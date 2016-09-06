(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned KAF Kaerntner
Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds' (KAF) proposed zero-coupon bond issue
an expected
'AA+(EXP)' rating. The proposed bond will be explicitly,
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by the Republic of Austria (Austria;
AA+/Stable). The
final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the proposed bond issue has been
equalised with the
rating of Austria as the obligations under the guarantee will
constitute direct,
unsecured, unconditional, irrevocable and unsubordinated debt of
Austria, and
they will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated loan or
bond indebtedness of Austria resulting from financial debts
outstanding from
time to time, except for obligations ranking in priority
pursuant to mandatory
provisions of law.
KAF was established by the KAF Law in November 2015. It is a
special purpose
vehicle created by the Province of Carinthia (Carinthia) to
acquire HETA Asset
Resolution AG's (HETA) bonds with a guarantee from Carinthia
(Landeshaftung) and
the Holding Company of Carinthia (Kaerntner Landesholding). The
creation of KAF
aims to avert threats and risks stemming from liabilities
assumed by Carinthia
and the Holding Company of Carinthia following the bond
acquisition. The SPV
will also secure and ensure Carinthia's and its outsourced legal
entities' legal
capacity to act, and prevent serious damage to the national
economy.
KAF plans to submit a tender offer to all HETA creditors in
autumn 2016 to
acquire certain debt instruments of HETA. The acquisition will
be settled either
by cash or exchange for the proposed zero-coupon bond to be
issued by KAF.
The tender offer is subject to certain conditions. A minimum of
25% of senior
creditors and 25% of junior creditors, and two-thirds of all
classes need to
accept the offer. Should this quota be achieved, the proposed
zero-coupon bond
issue, for which the expected rating has been assigned, will
take place, if HETA
creditors opt for the exchange offer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the ratings on Austria could result in an upgrade
of the expected
rating of the proposed bond issue provided the guarantee remains
unchanged.
Any negative rating action on Austria will be reflected in the
expected rating
of the proposed bond issue. Any dilution of support of the
guarantor as well as
any change in or termination of the guarantee will result in a
review of the
expected rating of the proposed bond issue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 69 768076 134
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 August 2016
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
