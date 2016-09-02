(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
National Long-Term
Rating on Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company
Limited (BAM) at
'AA-(tha)', with a Negative Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM's ratings are driven by sovereign support considerations.
BAM is wholly
owned by the Financial Institutions Development Fund, which is a
unit of
Thailand's central bank, the Bank of Thailand (BOT). BAM was
established in 1998
to manage distressed-assets arising from a financial crisis. BAM
has been
consistently profitable and plays an important role in the Thai
financial system
as the country's largest distressed-asset manager. State support
is evident
through regulatory advantages; for example, commercial banks
lending to BAM can
count those loans as liquid assets.
The Negative Outlook reflects the BOT's ongoing plans to
partially privatise BAM
through a stock-exchange listing. While details on the share
sale are not yet
finalised and the timeline remains unclear, the plans suggest
that the state
does not view BAM as a long-term core holding. It is also
uncertain whether
BAM's regulatory advantages will remain after privatisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A reversal of plans to partially privatise BAM and signs of a
long-term
commitment by the state to maintain BAM's shareholdings and
regulatory
advantages would lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable and
a possible
re-assessment of BAM's National Long-Term Rating.
Changes in BAM's shareholding structure would be likely to
negatively affect its
ratings. A reduction in the state shareholding to below 50% and
a removal of
BAM's regulatory advantages would be likely to result in a
multiple-notch
downgrade. The final rating would also depend on BAM's leverage
and overall
financial profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook
Negative
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at
'AA-(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.