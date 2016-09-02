(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, September 01 (Fitch) Foreign automakers' joint
ventures with Chinese
partners are likely fare better financially than their wholly
Chinese-owned
rivals as market competition increases in both the sedan and SUV
markets, Fitch
Ratings says. Credit profiles of Fitch-rated state-owned Chinese
auto groups
will not be affected by near-term market share volatility of
their key JVs,
whose diversified brand and product portfolios ensure stable
operations and
sustained cash dividend payments over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch expects the JVs' profitability to be resilient amid rising
competition, as
they continue to shift their product mix towards the
higher-margin SUV segment
and have diversified product portfolios to smooth out single
product and model
volatilities. Indigenous automakers, despite their legacy
strength in SUVs, are
more susceptible to margin erosion due to high product
concentration risks.
Fierce price competition has pressured margins in the sedan
segment, while the
risk of margin erosion is also emerging in the SUV segment amid
rising
competition. However, most JV manufacturers maintained sound
profitability in
1H16 through a shift in product mix towards more SUVs. For
example, Honda Motor
Co.'s JV with Dongfeng Motor Group, which has SUVs accounting
for 67% of 1H16
sales volume, outperformed its sedan-focused peers in terms of
top-line growth
and profitability. In contrast, the partnership between SAIC
Group and
Volkswagen, which has limited SUV exposure, suffered 13% and 21%
declines in
revenue and net profit in 1H16, respectively, despite flat yoy
sales volume,
because it had to cut ex-factory prices on its sedans to boost
demand.
Having more diversified product portfolios has helped JV brands
to smooth out
profit volatilities in certain models, while more cost-effective
component
sourcing has allowed them to cut sedan prices without severe
margin sacrifice.
Sino-foreign JVs' revenue and net profit growth largely tracked
their sales
volume growth in 1H16.
Chinese indigenous brands have benefitted more from the rising
popularity of
SUVs, especially due to their dominance in the low-end segment.
There were signs
of turnaround in the proprietary brand operations of leading
state-owned
automakers, including SAIC Group, BAIC Motor and GAC Motor. They
narrowed their
losses or even posted profits in 1H16, thanks to strong sales of
a few SUV
models, such as GAC's Trumpchi GS4 and SAIC Group's Roewe RX5.
BAIC Motor's
proprietary passenger-vehicle operation, for example, turned
around from deep
gross profit losses in 1H15 to achieve 2.3% gross profit margin
in 1H16, while
its volume contribution from SUVs expanded to 48% from 7% during
the same
period.
However, many Chinese indigenous brands have high product and
model
concentration risk. This makes them susceptible to product
failure risk and
margin erosion when the SUV market starts to slow down and
competition
intensifies. For example, the Havel H6/H6 Coupe accounted for
60% of the sales
volume of Great Wall Motors, the largest Chinese SUV
manufacturer, in 1H16,
compared with 50% in 2015.
Contact:
Jing Yang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3017
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower,
No.479, Lujiazuihuan Road, Shanghai, 200120
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.