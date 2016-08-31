(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Steep declines in global
sovereign bond
yields over the past few years have drastically reduced
investors' ability to
generate interest income from new securities purchases, says
Fitch Ratings.
Relative to yields available in 2011, global investors are
foregoing over $500
billion in annual income on $38 trillion in currently
outstanding bonds as a
result of the collapse in sovereign yields.
Cash flow benefits have effectively been transferred from global
investors to
sovereign issuers, as sovereign borrowing costs have dropped in
response to
central bank monetary stimulus. This has posed new challenges
for income-reliant
investors, such as insurers and pension funds, while enabling
governments to
borrow at increasingly attractive rates.
Damage done to investor returns is made clear by the
country-level data. Yields
for the top sovereign issuers have all fallen substantially
since July 2011. The
largest declines in weighted-average sovereign yields among the
top issuers over
the past five years have been seen in Spain (down 422 bps) and
Italy (down 413
bps). Both countries faced elevated spreads during 2011, when
investor concerns
surrounding Eurozone risk were peaking.
The median 10-year yield for the countries in Fitch's study
dropped to 1.17%
today from 3.87% in July 2011.
Some investors will feel an impact sooner than others. Given the
significant
downward moves in interest rates over the past five years, many
investors have
already seen large gains in their bond portfolios. In addition,
central banks'
holdings of sovereign securities have grown sharply, mitigating
the prospective
impact of ultra-low rates on private investors.
Still, for many "buy and hold" income-oriented investors, the
roll-off of
maturing securities requires that new cash be invested at much
lower coupon
rates. Should rates remain low for an extended period, it would
likely erode
earnings power for many large investment institutions and
pension funds.
Issuers will realize benefits slowly as older high coupon bonds
mature and new
low or negative yielding bonds are issued.
Central bank purchases of debt have contributed to the worldwide
shortage of
high-quality safe assets. The resulting supply shortages have
made it easier for
governments to borrow cheaply. Over time, this has the potential
to lead more
governments to pivot to fiscal stimulus as a tool to boost
economic growth.
Persistence of ultra-low sovereign borrowing costs could
eventually lead to
higher government debt levels and increasing leverage,
particularly if global
growth remains sluggish and doubts over the efficacy of monetary
stimulus grow.
Bond investors' global search for yield is leading them to look
elsewhere for
income, pushing down yields for issuers such as emerging market
sovereigns and
high-yield corporates with weaker credit profiles. Some
income-dependent
institutions such as insurers and pension asset managers are
likely to face
increasing credit risk as yields on high-grade bonds diminish.
Methodology:
The calculation of aggregate lost investor income is based on
Fitch's analysis
of $38 trillion in outstanding bonds issued by 34 large
investment-grade
sovereigns. The change in yield to maturity represents the pro
forma loss facing
investors in 2016, using yields that were available in 2011 on
currently
outstanding bonds. Source: Fitch Ratings/Bloomberg.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
