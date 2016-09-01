(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
JSC Silknet a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook for
the Long-Term
Rating is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Silknet is the incumbent fixed-line telecoms operator in
Georgia, holding
sustainably strong market positions of above 40% in both
fixed-voice and
broadband services. Faced with falling voice revenue, it has
long-term growth
prospects from broadband, and generates stable cash flow from a
growing
subscriber base. The lack of significant mobile operations is a
strategic
weakness as is its small absolute scale - Silknet services less
than 375,000
fixed lines and it generated GEL55m (approximately USD24m)
EBITDA in 2015.
Silknet's liquidity is weak as the company relies on uncommitted
facilities from
its relationship bank to regularly re-finance its amortising
debt, so far
without disruption. Refinancing risk is mitigated by moderate
leverage - we
project it to remain at or below 2x FFO adjusted net leverage
(1.6x at
end-2015). However, the company is facing high FX risks with
over 90% of its
debt being USD-denominated while its revenue and cash flow are
predominantly in
the local currency. The company's corporate governance has been
weak, but recent
changes suggest that it is on track to improve.
Strong Incumbent Positions Outside Tbilisi
Silknet benefits from its strong position of the incumbent
fixed-line telecoms
provider across most of the territory of Georgia, with the
notable exception of
capital Tbilisi and some other large cities. The company was
relatively late to
realise the potential of broadband services. Competitors have
taken a
significant broadband market share as they rolled out their own
infrastructure
and have been able to cherry pick the most commercially
attractive locations,
typically in large cities.
We expect Silknet to defend its market position. Its advantage
of being able to
offer almost nationwide ADSL coverage across its existing
fixed-line franchise
will be supported by significant investments into new fibre
infrastructure.
Competition is typically less intense outside large cities, and
the lower speed
ADSL-based service remains competitive in those areas.
Although from a late start, the company's large fixed-line
franchise and
extensive copper infrastructure has allowed it to rapidly
develop its broadband
subscriber base and become the largest broadband operator in
Georgia. In June
2016 the company controlled 45% of fixed lines and a larger 61%
share of fixed
voice revenues in the country; its subscriber and revenue
broadband market
shares were equal to 40% and 41% respectively.
Revenue Growth Challenges
We expect Silknet revenues to remain on a sluggish growth path,
with growth
rates in the low-to-mid single digit percentage range. The
traditional
fixed-line voice segment is in a structural decline, which is
likely to
continue. This segment accounted for 20% of Silknet's 2015
revenue, and its
double-digit contraction significantly weighs on the total.
Fixed-to-mobile
substitution is likely to continue unabated, as customers are
typically facing
better pricing options on mobile-to-mobile calls.
Broadband and pay-TV services remain key growth drivers.
However, their
contribution is likely to offset voice decline and keep revenue
growth slightly
positive. Subscriber broadband growth has significantly slowed
in Georgia since
2014. Potential revenue growth from upselling bundled services
and market share
gains is likely to be limited, due to continued competition and
relatively
limited consumer purchasing power outside the large cities.
Revenue growth in the Georgian telecoms market has slowed to
single digit
percentages and, we believe, acceleration from the current
levels is unlikely.
Still expanding segments of broadband and pay-TV grew by only
2.7% yoy and 8.1%
yoy respectively in revenue terms in 2Q16, compared with 18.0%
yoy and 21.3% yoy
growth respectively in 2Q15, based on regulator GNCC data.
Slower organic growth
may lead to intensifying price competition, as smaller players
tend to become
more disruptive if unable to achieve meaningful expansion of
their subscriber
base.
Low GDP Per Capita is Growth Constraint
Relatively low GDP per capita of USD3,249 (at market exchange
rates in 2015) in
Georgia is likely to constrain both revenue growth and efforts
to increase an
average telecom bill through offering premium quality services
at a higher
price.
The current moderate broadband subscriber penetration level of
close to 50% of
households in Georgia suggests some longer-term subscriber
growth potential.
However, year-on-year subscriber growth had already slowed to 6%
at end-1H16,
with revenue growth lagging due to price competition. Key urban
areas have
already been covered, while less populated areas have lower
affluence than the
national average.
Fibre Improves Competitiveness, With Execution Risks
The company's strategy of rapid fibre development will improve
its competitive
position. We believe the company's plans to achieve ARPU growth
from the
existing customer base may be more challenging.
Silknet plans to continue to make significant fibre investments,
which would
allow it to achieve network quality parity with its key
broadband competitors
that typically operate proprietary fibre networks. While
Silknet's ability to
offer ADSL service on its legacy copper network gave it an
advantage of quick
subscriber coverage, fibre peers can offer higher speed, better
quality
broadband connection.
Improving network quality will come at a price. There is a risk
that investments
may not be quickly recouped from higher, incremental revenue.
The management
expects that the current ADSL customer base is likely to migrate
to a better
quality fibre service, and that customers are more likely to pay
more for higher
connection speeds, while increasingly taking up pay-TV that
would further
increase ARPUs. We believe some positive traction is likely;
however, the mass
market is extremely price sensitive in Georgia, while
competition remains
intense.
Small Scale Limits Efficiency Gains, Funding Options
The company's small absolute scale will likely be a drag on the
company's
efforts to improve profitability. It will also be a limiting
factor for its
funding options. A small operational size of less than 375,000
fixed-lines may
hamper its ability to achieve economies of scale on par with
larger peers. Also,
Silknet's small scale may hamper access to international
financial markets.
