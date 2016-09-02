(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
2016: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zalar Holding's (Zalar)
National Long-term
Rating at 'B(mar)'. The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Zalar
Holding's 2019 unsecured bond national rating at 'CCC+(mar)'
with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR6'.
The rating affirmation results from the ongoing recovery in
Zalar's operating
results and key financial metrics after two years of extreme
market conditions,
in line with our expectations. The group should be able to
maintain a financial
profile in line with the National Long-Term Rating of 'B(mar)'
due to its solid
competitive position and the consolidation of its business
profile following a
heavy investment phase. This is despite our expectation of some
market
volatility beyond 2016 and supports the Stable Outlook.
The rating continues to reflect the legacy of an aggressive
capital structure
leading to high refinancing risk, with meaningful deleveraging
remaining largely
contingent on benign market conditions. The group also only
benefits from
restricted financial flexibility, with limited liquidity and
weak funds from
operations (FFO) fixed charge cover.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Recovery in Results
In its conservative financial forecasts, Fitch expects Zalar to
reach record
high EBITDA of at least MAD300m in 2016. This comes after two
years of depressed
results resulting mostly from competitive disruptions, either
due to lack of
organisation in highly fragmented markets or due to low barriers
to entry in
some others.
The high profit should result from a normalisation of
competitive behaviour in
the trading and animal feed segments (as a number of companies
exited and prices
have recovered), and high prices in the poultry-related
sub-sectors following
the avian flu outbreak at the beginning of 2016 and a heatwave
that further
reduced global poultry production in the summer.
Reinforced Business Model
Fitch does not expect the 2016 market conditions, and therefore
Zalar's 2016
EBITDA, to be sustainable over the longer term, as they are
partly the result of
temporary circumstances. However, we believe the group's EBITDA
resilience has
improved following the heavy investment in 2014-2016, making it
able to better
resist market fluctuations. Therefore the rating reflects our
view of the
sustainability of Zalar's business model. This is due to its now
greater scale
and deeper vertical integration resulting in synergies, improved
technical
yields and better control over margins, notably in its
downstream activities.
Assuming average market conditions over 2017-2019, Fitch
forecasts that the
group could have annual EBITDA generation of more than MAD230m,
supported by
higher production capacity and market shares, and an EBITDA
margin that should
now be sustainable at 6%.
High Refinancing Risk
We do not expect the combination of extremely adverse events of
2014 and 2015 to
be repeated, although market conditions will likely remain
volatile. This
together with its reinforced business model should enable Zalar
to keep readily
marketable inventory (RMI)-adjusted FFO gross leverage below
8.0x (20x in 2015
and 27x in 2014) over 2016-2019, i.e. at a level which is more
commensurate with
the assigned 'B(mar)' Long-Term National Rating.
However, Fitch's assessment also factors in limited deleveraging
capacity under
average market conditions. Under these assumptions, Fitch
forecasts Zalar's
RMI-adjusted FFO gross leverage could remain high at around 7.8x
in 2018,
reflecting high ongoing refinancing risks.
Weak Liquidity
In 2015 the group's liquidity was supported by Seabord
Corporation's MAD176m
equity injection as a new shareholder. Furthermore, Zalar's
majority shareholder
(together the Chaouni family and Greenlight, the acquisition
vehicle the family
created to acquire Zalar's shares as part of the buy-out in
2011) negotiated the
postponing of Greenlight's own scheduled debt service from
November 2015 to
January 2016, making possible the deferral of the payment of
MAD145m dividends
that Zalar had declared for the year.
Over the rating horizon (2016-2019) Fitch expects Zalar's free
cash flow (FCF)
to remain volatile despite increasing EBITDA generation, lower
capex from 2017,
confirmed VAT refunds totalling MAD180m over 2016-2018 and
assumed marginal
acquisition activity. This reflects Zalar's aggressive capital
structure
resulting in high interest costs in proportion to its EBITDA
generation capacity
and the repayment of Greenlight's debt (which remains outside
Zalar's
consolidation perimeter) through recurring dividends combined
with volatile
working-capital needs.
Fitch expects the group's internal liquidity score (RMI plus
unrestricted cash
plus account receivables, divided by current liabilities) to
remain weak over
the next four years at around 0.7x, implying a recurring need
for external
funding sources. However, Fitch believes Zalar should be able to
consistently
roll over its short-term debt due to its demonstrated
comfortable access to bank
financing.
Limited Financial Flexibility
We expect Zalar's RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (adjusted
for the share of
dividends paid by the group used to service debt at Greenlight)
to recover from
the trough levels of 0.4x in 2014 and 0.7x in 2015, which had
resulted from
record-low profits. We forecast the ratio to improve to
1.1x-1.3x over the next
four years, a level adequate for the rating.
