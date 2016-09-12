(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed German life
insurers R+V Lebensversicherung AG's (R+V Life), R+V
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s
(R+V Mutual) and Condor Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Condor)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'AA'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views R+V Life, R+V Mutual and Condor as 'core' to the R+V
insurance group
and the ratings are therefore aligned with the agency's view of
the R+V group as
a whole, in line with our insurance group rating methodology.
The R+V group's holding company is R+V Versicherung AG, which is
92%-owned by DZ
Bank AG (Issuer Default Rating (IDR) AA-/Stable). DZ Bank AG is
the central bank
within Germany's cooperative banking group Genossenschaftliche
FinanzGruppe
(GFG; AA-/Stable). Fitch takes a positive view of the ownership
of the R+V group
by DZ Bank AG/GFG in that the bank would support the insurance
group, if
necessary. This has been reflected in a two-notch rating uplift
from the
agency's standalone assessment for the R+V group's implied IDR.
The ratings are supported by the R+V group's solid
capitalisation, strong market
position, and robust operating performance. Offsetting these
positive rating
factors is the R+V group's significant duration gap in the
German life business
and a geographical focus on Germany.
Fitch assesses the group's capitalisation as 'very strong',
which we expect to
be maintained in 2016. Under Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model
(Prism FBM), the
R+V group scored 'very strong' based on end-2015 financials.
This was supported
by the group's regulatory solvency I margin of 185% at end-2015.
For 2016 Fitch expects the R+V group to maintain the strong
operating
performance it reported in 2015. However, the R+V group's
non-life segment
reported a net combined ratio of 101.3% (2014: 100.2%) for 2015,
which was
weaker than the German market average of 95% (2014: 94.1%).
Fitch expects that
the R+V group's net combined ratio will remain weaker than the
German market
average for 2016.
The R+V group is one of the top five primary insurance groups in
Germany. In
2015, the group strengthened its market position as gross
written premiums (GWP)
for German primary insurance increased 5.7% in 2015 while the
German market
reported GWP growth of only 0.2%.
Fitch assesses the R+V group's asset/liability and liquidity
management at 'BBB'
(ALM score). Compared with the group's rating, the weak ALM
score is primarily
driven by the R+V group's large duration mismatch for the German
life business.
Fitch believes that the R+V group's asset duration is below the
average duration
of German life insurers.
R+V Life is the R+V group's main operating life insurer in
Germany, while Condor
serves as a specialist for independent financial advisors in
individual life and
R+V Mutual is a specialist for mid- and high-net worth clients
and a pension
provider. Measured by GWP in 2015, R+V Life is Germany's
second-largest life
insurer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a downgrade of
GFG/DZ Bank AG's
ratings, a change in Fitch's view of the R+V group's strategic
importance to
GFG/DZ Bank AG or a change in Fitch's view of the entities' core
status within
the R+V group.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an upgrade of GFG/DZ
Bank AG's
ratings, and the entities maintaining their strategic importance
for the R+V
group and GFG/DZ Bank AG.
