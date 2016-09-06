(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned KAF Kaerntner Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds' (KAF) proposed zero-coupon bond issue an expected 'AA+(EXP)' rating. The proposed bond will be explicitly, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Republic of Austria (Austria; AA+/Stable). The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the proposed bond issue has been equalised with the rating of Austria as the obligations under the guarantee will constitute direct, unsecured, unconditional, irrevocable and unsubordinated debt of Austria, and they will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated loan or bond indebtedness of Austria resulting from financial debts outstanding from time to time, except for obligations ranking in priority pursuant to mandatory provisions of law. KAF was established by the KAF Law in November 2015. It is a special purpose vehicle created by the Province of Carinthia (Carinthia) to acquire HETA Asset Resolution AG's (HETA) bonds with a guarantee from Carinthia (Landeshaftung) and the Holding Company of Carinthia (Kaerntner Landesholding). The creation of KAF aims to avert threats and risks stemming from liabilities assumed by Carinthia and the Holding Company of Carinthia following the bond acquisition. The SPV will also secure and ensure Carinthia's and its outsourced legal entities' legal capacity to act, and prevent serious damage to the national economy. KAF plans to submit a tender offer to all HETA creditors in autumn 2016 to acquire certain debt instruments of HETA. The acquisition will be settled either by cash or exchange for the proposed zero-coupon bond to be issued by KAF. The tender offer is subject to certain conditions. A minimum of 25% of senior creditors and 25% of junior creditors, and two-thirds of all classes need to accept the offer. Should this quota be achieved, the proposed zero-coupon bond issue, for which the expected rating has been assigned, will take place, if HETA creditors opt for the exchange offer. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the ratings on Austria could result in an upgrade of the expected rating of the proposed bond issue provided the guarantee remains unchanged. Any negative rating action on Austria will be reflected in the expected rating of the proposed bond issue. Any dilution of support of the guarantor as well as any change in or termination of the guarantee will result in a review of the expected rating of the proposed bond issue. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 August 2016 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011250 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.