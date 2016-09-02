(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEON
Thana Sinsap
(Thailand) Public Company Limited's (AEONTS) National Long-Term
Rating at
'A-(tha)', with a Stable Outlook. The company's National
Short-Term Rating has
been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings are driven by its standalone profile and
reflect its
market position as one of Thailand's largest consumer finance
companies. AEONTS
is focussed on the credit card and personal loan segments and
has a nationwide
branch presence. Its capitalisation has improved over the past
three years due
to profit retention, boosting the company's buffers and ability
to cope with
unexpected downturns.
The ratings also reflect the company' lack of diversification
compared with
larger financial institutions and continued competitive
pressures from non-bank
financial institutions and commercial banks. The operating
environment remains
weak due to Thailand's muted economic growth; increasingly
weighing on the
company's asset quality. However, these trends are in line with
Fitch's
expectations.
AEONTS is part of Japan's AEON group and benefits from the
group's operational
expertise in the consumer-loan sector. Unlike commercial banks,
the company does
not have a deposit base. However, its funding structure is
reasonably diverse
compared with other non-banks and includes bank loans, bonds and
securitisation
transactions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AEONTS's National Ratings would be affected by substantial
changes to its
financial profile. Further sustained improvements in
capitalisation, revenue
diversification and scale could lead to a rating upgrade, though
Fitch views
this as remote in the short term.
Conversely, a sharp deterioration in the company's capital
buffers or an
increase in risk appetite that leads to sharply weaker
asset-quality could lead
to a rating downgrade, as could a large and sustained
deterioration in the
company's performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
