(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' Long-Term
Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Banco
Corpbanca
Colombia S.A. (Corpbanca Colombia). The Rating Outlook is
Negative. See the full
list of rating actions at the end of this release.
Corpbanca Colombia's IDRs are based on its own intrinsic
financial and business
profile and, therefore,
are aligned with the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The
Negative
Outlook on the FC and LC IDRs reflects the recent revision of
Colombia's Rating
Outlook to Negative from Stable, since these bank's ratings are
heavily
influence by Fitch's view on the operating Environment for
Colombian banks,
which is currently trending negatively.
Corpbanca Colombia established its operation in Colombia in 2012
as part of its
parent's, Itau Corpbanca in Chile (former Banco Corpbanca
Chile), regional
expansion strategy. The parent acquired two well-recognized
mid-sized banks
oriented toward the corporate segment and middle- to
upper-income retail
segments. The merged bank represents about 25% of the
consolidated assets of
Itau Corpbanca in Chile at June 2016 and the footprint in
Colombia reaches
around 6% of local market share.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR) and IDRS
Corpbanca's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are driven
by its 'bbb-'
VR. The bank's VR is highly influenced by its capitalization
metrics and
operating environment. Corpbanca Colombia's ratings also
consider its consistent
performance, solid asset quality and risk management, earning
diversification,
and stable funding base.
As stated, the operating environment highly influences Corpbanca
Colombia's VR
given the challenges associated with the recent revision of
Colombia's Rating
Outlook to Negative from Stable. The negative trend is explained
by a less
benign macroeconomic scenario, which could potentially have a
negative effect on
the bank's capital metrics, asset quality ratios and overall
profitability,
among others.
Capital injections and no dividend payout commitment during the
first years of
operation as a merged entity support Corpbanca Colombia's stable
capital ratios
(Fitch core capital ratio stabilized at around 9.4% at June
2016). The bank's
capital is deemed reasonable considering its ample loan loss
reserves, solid
asset quality and risk management. However, its current
capitalization metrics
compare unfavorably with similarly rated international peers
(universal
commercial banks in a 'bbb' operating environment), and is
considered by Fitch
as the main constraint on the bank's VR. The bank's outstanding
subordinated
debt is eligible from a regulatory capital perspective, but
these bonds are not
considered equity under Fitch's criteria, but rather as
liabilities.
Corpbanca Colombia's asset quality ratios compare well with
similarly rated
international peers. This is complemented by sound loan loss
reserve coverage of
3.1x impaired loans which make up only about 4.8% of total
loans; this partially
offsets the high levels of borrower concentrations in its loan
portfolio (the
top 20 exposures account for roughly 2.2x Fitch core capital).
Conservative
credit risk policies and appropriate controls consistent with
best practices and
the requirements of its parent have driven declining exposures
to the most
vulnerable sectors, helping to maintain sound impairment ratios.
Weaker economic
prospects in Colombia may result in a cyclical deterioration of
the bank's loan
quality ratios, but these should remain better than those of its
local peer
group.
Corpbanca Colombia's profitability is modest given its moderate
franchise and
limited competitive advantage, which generally constrains the
interest margins.
Sustainable earnings diversification and efficiency improvements
could gradually
benefit the bank's performance. Nevertheless, increases in
delinquency levels
have put upward pressure on loss loan provisions, and operating
expenses related
to the bank's core banking integration continue to weigh on
overall operating
profitability.
As a medium-sized bank with ample presence throughout the
country, Corpbanca
Colombia enjoys a stable and ample depositor base. Deposits come
primarily from
institutional and public investors, resulting in higher funding
costs compared
to banks with a wider retail deposit base and higher depositor
concentration.
The bank's funding plan includes seeking to increase saving
deposits, payrolls
and retail funding, to reduce the cost of funds and diversify
the deposit base,
though Fitch expects that material improvements on these will
take some time to
achieve.
Corpbanca Colombia completed its first year of merged operations
in 2015 without
any material negative events, while it took advantage of
synergies and made
progress in achieving its short- and medium-term objectives.
Fitch believes that
the new structure of Corpbanca Colombia's parent in Chile after
the merger
between these two important regional players will bring
additional benefits to
the franchise, its financial profile and the adoption of best
practices.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's support rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BB+'
are driven by its moderate systemic importance and the growing
share of retail
deposits, although this is still modest compared to locally
systemically
important banks. Fitch believes there is a modest probability of
receiving
sovereign support if the bank were to need it, which underpins
its SR and SRF.
SRFs indicate the minimum level to which the entity's long-term
IDRs could fall
as long as Fitch does not change its view on potential sovereign
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR and IDRS
Upside potential for the ratings is limited given the currently
modest
capitalization levels and Fitch's negative trend on its
assessment of the
Colombian operating environment, which is in turn aligned with
the sovereign's
current Negative Outlook.
A significant decline in performance and or weaker asset quality
that erodes the
bank's Fitch core capital ratio or loan reserve coverage of
impaired loans (to
below 9% or 100%, respectively) and/or problems with the
integration process
would negatively affect the bank's VR and IDRs.
Additionally, although Fitch considers the subsidiary's credit
profile to be
mostly independent from that of its parent, the VR may be
pressured in a
scenario of further downgrades of the ultimate parent, Itau
Unibanco Holding
(rated 'BB+'/Negative Outlook), because under Fitch's criteria,
the intrinsic
credit profile of a subsidiary bank cannot be completely
delinked from that of
its parent.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited, and can only
occur over time
with a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. These
ratings could be
downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of
retail customer
deposits.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+-1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+57 1 4846770
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 29, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011115
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.