BARCELONA, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Basque Country's (Basque Country) Long-Term Foreign
and Local
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Positive
Outlooks. Fitch
has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The Basque
Country's senior unsecured bonds' ratings have also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Despite a slight downward adjustment by Basque Country to its
2015 operating
revenue causing a lower current balance than that indicated in
preliminary data,
Fitch has decided to maintain the Positive Outlook. It reflects
the potential
for an upgrade if the region extends its improvement in
operating performance in
2016. The region's 2016 budget is forecasting that operating
margin will rise to
7.7%, from 3.5% in 2015 and 3.2% in 2014.
An upgrade to 'A-' would place the Basque Country above the
sovereign's rating
of 'BBB+', which would be justified by the region's strong and
diversified
economy and significant tax autonomy.
The affirmation reflects the Basque Country's current good
performance, with a
GDP per capita equivalent to 130.6% of the national average in
2015. It also
reflects continuing moderately weak operating margin and rather
high direct
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expected Improving Operating Performance
For 2016-2017, Fitch expects the Basque Country's operating
margin to gradually
improve to 5%-7%, based on revenue growth driven by an improving
national
economy. The singular funding system of the Basque Country means
tax revenues
are correlated with its economic performance, while current
expenditure is rigid
due to the scope of responsibilities.
Nevertheless, Fitch's current expectations of improvement in
fiscal performance
take into account operating expenditure growth of 2%-3% in 2016,
after the
Basque Country lifted cost-containment policies. Regional
elections are
scheduled on 25 September 2016, and depending on the new policy
of the next
government, this could mean a change to our base case scenario.
With a GDP estimated at about EUR67bn and a GDP per capita
above 30% of the
national average, the Basque Country's economy is strong and
diversified, with a
solid and significant manufacturing sector (21.4% of nominal
GDP) and with a
higher-than-average employment rate of 48.4% in 2015 (46.4%
nationally). Housing
sales also illustrate a wealthier region with housing prices
consistently 40%
above the national average. The positive momentum in the economy
is illustrated
by the positive reversal in the labour market started in 2014,
as total
registered workers further rose 1.9% yoy in 2015, a trend that
is being extended
so far in 2016.
Moderately High Direct Debt
The expected improvement in fiscal performance will slow direct
debt growth,
which Fitch estimates will reach EUR8.6bn by end-2016. Direct
debt will be close
to 90%-95% of the Basque Country's current revenue at end-2018,
versus 93% in
2015. Liquidity risk is limited as provincial administrations
transfer tax
revenues to the Basque Country every two months. Cash reserves
increased to
EUR563.3m in 2015 from EUR358m in 2014, covering more than 60%
of the region's
2016 budgeted debt repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from the operating margin remaining above
5% in the medium
term, combined with no material change to the debt stock and
structure. This is
subject to the new government after the September elections and
to Fitch's
assessment of its main priorities.
The inability to report a structural positive current balance to
cover a large
part of its debt repayment could result in a downgrade, although
this is
currently not Fitch's base case scenario.
