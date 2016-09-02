(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greece's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'CCC'. The issue
ratings on Greece's long-term senior unsecured bonds have also
been affirmed at
'CCC'. The Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs and the
rating on Greece's
short-term debt have all been affirmed at 'C', and the Country
Ceiling at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The completion of the first review and approval in May of the
second tranche
(EUR10.3bn, 6% of GDP) of Greece's EUR86bn European Stability
Mechanism (ESM)
programme highlights improved relations with creditors, but in
Fitch's view
implementation risks are still high. The agreement was reached
several months
later than planned but the delay did not give rise to marked
economic
volatility.
The country's 2015 primary surplus (programme definition) was
confirmed at 0.7%
of GDP, better than the target of a deficit of 0.25%. A run-up
of government
arrears during creditor negotiations led to a fall in general
government debt,
to 177% of GDP in 2015 from 180% of GDP in 2014, still the
second highest of all
Fitch-rated countries. Fiscal performance so far this year is
consistent with
meeting the 2016 primary surplus target of 0.5% of GDP, but the
remaining fiscal
targets, of 1.75% of GDP in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018, will be
progressively harder
to meet.
In completing the first review, the government legislated as
"prior actions"
measures to meet the estimated fiscal gap of 3% of GDP to 2018,
of which just
above two-thirds come from pension and income tax reform.
Relatively weak
domestic ownership of programme policy, however, makes their
full implementation
difficult. The agreement also includes a contingent fiscal
mechanism
retrospectively triggering further measures if a fiscal target
is missed, as
well as tax efficiency reforms on which the follow-through is
less certain.
The second review is slated to commence in 4Q16, with labour
reform expected to
be the most contentious component. Fitch estimates that the
government will have
sufficient buffers (cash, repos and possible arrears build-up)
to last into 2Q17
without release of funds on completing the second review, which
increases the
likelihood of negotiations slipping into next year. The nature
of IMF
participation is likely to hinge on the scope for relaxation of
the medium-term
fiscal targets and degree of commitment to debt relief.
So far the Eurogroup has set out only general parameters of a
potential debt
deal; namely that gross financing needs should remain below 15%
of GDP "for the
medium term" and below 20% thereafter, and that the more
substantial relief such
as interest rate caps, coupon deferrals and maturity extensions
are conditional
on successful programme completion in 2018. Delivering debt
relief in stages and
contingent on delivery could incentivise performance, but could
have the
opposite effect if it came to be seen by Greek politicians or
the public as a
distant or unattainable prospect. Uncertainty around the likely
outcome also
limits the economic benefits through boosting confidence in the
long-term
sustainability of Greek debt.
Syriza has been losing ground in the polls to the centre-right
New Democracy,
which has less ideological opposition to a number of the
programme policies but
has argued for its renegotiation in particular on fiscal
targets. Despite a slim
majority, we expect Prime Minister Tsipras to be able to
continue to rely on
votes from centrist parties, but the potential for political
surprises remains.
Maintaining sufficient support to deliver on the demanding
conditions through to
2018 is highly challenging, particularly in view of the track
record of slippage
under previous programmes.
GDP contracted 0.75% (annualised) in 1H16, and Fitch expects a
modest pick-up in
the remainder of 2016 taking full year growth to -0.5%. We
forecast GDP growth
of 1.8% in 2017, supported by an increase in investment and, to
a lesser extent,
private consumption, and a moderately positive net trade
contribution.
Unemployment fell to 23.5% in May 2016 from close to 25.9% at
the beginning of
2015 and we expect a further gradual fall, to an average 21.9%
in 2018, still
the highest in the eurozone. The low oil price and sharp import
contraction
following imposition of capital controls has taken the current
account close to
balance from a deficit of 2.1% of GDP in 2014. Fitch expects
small current
account surpluses in 2016 and 2017, with net external debt
remaining elevated at
close to 130% of GDP in 2016.
Last year's bank recapitalisation helped stabilise the financial
sector but
consumer and investor confidence have been slow to recover. Bank
deposits have
increased only 2% since their 25% (EUR38bn) drop in 1H15,
although the
relaxation of capital controls in July, in particular the
withdrawal of
restrictions on new deposits, is expected to lead to some
moderate pick-up in
deposits in 2H16. As a result, Greek banks continue to face very
large funding
imbalances, with Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) accounting
for 20% of
system-wide funding. June's ECB reinstatement of the waiver
permitting Greek
government bonds to be used as collateral will allow a fairly
small share of ELA
funding (estimated 7%) to be transferred to ECB's regular
financing operations
at a 150bp lower interest rate.
The key challenge for the Greek banking sector is tackling
non-performing
exposures (NPEs) which remain extremely high at above 45% of
gross loans.
Improvement has been made to the legal and institutional
framework for resolving
loans, but progress in working through problem assets has been
relatively slow.
High NPEs, funding imbalances and weak credit demand continue to
constrain net
private sector lending, which Fitch forecasts will contract 2.8%
in 2016 and
1.5% in 2017.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Greece a score equivalent to a
rating of BB on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because of Greece's experience of
financial crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of five notches reflects
the following
adjustments:-
- Macro: -1 notch, to reflect a history of weak macroeconomic
management that
contributed to financial crises and steep declines in GDP.
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect public debt at close to
180% of GDP; the
SRM does not capture "non-linear" vulnerabilities at such a high
level.
- External Finances: -2 notches, to reflect: a) Greece's high
net external debt
which is not captured in the SRM, and restricted market access
which reduces
financing flexibility; and b) the +2-notch SRM enhancement for
"reserve currency
flexibility" has been adjusted to +1 notch given Greece's
financial crisis
experience.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect political risks to
the programme,
and a weak banking sector reliant on official funding and with
capital controls
still largely in place.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- A further track record of successful implementation of the ESM
programme,
brought about by an orderly working relationship between Greece
and its official
creditors and a relatively stable political environment.
- An economic recovery, further primary surpluses, and official
sector debt
relief would provide upward momentum for the ratings over the
medium term.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
-A repeat of the prolonged breakdown in relations between Greece
and its
creditors seen last year, for example in the context of a
failure to meet
programme targets and worsening liquidity conditions.
-Non-payment, redenomination or distressed debt exchange of
government debt
securities issued in the market or a government-declared
moratorium on all debt
service.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Any debt relief given to Greece under the ESM programme will
apply to
official-sector debt only, and would not therefore constitute an
event of
default under the agency's criteria.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
