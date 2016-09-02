(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Republic of
Congo's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'CCC'. The issue ratings on Congo's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'CCC'. The Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are
affirmed at 'C'. The Country Ceiling has been downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Republic of Congo's ratings primarily reflect major
weaknesses in
governance, translating into poor public finance management, as
well as
constraints on deficit financing options in the short-term
induced by the lack
of spending adjustment at a time of large oil revenue shortfall.
More specifically, Congo's 'CCC' IDRs reflect the following key
rating drivers:-
Congo's temporary failure to pay interest and principal of
USD17m (0.2% of GDP)
on a Eurobond mid-2016 illustrates the country's extremely weak
public debt
management. Weak public financial management more generally has
been a
long-standing problem, with low non-oil revenues, poor data
quality and
transparency, and a poor track record of debt repayment.
The payment default also occurred at a time of severe cash
constraints for the
government. The country's fiscal deficit of 16.3% of GDP in 2015
was largely
financed by tapping available deposits, which fell to around 17%
of GDP at
end-2015, and by contracting new debt, including from the
central bank. The cash
strain intensified in early 2016 following a further decline in
oil revenues and
a large public wage increase ahead of the March presidential
elections. This
reportedly resulted in a further accumulation of arrears to
suppliers and
bilateral creditors and a further decline in government deposits
to below 15% of
GDP.
Despite a revised budget being passed in August and setting
ambitious capital
spending targets, a contraction in public investment in response
to the drying
up of financing sources is likely to lead to a narrowing of the
budget deficit
to single digits in 2016. Apart from bilateral loans already
approved, financing
options mostly consist of remaining deposits and a potential
recourse to
regional investors. But the lack of a track record in the
regional capital debt
market, the Eurobond default and the already large debt owed to
China (around
USD3bn) make these options uncertain. The government has not
resorted to
multilateral creditors so far and a Eurobond issue seems
unlikely.
Public debt, at an estimated 61% of GDP at end-2015, has risen
rapidly due to
falling nominal GDP, and new indebtedness incurred. This
represents a
significant weakness in the context of high budget revenue
volatility and weak
debt tolerance. Although its debt cost and maturity structure is
favourable (it
is mostly extended on concessional terms), its large foreign
currency component
(around 70% of total) exposes it to currency fluctuation
although the peg of the
franc CFA to the euro is solid.
Congo's real GDP growth is expected to be around 2% in 2016,
unchanged from
2015, well below historical averages and peer medians. However,
the Congolese
economy is expected to rebound in 2017 as a large new oil field
comes on stream,
boosting oil production. This, together with higher oil prices,
will likely
provide a broad-based improvement in most of Congo's credit
metrics next year,
including growth and twin deficits. Diversification of the
economy away from oil
(which accounted for more than 50% of GDP in 2014) remains a
long-term prospect,
despite heavy investment in infrastructure and potential in
agriculture and
mining.
Despite macroeconomic volatility related to commodity
dependence, inflation is
lower and less volatile than in most peer countries, reflecting
the effect of
membership in the franc zone. The unlimited guarantee provided
by the French
treasury to support the peg at times of FX scarcity also reduces
the risk of a
balance of payment crisis. This is particularly relevant as the
current account
deficit widened sharply to an estimated 15.4% of GDP in 2015
from 5.2% in 2014
and as regional reserves pooled at the central bank fell to an
estimated three
months of current account payments in 1H16.
Weak development, governance and business environment
indicators, which rank
among the lowest of Fitch-rated sovereigns, are further reasons
for Congo's
highly speculative grade rating, exacerbating risks of economic
shocks
associated with high commodity dependence. Political tensions
surged around the
re-election of President Sassou N'Guesso in March 2016.
The downgrade of the Country Ceiling to 'B+' follows Fitch's
update of its
Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 August 2016. Fitch is
of the view that
transfer and convertibility risk can differ among member
countries of CEMAC's
currency union. The three-notch uplift of Congo's Country
Ceiling from the
sovereign's Foreign Currency IDR balances the strength of
support provided by
France to the CFA franc in the CEMAC against Congo's weak credit
quality and
risk of transfer problems related to potential sector-wide bank
closures.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Republic of Congo a score
equivalent to a
rating of 'CCC' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-Term IDRs do not have an Outlook.
Developments that could result in a downgrade include:
-Intensified economic and financial stress leading to heightened
risk of
non-payment on principal or interest due on bonds rated by Fitch
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
an upgrade,
include:
-Improving liquidity of the government, resulting from rising
budget revenues, a
material tightening of investment spending or improving deficit
financing
options
-Marked reduction in external and fiscal balances and a
stabilisation of the
government debt-to -GDP ratio
-Evidence of a material improvement in public finance management
capacity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices of USD42/bbl in 2016 and
USD45/bbl in 2017.
Fitch assumes no break-up of the CEMAC monetary zone and no
devaluation of the
CFA franc.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 20 3530 1828
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