We view positively Zalar's ability to conserve cash by deferring
dividend
payments in 2015, but we believe the group's shareholders may
have a limited set
of additional protective measures should market conditions
strongly deteriorate
again.
Structural Subordination for Holding Creditors
The MAD350m bond issue is an unsecured, unguaranteed debt
obligation of Zalar.
Bondholders do not have direct recourse to the main operating
companies' assets
or profits but only an unsecured claim on intercompany loans in
those opcos. The
bond rating of 'CCC+(mar)' with expected recoveries between 0%
and 10% ('RR6')
reflects structural subordination for bondholders relative to
creditors at
subsidiary level.
Weak recovery prospects are exacerbated by the presence of large
senior or
secured liabilities at opco level, which rank senior to holding
company
creditors, even though we believe liquidation could provide
greater recoveries
than a sale of the business under going concern in a
hypothetical event of
default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Zalar
include:
- Stable revenues in 2016, growth in the high single digits over
2017-2019 as a
combination of higher volumes (demand growth, capacity
expansion) and selling
prices normalisation
- EBITDA margin peaking at 8.3% in 2016 due to unusually high
gross margins,
stabilising at 6%-6.3% over 2017-2019.
- Substantial working-capital inflows in 2016 due to lower grain
and animal feed
prices, outflows in line with growing sales thereafter
- MAD94m capex in 2016 due to the final phase of Zalar's
investment programme
(building of animal feed plant started in 2015), moving towards
maintenance
level over 2016-2019
- Repayment of shareholder's short-term loan of MAD145m, of
which MAD115m in
2016 and MAD31m in 2017; annual common dividend of MD75m to
MAD80m over
2017-2019
- MAD50m acquisition spending in 2016 on a rail-connected
terminal in Fez. We
assume an annual MAD20m budget for bolt-on acquisitions
thereafter
- Liquidity supported by access to renewable bank lines and an
about MAD105m
new loan to fund capacity expansion and acquisitions
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Improvement in profitability measured as RMI-adjusted
operating EBITDAR/ gross
profit above 40%, together with FCF returning to break-even or
positive,
underpinning internal liquidity - cash plus RMI plus account
receivables divided
by total current liabilities - of more than 0.5x (excluding
committed bank
lines).
- RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (including apportioned
dividends to cover
Greenlight's debt service) above 1.2x (2015: 0.7x).
- FFO adjusted leverage below 7x (RMI-adjusted FFO leverage
below 6x) for more
than two consecutive years.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Weak profitability (EBITDA margin under 3% or RMI-adjusted
operating EBITDAR/
gross profit below 30%) along with recurring negative FCF,
reflecting a
slower-than-expected market recovery or continuing large working
capital or
capex outlays necessitating increasing external financing.
- Weak internal liquidity of less than 0.5x (excluding available
bank lines).
- RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (including apportioned
dividends to cover
Greenlight's debt service) of 1.0x or lower on a sustained
basis.
- FFO adjusted leverage of more than 8x (RMI-adjusted FFO
leverage greater than
7x) for more than two consecutive years, reflecting an
increasingly
unsustainable capital structure.
- In connection with the maturity of the IFC's put option in
October 2018, the
absence of an IPO or of a trade buyer for IFC's stake, a
debt-financed buy-back
of IFC's stake by Zalar.
LIMITED LIQUIDITY
Zalar depends on the availability of working-capital financing
as it is still
mainly a grain processor and trader despite growing vertical
integration. This
leads to high short-term debt relative to its total debt. At
end-2015 its
liquidity was relatively weak as Fitch-adjusted unrestricted
cash balances of
MAD59m and estimated liquid inventories and receivables (RMI) of
MAD514m
together with MAD908m available undrawn short-term facilities
were just
sufficient to cover Zalar's short-term debt of MAD1.3bn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Zalar Holding SA
-National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'B(mar)'; Outlook Stable
-Unsecured bond national rating: affirmed at 'CCC+(mar)'/'RR6'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
Unrestricted Cash: Fitch estimated readily available cash at
MAD59m at end-2015,
out of the group's reported cash and cash equivalents of
MAD247m. The restricted
cash relates to cheques to be cashed in, which Fitch
reclassifies as account
receivables.
Change in Working-Capital Needs: Fitch excludes from its change
in
working-capital definition a MAD58m inflow related to an
increase in VAT
receivables (reclassified as non-recurring cash flow) and a
MAD145m inflow from
changes in the shareholder current account (reclassified as
other investing and
financing cash flows).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
