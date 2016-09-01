(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Internacional
de Costa Rica, S.A.'s (BICSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+'.
Fitch has also downgraded BICSA's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+'
from 'bb'. The
Rating Outlook for the bank's IDR and Long-Term National Rating
remains
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
The downgrade of BICSA's VR reflects the deterioration of the
bank's funding
profile in recent months, reliance on ordinary liquidity support
from the
shareholders, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR, 51%) and Banco Nacional
de Costa Rica
(BNCR, 49%). Fitch's opinion of BICSA's corporate governance
effectiveness has
also deteriorated following the resignations of board members
representing BNCR
on Aug. 1. While shareholder participation in the board has been
restored, Fitch
believes there is no certainty of effective coordination between
both
shareholders in order to properly oversee the bank's
performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, Support and National ratings assigned to BICSA reflect
the support
that, in Fitch's opinion, the entity will receive from its main
shareholder,
Banco de Costa Rica (BCR; 'BB+'/Outlook Negative), if needed.
The bank's IDR and
long-term National rating have a Negative Outlook, which is in
line with BCR's
IDR which is driven by the Costa Rica sovereign rating
('BB+'/Outlook Negative).
The affirmation of the bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch's
view that the
probability of support remains unchanged. In May of 2016 the
bank received
ordinary liquidity support to face the bank's funding needs.
VR
BICSA's VR reflects its highly concentrated funding and tight
liquidity that
result in a lower financial flexibility compared to its peers
and Fitch's
diminished perception of corporate governance effectiveness. The
rating also
considers the bank's moderate profitability, good capital ratios
and low
delinquency.
Liquidity has been under pressure recently and currently is
considered low, with
cash & equivalents and investments representing 17% of total
financial
liabilities showing a decline from previous years. Also the bank
operates with a
concentrated funding structure that is vulnerable to deposits
volatility. The
concentrated funding structure and lower liquidity in 2016 poses
a material
challenge for the bank's financial profile that materialized in
recent months
and was overcome with the support from both shareholders.
Corporate Governance in BICSA has evidenced its weaknesses
recently with the
resignation on Aug. 1 of three board members representing BNCR.
This event
reflected a material lack of coordination between shareholders
and that there is
no certainty that actions taken by the owners will always be in
favor of BICSA's
oversight.
BICSA is characterized by low delinquency levels under
international standards,
with nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios below 1% over the past four
years. In June
2016, this metric deteriorated somewhat to 1.1% as a result of
the deterioration
of a small number of debtors. The bank delinquency metrics
compare below local
peers, but this is expected given the Costa Rican exposure.
The bank's financial performance is consistent with its
corporate focus,
although it did decline since 2015. As of June 2016, its return
on assets was
0.7%, which is lower than previous years, due to provisioning
expenses and
higher cost of funding. Also, the bank's performance was hit by
loan
prepayments. Its already-low NIM has been declining over the
past few years as a
result of fierce competition.
Fitch considers BICSA's capitalization to be good, with a Fitch
core capital
(FCC) of 12.8% as of June 2016. Contributing to the company's
good
capitalization is its asset growth, which is in line with its
internal
generation of capital and its zero-dividend payout policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS
The bank's IDRs, support and national ratings are sensitive to a
change, in
Fitch's view, as to BCR's capacity or willingness to support
BICSA. The Negative
Outlook on BICSA's IDR reflects the likelihood that a downgrade
of BCR's IDRs
would result in a similar action on BICSA's IDR and national
ratings in Panama.
VR
Reductions in the bank's VR could come from a material increase
of the
refinancing risk reflected in reductions of funding sources
combined with a
weaker liquidity cushion. Also deterioration of the bank's VR
could come from
further deterioration of Fitch's opinion of the corporate
governance
effectiveness.
Fitch has affirmed BICSA's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(pan)'.
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
Outlook Stable
Fitch has downgraded the following rating:
--Viability Rating to 'b+' from 'bb'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alba Zavala
Associate Director
+52 81-8399-9137
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 25166614
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1 (212) 908-9137
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Pre-paid expenses
were reclassified
as other intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital.
Impaired Loans were
adjusted to reflect only loans that are overdue by 90 days or
more to be
consistent with Fitch's criteria and global industry practices.
