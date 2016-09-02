(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Qatar's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Qatar's senior unsecured
foreign-currency bonds
are also affirmed at 'AA'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AA+', and the
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' ratings reflect the large sovereign assets (sufficient
to finance more
than 20 years of present budget deficits) of Qatar, along with
its fiscal
adjustment efforts, a large hydrocarbon endowment and one of the
world's highest
ratios of GDP per capita. Qatar's hydrocarbon dependence is a
key rating
weakness, with oil and gas extraction averaging 50% of GDP and
80% of external
receipts and government revenue. Other weaknesses include a
government debt
level above those of rated peers, and mediocre scores on the
World Bank's
measures of governance and the business environment (both below
the 70th
percentile).
The fall in oil and gas prices has resulted in sharply lower
government
revenues, but a fiscal adjustment is under way. Under our
baseline oil price
assumptions, we expect a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP in 2016,
including the
estimated income of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) of
around 5% of GDP
(which the government does not report or include in the budget).
We expect
general government revenues to fall 36% to QAR176bn in 2016,
after decreasing
23% in 2015. We forecast expenditure to fall 20% to QAR202bn in
2016, mainly on
the back of consolidation of current spending. Non-oil revenue
measures and some
further recovery of oil prices should bring the budget back to
surplus in 2017.
Current spending was down 20% yoy in 1H16, amounting to 45% of
the full-year
budget for current expenditure. We assume that full-year
spending will be close
to budgeted amounts, with risks tilted towards overspending
given the size of
the planned adjustment. The decline in current spending
reflects, among other
measures, a public sector wage freeze, lay-offs of expatriate
workers,
reductions in fuel and utility price subsidies, and general
restraint on
expenses in the public sector (e.g., travel or office expenses).
Current
spending was first cut in 2014, as fiscal reforms were initiated
well before the
dramatic souring of the energy price outlook.
Over the past six months, the government has undergone a major
effort to
re-evaluate its capital spending programme, which had included
projects worth a
total of QAR350bn (close to USD100bn or 60% of estimated 2016
GDP) for the
period between 2016 and 2022. A committee set up by the Minister
of Finance has
scaled back and optimised projects so as to yield expected
savings of QAR65bn
over the period. Of these savings QAR28bn will be realised in
2016-2018 and are
taken into account in our capital spending forecasts. The
committee is still
reviewing projects to the value of QAR88bn, and we expect the
process to be
completed by early next year.
The authorities are financing deficits by issuing debt instead
of drawing on
assets held by the QIA. The government of Qatar made its debut
on the eurobond
market by issuing USD9bn of five-, 10-, and 30-year bonds in May
2016 with
strong demand from investors. This follows a USD5.5bn loan
syndication in late
2015. We assume that local debt will be issued to cover existing
local
maturities, and that foreign debt will be used to cover any
remaining financing
needs. This would imply more domestic issuance in 2016 and 2017,
and additional
external issuance of around USD5bn in 2017. We expect QIA
assets, which are not
officially disclosed, to rise to an estimated USD338bn (209% of
GDP) in 2016
from USD318bn (193% of GDP) in 2015.
Banks have continued to provide net funding to the public
sector, but, in a time
of sluggish domestic deposit growth, liquidity has deteriorated.
Loan/deposit
ratios in commercial banks have continued to trend upwards in
1H16 with the
ratio of total domestic loans to deposits (LDR) reaching 132% in
May.
However, banks were able to fund themselves abroad through
market placements and
non-resident deposits; as a result, bank net foreign assets
declined by QAR87bn
(USD24bn) in 1H16. LDRs and interbank rates receded in June and
commercial bank
balances with the central bank rose. The LDR including foreign
loans and
deposits, which is closer to the central bank's preferred
definition, reached
118% in May.
High but falling government capital spending will not be able to
contribute
further to GDP growth. Instead, non-hydrocarbon growth will come
from private
investments on the back of government projects, and from
accompanying growth in
the services sectors (trade, financial intermediation, and real
estate). We
expect overall real GDP growth of 3.4% in 2016, after 3.6% in
2015. In our
forecast, non-oil growth drops to 6% in 2016 after 8.6% in 2015
and continues to
slow in 2017 and 2018.
Hydrocarbon GDP will grow 1% in 2016 and 2% in 2017 after
contracting by 0.5% in
2015. The Barzan development should come on stream in 2016 and
will add 1.4
billion scft/d (8% increase) of production of gas for local use
when it reaches
full capacity, on top of additional production of LPG and
condensates. The Ras
Laffan II refinery should be completed by 3Q16 and will add
146,000 bbl/day of
capacity for petroleum products (also a 8% increase). Oil field
redevelopments
could positively affect hydrocarbon production after 2018.
The outlook for gas prices has weakened in line with that of oil
prices. Prices
of liquefied natural gas, Qatar's main export, will also be
under pressure from
additional global capacity coming on stream at a time of weak
demand growth.
Qatar is protected from the worst effects of the glut by the
most of its
contracts to supply gas to customers being long-term and based
on a certain
percentage of moving average oil prices. However, recent
experience shows that
customers may seek to renegotiate these contracts.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Qatar a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: +1 notch, to reflect exceptionally large
government assets.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Sustained weakness in hydrocarbon revenues and a failure to
scale back
expenditure, eroding fiscal and external positions.
- A materialisation of large contingent liabilities, such as
from
government-related enterprises or the banking sector, resulting
in a rapid
draw-down of sovereign assets or build-up of debt.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Improvement in structural factors such as reduction in oil
dependence, and a
strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD42/bbl in 2016,
USD45/bbl in 2017
and USD55/bbl in 2018.
Fitch assumes natural gas prices will evolve broadly in line
with oil prices.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Qatar or on its ability to trade and that the domestic political
scene will
remain stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011157
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
