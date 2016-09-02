(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Finland's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Finland's long-term senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA+'.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on Finland's
short-term foreign
currency commercial paper have also been affirmed at 'F1+'.
Finland's 'AA+' rating draws support from a high value-added
economy, political
stability, strong governance and institutional strengths.
Although the country
has a sound track record of macroeconomic policy management, a
series of shocks
has constrained GDP growth, weighing on the ratings. Combined
with adverse
demographic trends, this has strained the public finances.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Finland's 'AA+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Economic activity continues to gather pace gradually, with GDP
growing 1.5%
y-o-y in 1H16, slightly above our expectations. Growth has been
underpinned by
rising household demand and a pick-up in investment, mostly in
the construction
sector. Importantly, investor confidence across various sectors
is improving
slowly and labour dynamics have turned positive (unemployment
fell to 7.8% in
July according to Statistic Finland, the lowest level in over
two years).
Although exports will continue to struggle from weak external
demand, Fitch now
expects GDP growth to reach 1.2% in 2016, the fastest rate since
2011.
Finland faces a number of structural limitations that weigh on
medium-term
growth performance, although the authorities are taking measures
to address
these issues. Reform commitment is strong and underpinned by
political and
social stability, which is a rating strength. This was evident
in June when the
government and social partners agreed on a "Competitiveness
Pack" that aims to
reduce unit labour costs by 4% between 2017 and 2019 and thus
help boost export
competitiveness. A new cluster of technology industries is also
developing
gradually, which could lift productivity. However, given the
long-nature of
these developments, we expect growth in 2017-18 to remain below
our eurozone
forecast of 1.4% per year and the 'AA' median of 2.8%.
The upturn in economic performance has supported stronger tax
intake in the
first seven months of 2016, while expenditure has been contained
with
consolidation measures agreed in previous years. This provides
confidence that
the general government deficit will shrink to around 2.3% of GDP
in 2016 (from
2.7% in 2015). As part of the Competitiveness Pack the
government will introduce
some tax relief measures and concessions (around EUR500m), which
will weaken
fiscal performance in 2017, although the headline deficit should
remain below
3%. The main downside risks are adverse macroeconomic shocks.
The government is moving ahead with a major reform to the social
and healthcare
systems with the purpose of achieving EUR3bn in savings over the
next 10 years.
This reform is crucial in helping close the medium-term
sustainability gap (due
in part to an aging population) and halt the rise in public debt
levels.
Although there is a high likelihood than an agreement will be
reached with
social partners, implementing the reform will be challenging, as
it requires the
creation of a new administrative level of government. This
creates risks to our
debt trajectory. Fitch expects public debt/GDP to reach 65.1% in
2018, compared
with the current AA median of 37.1%. The public sector has a
strong net asset
position (53% of GDP in 1Q16) due to the positive financial
position of
statutory pension plans.
The country's export sector continues to struggle from weak
demand from non-EU
markets, highlighting difficulties in diversifying from
traditionally important
markets such as Russia. By contrast, trade within the EU has
been boosted by
growing integration with core eurozone countries such as
Germany. Although
investment in the forestry sector could provide some short-term
export momentum,
Finland is unlikely to return to the current account surpluses
seen before 2008.
Stronger domestic demand-led growth could also result in higher
imports and even
weaker external position. Net external debt stood at 41.7% at
end-2015, compared
with a net external asset position of 43% for the 'AA' median.
The banking sector is well capitalised, profitable and
risk-adverse. Despite the
poor economic track record of recent years asset quality has not
deteriorated,
with the level of non-performing loans at only 1.6% in 1Q16. Low
interest rates
pose a challenge to medium-term profitability and
vulnerabilities stem from
concentration risk or linkages to other Nordic financial
markets. Overall,
however, demand for credit has been fairly robust and
supervisory mechanisms
have improved.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Finland a score equivalent to a
rating of AA+ on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-Evidence of an improvement in medium-term growth prospects and
increased
competitiveness.
-Sustained downward trend in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
- Weaker nominal GDP growth, further affecting the
sustainability of public
finances.
- Failure to stabilise public debt over the medium term, for
example because of
significant slippage from fiscal consolidation targets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
deficit averaging 0.7%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.1% per year, an
average effective
interest rate of 2.1%, and GDP deflator inflation of 2.1%. On
the basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 66.8% in 2021
before edging
back to 65.9% by 2024.
