CHICAGO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed America
Movil, S.A.B.
de C.V.'s (AMX) and Telefonos de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.'s
(Telmex) Local and
Foreign Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
senior unsecured
notes at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed AMX's and Telmex
Internacional S.A.B. de
C.V. y Subsidiarias' (Telint) national scale ratings at
'AAA(mex)'. The Rating
Outlook on the IDRs is revised to Negative from Stable. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
The Outlook revision to Negative reflects AMX's continued EBITDA
erosion, caused
by increasing competitive pressures in its key Mexico market,
and resultant
financial profile deterioration that is not deemed in line with
its 'A' rating
level. While any material EBITDA recovery would prove
challenging in the short
to medium term due to a tough operational outlook, the company's
commitment to
free cash flow (FCF) turnaround and leverage improvement with
measured
shareholder distributions amid lower capex requirement will be
critical for a
future rating action. Ratings will be downgraded in case of a
lack of indication
for its net leverage to recover to below 2.0x over the medium to
long term.
AMX's ratings reflect its strong market position as the largest
wireless service
provider in Latin America with well-established multiple service
platforms and
solid network competitiveness, as well as a high degree of
geographical cash
flow diversification. The company boasts relatively stable and
robust
operational cash flow generation, which also enables ample
financial flexibility
and solid liquidity. Negatively, ratings are tempered by high
competitive and
regulatory pressures in some of its key markets, recent increase
in leverage,
and mature market conditions negatively pressuring prices.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pressures in Mexico:
AMX's suppressed EBITDA generation in its main Mexican market is
unlikely to be
curbed in the short to medium term due to high competitive
pressures. The
company has been subject to unfavorable reform measures since
2014, while the
entrance of AT&T has also ignited intense price-based
competition, leading to
rapid ARPU erosion of 18% in 2Q16 compared to the level of 2Q15.
AMX's EBITDA in
Mexico deteriorated by 20% during the first half of 2016,
compared to the same
period a year ago.
Fitch does not expect the competitive intensity to ease in the
short to medium
term given its competitor's high investment plans to improve
market positions.
As such, any meaningful margin recovery in its key Mexican
market is expected to
be limited, with its EBITDA margin remaining well below 35% over
the medium
term, compared to the 2015 level of 40%.
Increased Leverage:
AMX's financial profile is deemed weak for the rating level and
its failure to
restore net leverage toward 2.0x over the medium term will
result in a ratings
downgrade. The company's leverage has continued to increase in
recent years,
mainly due to negative FX movement and high shareholder
distributions amid
pressured EBITDA growth, with its net debt to EBITDA reaching
2.5x at end-June
2016, from 2.2x at end-2015 and 1.9x at end-2014. Including the
off-balance
sheet debt adjustment for its spin-off and leasing back of the
tower assets, the
adjusted net leverage further increased to 2.6x at end-June
2016. In Fitch's
leverage calculation, the fair value of the company's equity
stake in
Koninklijke KPN B.V. (KPN), which amounted to MXN46 billion as
of June 30, 2016,
is not included.
Robust Cash Flow Generation:
Positively, AMX boasts strong operational cash flow generation
and Fitch
forecasts its pre-dividend FCF generation to turn positive in
2016 and onwards,
which could be used for deleveraging. The company's capex budget
is likely to be
gradually tapered following its aggressive investments since
2011 as major
investments for network upgrades are largely completed. As a
result, Fitch
expects its capex to fall by 20-25% in 2016 from the USD10
billion levels seen
in the past five years, with the capital intensity ratio
declining to below 15%
over the medium term from 17% in 2015. Fitch forecasts the
company's
pre-dividend FCF margin to remain at around 5% over the medium
term.
Given the company's steady cash flow generating ability, AMX's
commitment to
achieve any meaningful deleveraging will largely hinge on its
shareholder return
policy or acquisitions plans. In the absence of any sizable
dividends and share
buyback, or debt-funded acquisitions, Fitch forecasts the
company to generate
sufficient FCF to achieve a gradual deleveraging to 2.0x over
the long term.
Slow Growth; Margin Erosion:
AMX's service revenue growth will remain slow but stable over
the medium term
backed by the growth in its subscriber base and data revenues
which help offset
the increasing pricing pressures on voice services. The company
has aggressively
invested since 2011 in upgrading its fixed/mobile networks
across the region to
provide attractive bundled fixed product offerings, as well as
to improve mobile
data user base and revenues. As a result, the revenue
contributions from
fixed-line data services, including pay-TV, and wireless data
represented 25%
and 31% of the consolidated revenues, respectively, during 2Q16,
which are
significant improvements from 20% and 21%, respectively, in
2012. AMX has
managed to improve its service revenues by 2% during 1H16
compared to the same
period a year ago.
Negatively, ongoing margin erosion is unlikely to reverse given
pressured EBITDA
generation from its key Mexican operation, which accounted for
36% of the
consolidated EBITDA during 1H16. Also, the competitive landscape
and economic
conditions remain tough in its key operational geographies which
would make any
material margin recovery difficult. AMX's consolidated EBITDA
margin
deteriorated to 27% during 1H16, which compares to 30% in 2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for America Movil
include
--Low-to-mid single digits revenue growth over the medium term;
--EBITDA margin to be around 27% over the medium term;
--Annual capex to be around USD7.5 billion in 2016 and 2017;
--Average pre-dividend FCF margin estimated to be about 5% over
the medium term;
--Net leverage to gradually recover to 2.0x by 2018 absent large
shareholder
distributions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
AMX's current leverage level is high for the rating level.
Ratings will be
downgraded in case of any further increase in its net leverage,
or its failure
to gradually improve the ratio, measured by its adjusted net
debt to EBITDAR, to
below 2.0x over the medium to long term due to:
--Increased regulatory and competitive pressures across AMX's
operational
geographies leading to significant erosion in its market
positions and operating
margins;
--Aggressive shareholder return policy in terms of both
dividends and share
buybacks;
--Sizable investments/acquisitions leading to weak cash
generation over the
medium to long term.
Conversely, the Rating Outlook will be revised back to Stable if
the company
successfully returns to positive FCF generation post shareholder
return,
including share buyback, and continues to reduce its net debt to
improve its net
leverage to below 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY
AMX has strong liquidity backed by robust internal cash flow
generation and good
access to domestic/international capital markets when in need of
external
financing, which supports its financial flexibility. The company
held a readily
available cash balance of MXN60 billion at end-June 2016,
excluding the fair
value of its stake in KPN which amounted to MXN46 billion,
against the
short-term debt of MXN106 billion. The company also has two
undrawn revolving
syndicated facilities, of which the total amount is USD4.6
billion. Telekom
Austria also has an undrawn revolving syndicated facility of
EUR1 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
America Movil S.A.B de C.V.
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes issuances at 'A';
--Subordinated notes issuances at 'BBB+';
--Mexican national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Certificados Bursatiles issuances at 'AAA(mex)';
--UF30 million Chilean Notes Program N#474, including Series D
issuance, at
'AA+(cl)'.
The Outlook on the IDR is revised to Negative from Stable. The
Outlook on the
Mexican national scale ratings remains Stable.
Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.
--Local currency Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Foreign currency Long-Term IDR at 'A';
--Senior notes issuances at 'A'.
The Outlook on the IDR is revised to Negative from Stable.
Telmex Internacional S.A.B. de C.V. y Subsidiarias
--Mexican national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Mexican national scale short term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
The Outlook on the national scale ratings remains Stable.
America Movil B.V.
--EUR750 million exchangeable notes at 'A'.