Lack of Mobile is a Strategic Disadvantage
Silknet does not have any significant mobile operations, which
we view as a
strategic disadvantage. The company is potentially facing
quad-play competition
from Megticom, Georgia's largest mobile operator, which recently
acquired
Caucasus Online, the second largest broadband operator and
Silknet's key rival.
Silknet has a portfolio of mobile frequencies including for LTE
services;
however, organic mobile development would entail significant
execution risks and
will likely weigh on the company's financial results and
leverage. The Georgian
mobile market is highly competitive, with third entrant
Vimpelcom still
struggling to stabilise its EBITDA margin at above 20% in spite
of controlling
almost 25% of the subscriber base - which does not leave many
opportunities for
a new potential entrant. Silknet's acquisition of one of the
existing mobile
operators would be treated as an event risk.
Cost Optimisation Contributes to Gradual Margin Improvement
Silknet is going to remain focused on cost optimisation leading
to gradual
profitability improvement. The company spun off certain non-core
service
operations, including network repair and subscriber
installations, into
ServiceNet LLC (ServiceNet) in 2015. It concurrently entered
into a long-term
contract with this entity aiming to achieve a 5% cost saving on
these services.
The spin-off will likely result in higher reported EBITDA and
capex as some
costs that had previously been treated as operating may now be
capitalised, but
this should only have a minor impact on free cash flow.
Evolving Corporate Governance
Silknet is a subsidiary of Silk Road Group, a diversified group
of companies
with assets in transportation, trading, real estate, retail and
banking sectors
of Georgia. The group is ultimately majority controlled by Mr.
Ramishvili, a
Georgian national, along with two other individuals through a
number of holding
companies. Silknet's corporate governance situation is evolving
as the company
is putting in place certain formal procedures with an aim to
increase
transparency and introduce some checks on shareholders' access
to the company's
cash flows.
Silknet has a history of upstreaming cash to shareholders
through large loans
that were later set off against equity. It also effectively
guaranteed debt of
its sister companies. The company expects these practices to be
stopped. Silknet
made amendments to its charter of incorporation in July 2016
that imposed
certain restrictions on dividend distributions and related-party
transactions.
Although shareholders retain a liberty to reverse most of these
changes, we view
these amendments as positive. The board practices are somewhat
informal, with no
representation of independent directors.
Moderate Leverage, Improving Cash Flow Generation
Silknet's leverage was moderate at 1.6x FFO adjusted net
leverage and 1.7x
ND/EBITDA at end-2015. We expect leverage to remain at or below
2x on an FFO
adjusted basis in the medium-to-long term. 2015 funds from
operations were
boosted by significant one-off IRU proceeds that are likely to
decline, we
therefore project that FFO adjusted net leverage would somewhat
rise in 2016 but
does not exceed 2x. The company's leverage may come under
pressure from an
ambitious investment programme unless accompanied by significant
EBITDA growth
on the back of wider fibre take-up and improved market share.
We project Silknet's pre-dividend cash flow to start gradually
increasing,
helped by an ongoing focus on improving cost efficiency, modest
revenue growth
and lower corporate profit tax in Georgia. We expect that the
company's capex
will not exceed 25% of revenue on average across 2016-2019.
High FX Risks
Silknet's leverage is sensitive to FX volatility, as its
revenues are
predominantly in the domestic currency while most of its debt
and a significant
share of operating expenses are in foreign currency, mainly USD.
The company is
making efforts to increase the share of GEL debt but it remains
to be seen how
much success it can achieve, as local currency debt is typically
more expensive
and shorter-dated.
In addition to equipment spare parts that are almost entirely
imported, most of
its content and international interconnect costs, including for
internet
traffic, are foreign currency denominated. We estimate that
proportion of
Silknet's operating expenses in foreign currency is higher than
most of its
international peers.
Stretched Liquidity
Silknet does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its
amortising debt of
slightly above GEL15m per annum. The company heavily relies on
Bank of Georgia
(BB-/Stable), by far the largest creditor and key relationship
bank, for
refinancing. Although Silknet had a GEL217m credit line with
this bank at
end-2015, this facility is uncommitted. High refinancing risk is
partly
mitigated by Silknet's moderate leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Silknet
include:
- a significant reduction in cash flow from IRU, leading to
weaker 2016 funds
from operations compared to 2015;
- low-to-mid single digit percentage organic revenue growth
2016-2019;
- low corporate profit tax on the back of tax reforms in
Georgia;
- a sharp one-off improvement in the reported 2016 EBITDA
margin, driven by a
spin-off of ServiceNet in 2015; and
- capex at approximately 25% of revenues on average across
2016-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-a significant decrease in the amount of foreign currency debt
and stronger
liquidity, combined with a stable operating environment and
improved FCF
generation, alongside a track record of improved corporate
governance. These
improvements may not be realistically achieved in the next few
years.
Negative: future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- increased leverage to sustainably above 2.5x FFO adjusted net
leverage without
a clear path for deleveraging. This may be a result of
continuing aggressive
capex or shareholder remuneration, coupled with the impact of FX
volatility; and
- a rise in corporate governance risks due to, inter alia,
related-party
transactions or upstreaming loans to shareholders.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011116
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.