured Revolver (as co-borrower) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loans 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Walgreen Co.
--Unsecured revolver (as co-borrower) 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loan (as co-borrower) 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 4, 2016
Financial Statement Adjustments
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch excluded
$1.6 billion in one-time restructuring charges related to WBA's
costs
initiatives and mergers, LIFO provisions, and merger-related
amortization. Fitch
added back $109 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to
its EBITDA
calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
