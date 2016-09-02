(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive plc's (JLR) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
and senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The two-notch upgrade reflects JLR's delivery on its commitment
to widen and
strengthen its product portfolio, increase geographic
diversification, and
expand capacity outside of the UK. This should provide it with
greater
flexibility and resilience over the medium term, which the
agency considers to
be commensurate with a 'BB+' rating for an automotive
manufacturer. Notably the
success of its entry models into new segments (specifically the
Jaguar XE and
initial indications for the F-PACE) while maintaining robust
profitability,
positive free cash flow and a strong financial profile, are
considered
instrumental as it transitions to become a higher-volume premium
manufacturer.
We expect JLR's launch of more new and refreshed models to
continue to support
its sales volumes and profitability, even as it faces challenges
on several
fronts, including increased competition and margin pressure in
the premium
market in China, and continued uncertainty around the fall-out
from the UK's
vote to leave the EU.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Profitability: We expect JLR to maintain EBIT margins of
7%-8% in the
financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) and FY18. We expect
profitability to
be supported by JLR's core Land Rover products, continued robust
sales of the
Jaguar XE (compact sedan), the global roll-out of new and
refreshed products
including the Evoque convertible, Jaguar F-PACE (crossover), and
in China the
release of Jaguar XF L (luxury sedan).
In FY16, EBIT margin narrowed to 8.5% (FY15: 12.4%) on a weaker
product mix and
declining sales volumes in China due to a slowing economy. A
drop in EBIT margin
to 5.2% in 1QFY17 was mainly attributable to negative FX effects
from the Brexit
vote - the sterling's sharp depreciation caused an unfavourable
revaluation of
the company's euro-denominated payables - which more than offset
the positive
effects of a stronger product and volume mix. EBIT margin,
adjusting for this FX
effect, was 7.4% (1QFY16: 10.1%).
Strong Demand Drives Volumes: We expect JLR's Land Rover
products - mainly
luxury SUV's - to continue to benefit from robust demand in both
developed and
developing markets. JLR's successful launch of the all-new
Jaguar XE and F-PACE
are filling important segments where the company has previously
not had a
product presence.
Under our base case scenario, we expect JLR's retail volumes to
increase by
around 10% in FY17 from FY16. In 1QFY17, JLR enjoyed
double-digit unit volume
growth in all regions including China, with total retail volumes
up 16% from
1QFY16. In FY16, retail volumes increased by 13% from FY15 to
521,571 units with
double-digit volume growth in Europe, UK, and North America more
than offsetting
a decline in China (down 16%).
Capex to Remain High: We expect JLR's investments in capacity
expansion, engine
manufacturing, vehicle architecture and new technologies to meet
carbon emission
requirements to contribute to negative FCF in FY17, despite
strong cash flows
from operations. However, we expect the company to post positive
FCF in FY18.
Investments include a new manufacturing facility in Slovakia
with an initial
capacity of 150,000 units that is targeted for completion by
2018.
Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect JLR to maintain a
strong
financial profile and ample liquidity buffer in FY17-FY18.
FFO-adjusted
leverage will remain at or below 1.0x and FFO-adjusted net
leverage at or less
than 0.0x (FY16: 0.8x and -0.1 respectively). At 1QFY17, JLR had
strong
liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of GBP2.4bn (FY16:
GBP3.4bn),
short-term liquidity deposits of GBP1.3bn (FY16: GBP1.3bn) and
committed undrawn
facilities of GBP1.9bn maturing in 2020.
Limited Scale, Product Diversity: JLR's scale and range of
products are smaller
than its premium-segment peers, which raise the risk of
volatility in earnings
and cash flow, and constrain the business profile. However,
JLR's recent heavy
investments are increasing its product breadth and volume,
thereby helping to
diminish this business risk.
Geographic Diversification: JLR's efforts over the last five
years have helped
it to achieve a more balanced geographic mix, with around 60% of
retail sales
volumes outside of UK and Europe. JLR's growth in China has been
rapid and it is
the fourth-largest automaker in the premium segment by volumes
after Audi, BMW
and Mercedes.
Fuel Efficiency Requirements: Tightening carbon dioxide emission
requirements in
both developed and developing countries remain a challenge for
JLR, as its
product portfolio is currently weighted towards larger, less
fuel-efficient
SUVs. However, a further broadening of its product line to
include more compact,
fuel-efficient models would reduce its exposure to the risk of
evolving
environmental legislation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Retail sales volume growth of around 10% in FY17
- EBIT margin of 7%-8% in FY17-FY18
- Capex of GBP3.7bn in FY17 and GBP3.2bn in FY18 (FY16:
GBP2.8bn)
- Dividends remain modest at GBP150m per year in FY17-FY18
(FY16: GBP150m)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term given the
need for a
substantial increase in scale to achieve a transition to
investment grade.
However, a positive rating action may result if the company
materially increases
the volume and breadth of its products, while maintaining
profitability and a
strong financial profile.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deterioration in key credit metrics including FFO-adjusted net
leverage above
1.0x on a sustained basis (FY16: -0.1x) and a material weakening
of JLR's
liquidity position;
- Problems with operational execution and/or decreasing market
share
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabelle Katsumata
Director
+65 6796 7226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Muralidharan R.
Secondary
Director
+65 6796 7236
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011159
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.