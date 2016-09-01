(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Itau
Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH) and its subsidiary, Itau Unibanco
S.A., including
the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are driven by
the bank's 'bb+'
Viability Rating (VR) and reflects IUH's consistent performance
during the
challenging economic cycle of the last few years.
The bank's VRs reflects IUH's credit metrics which have
consistently shown
diversified sources of liquidity/funding, good capitalization,
consistent levels
of profitability and comfortable levels of Asset Quality. IUH's
VR is limited by
Brazil's current operating environment. The VR was downgraded by
multiple
notches since October 2015, following the various downgrades of
the sovereign
rating. However, IUH's IDRs are one notch above the Sovereign
Rating and are
constrained by the country ceiling ('BB+'). The 'AAA(bra)'
National Rating
reflects the bank's very strong credit profile.
One rationale for IUH's IDRs being above the sovereign rating is
that IUH is the
largest private sector financial conglomerate in Brazil, and
Latin America,
where it is a market leader in assets, deposits, credit, and
asset management.
With a substantial branch network focusing on a solid and
diversified base of
depositors and customers, IUH is considered locally as a safe
haven in times of
crisis. While having limited its credit appetite in the last few
years over
concerns with the difficult operating environment in Brazil, the
bank continued
its expansion in other Latin American and overseas countries as
an effort to
diversify its risks and sources of revenues. The most recent and
relevant effort
was via the merger between Itau Chile and CorpBanca that was
concluded on April
1st. As of the second quarter of 2016, Itau Corpbanca was
consolidated into
IUH's financial statements, as IUH is the controlling
shareholder, with a nearly
33.6% ownership.
IUH continues to perform satisfactorily in the continued
challenging environment
as evidenced most recently by the results of the first half of
2016 when it
reported a ROAA of 1.6% and a ROAE of 19.2%. However, these
results were lower
than those reported a year earlier they compare well to those of
its direct
peers. Profitability was impacted by the need for loan loss
provisions as the
level of impaired loans rose; however, IUH's asset quality
metrics remained
satisfactory and compare well with peers, (consolidated 90-day
NPL Ratio reached
3.6% and the 90-day NPL coverage ratio was at 215%). Reflecting
management's
conservatism, the bank maintained a consolidated excess
provision of BRL10.2
billion at June 30, 2016.
The bank's extensive deposit base, along with its other multiple
sources of
funding, provides a comfortable level of liquidity. The bank's
large securities
portfolio represents a relevant portion of IUH's of total
assets. The current
low risk appetite is evidenced by the fact that a significant
amount of the
on-balance sheet loan and advances currently have tenors that
are under one
year.
Capitalization ratios are also at comfortable levels and are
expected to remain
so given management's recently revised guidance for a decrease
in credit growth
for the remainder of 2016, ranging between -10.5% to -5.5%.
Fitch Core Capital
at June 30, 2016 reached one of its highest levels of the past
five years at
12.6%, which compares well to peers. IUH's CET I at June 30,
2016 was 14.8%.
Given IUH's expected performance and conservative risk appetite,
IUH is not
expected to have any difficulty adapting to the BIS III
requirements, and if
those were fully implemented as of June 30, 2016, the simulated
CET I would be
14.1%. In the event of an unlikely need to do so, IUH could use
its excess
reserves to further support future growth while maintaining a
comfortable
capital ratio.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the
strong franchise
and market share within the banking system where is accounts for
nearly 14% of
the loans and 16.9% of the deposits. As the largest
private-sector bank in
Brazil and its role as a payment and other banking services
provider, Fitch
believes that in the unlikely event of need, the government
would provide
support. However, the support rating also reflects a moderate
probability of
support in view of the uncertainty over the capacity and
willingness to provide
extensive support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Following Fitch's rating criteria, the IUH Tier II subordinated
debt was rated
two notches below its Viability Rating (VR), one notch lower due
to Loss
Severity features and its subordinated status, and a one notch
deduction due to
the risk of non-performance. IUH's subordinated debt carry a
cumulative coupon
deferral mechanism. A deferral will only occur if IUH is
noncompliant with its
regulatory capital requirement.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Itau Unibanco S.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of IUH. Itau
Unibanco have the
same VR as IUH as this reflects the agency's view of their
integral roles to the
consolidated operation, and the fact that broad risk management
and strategic
direction are coordinated as a consolidated entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
IUH's and Itau Unibanco's IDRs, and debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around specific issuer rating factors and
rating factors
affecting the sovereign. The Negative Outlook on the IDRs
reflects Fitch's
current negative view on the operating environment for Brazilian
banks, which in
turn is heavily influenced by the Negative Outlook on Brazil's
Sovereign rating.
A downgrade of the sovereign could lead to a downgrade of IUH's
ratings. The
Rating Outlook for the sovereign is currently Negative.
NATIONAL RATINGS
As the National Ratings are at the highest possible rating on
Fitch's Rating
Scale a further upgrade would not be possible, thus the Rating
Outlook for the
National Rating is Stable. These ratings could only be
downgraded in the event
of Itau being rated at or below the sovereign rating on the
international scale.
VR
IUH's and Itau Unibanco's VRs are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
regarding the bank's rating factors. The VR could be downgraded
if the bank's
loss absorption capacity diminishes. In the unlikely event that
the issuers FCC
falls below 9%, or a sustained decrease in ROAA below 1.25% and
over 90-day NPL
ratios are above 6% (currently 3.6%, a ratings review would be
triggered.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the sovereign to provide timely support
to the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
IUH's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect IUH's VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
IUH
--Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '3'
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
--Senior USD notes due 2018, Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating
at 'BB+'.
--Subordinated USD notes due 2020 - 2023 Long-Term Foreign
Currency Rating at
'BB-'.
Itau Unibanco
--Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '3'
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+11 55 11 4504 2213
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
