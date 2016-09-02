(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
first-time 'BBB'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Brunswick Corporation
(Brunswick, NYSE:
BC) and first-time 'BBB' issue-specific long-term ratings to
Brunswick's senior
unsecured credit facility and senior unsecured notes. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable.
The rating reflects BC's strong competitive positions in its
marine and fitness
segments, low leverage and improving business mix towards less
cyclical marine
parts and accessories and fitness businesses. Fitch believes BC
is in a stronger
position today to weather a downturn relative to the last
recession. However,
cyclical boat and engine sales still comprise approximately 55%
of the company's
total sales.
LESS VOLATILE BUSINESS MIX
BC has a portfolio of well-recognized brands with leading market
positions in
its business segments. The company has a track record of product
leadership and
innovation through R&D spending that has enabled it to
anticipate and adapt to
changing customer preferences. BC has also enhanced its product
portfolio
through strategic acquisitions, such as Cybex International
(fitness equipment)
and Indoor Cycling Group (group exercise). Fitch expects BC to
remain
acquisitive, initially targeting its less cyclical marine parts
and accessories
and fitness businesses in order to expand its product lines.
BC has taken several actions to reduce the cyclicality of its
business mix,
following a high degree of volatility during the last recession
when the
company's EBITDA turned negative during 2009. For example, BC
exited
unprofitable (primarily boat) product lines, consolidated its
manufacturing
footprint, and reduced dealer distribution channel inventories.
The divestiture
of BC's small, labor and capital intensive bowling business in
2014 also
improved the operating profile.
The company remains committed to the Boat business, albeit on a
smaller scale,
as it creates a level of demand for its engines and BC has a
strong portfolio of
brands (including Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). Inboard/sterndrive
boats and
engines - historically the company's most volatile business line
- represents
roughly 15% of total sales today, down from approximately 40% of
total sales in
2007.
BC's greater strategic emphasis on its less cyclical Fitness and
Marine Engine
segments (specifically marine parts and accessories [P&A]) is a
key credit
positive due to the relatively less volatile and/or
discretionary product demand
profiles relative to boats. BC generates the majority of its
division operating
profit before depreciation and amortization from its Fitness
(23%) and Marine
Engine (64%) segments, which should be more stable in a
recession. The company
does not break out profitability within the Marine Engine
segment between
engines and P&A.
Select Marine Engine segment sales are still tied to the
recreational boating
industry through new engine sales and BC's Boat segment remains
a meaningful
customer of BC's engines (over 10% of Marine Engine segment
sales). However, BC
has been growing and reinvesting in its marine P&A and
distribution businesses,
which have a more stable end demand environment than that of new
boat sales. As
a result, BC has established a market leading P&A position in an
otherwise
fragmented market of small players with limited offerings.
Fitch has a favorable view of BC's Fitness segment, given its
performance
through the last recession and BC's strong market position and
brands. The
commercial fitness equipment market is not as fragmented as the
highly
competitive health club operator market. BC's focus on various
end users within
the fitness segment (commercial, consumer, rehabilitation,
recreation, corporate
well-being, and group exercise) gives BC some degree of
diversification and
exposure to many types of varying trends and preferences. Fitch
believes the
health club industry (a large customer base for BC) still has
room for growth in
terms of memberships and penetration, despite the gains seen
over the last
decade.
STRONG CREDIT PROFILE
Debt reduction, EBITDA growth, and interest savings have
strengthened BC's
credit profile since exiting the last recession. The company has
reduced debt by
over $400 million from its peak of $906 million in the third
quarter of 2009.
This, along with refinancing higher cost borrowings, has helped
lower its annual
cash interest expense by approximately $60 million to $29
million in 2015. As of
June 30, 2016, leverage was at a 10-year low of 0.8x and
interest coverage was
nearly 20x. The current maturity schedule also gives BC more
flexibility to
withstand a downturn, which is in contrast to the prior
recession when
approximately $400 million in debt was coming due from
2009-2011.
BC generates adequate cash flow and liquidity to grow its
Fitness and Marine
Engine segments through internal and external investments while
maintaining its
credit profile. Fitch believes the market for additional M&A is
also limited in
terms of size, with few large-scale targets.
BRUNSWICK ACCEPTANCE CORP.
Fitch primarily considers the risk to BC's credit profile from
Brunswick
Acceptance Company (BAC) in its liquidity risk analysis, rather
than as an
adjustment to the company's consolidated financials and/or
leverage.
BAC is a joint venture (JV) between Brunswick (49% ownership)
and Wells Fargo
Distribution Finance Corporation (Wells Fargo) (51%) that
provides dealer
floorplan financing to many of Brunswick's domestic boat and
engine dealers. BC
accounts for its ownership as an unconsolidated equity
investment. The JV is
funded with partner equity, a $1 billion secured borrowing
facility, and a
receivables securitization facility. There are no guarantees or
explicit support
agreements between BC and BAC. Fitch does not rate BAC.
Fitch would expect BC to financially support BAC if necessary
during periods of
economic and capital markets stress to ensure continued
floorplan financing for
its dealers. BAC's operations are strategically important to BC.
The inventory
funding BAC provides to BC's dealers helps drive new boat and
engine sales and
enables the company to monitor the health of its network of
independent dealer
distributors.
Although not anticipated, Fitch views the exit (and inability to
replace) Wells
Fargo from the JV as the most significant BAC-related risk to
BC's credit
profile. However, Fitch believes BC is adequately capitalized to
navigate the
potential financial impact of supporting BAC under a range of
scenarios and this
risk is adequately captured in the 'BBB' IDR. BAC retained
access to its funding
through the last recession and did not require any material
support from BC.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Brunswick
include:
--Revenues grow in the mid-to-high single digit range through
the four-year
projection horizon, driven primarily through organic growth in
the Marine Engine
and Fitness segments, as well as through bolt-on acquisitions;
--EBITDA margins expand modestly from current levels thanks to
growth in the
higher margin P&A and Fitness businesses;
--Capex slightly higher than previous years to support growth in
the Marine
Engine and Fitness segments;
--Modest dividend increases of 5% per year and share repurchases
of $100 million
per year;
--Over $250 million in acquisitions in 2016 (Cybex, Thunder Jet,
Indoor Cycling
Group) and $100 million per year thereafter;
--Pension contributions steady at $70 million per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward rating momentum is unlikely given the inherent
boating industry
cyclicality. However, Fitch would consider upgrading BC's
ratings and/or Outlook
if the agency takes a more favorable view towards BC's
through-the-cycle cash
flow volatility. This could occur if BC exceeds Fitch's
performance expectations
during a downturn (e.g. less than 50% EBITDA decline in a severe
downturn)
and/or through further revenue diversification away from the
Boat segment into
less cyclical businesses, such as Fitness and P&A.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A severe downturn in global boating demand;
--Inability to sustain leverage at, or below 1.5x through the
business cycle;
--A shift towards a more aggressive financial policy or shift in
business
strategy, such that the Boat segment becomes a more meaningful
portion of total
company sales;
--A need for BC to provide material support to BAC.
The ratings have some tolerance for BC to operate with leverage
of above 1.5x to
2.0x for a strategic acquisition or during an moderate industry
downturn,
provided that Fitch expects leverage to return to 1.5x or below
during the
one-to-two year Outlook horizon.
LIQUIDITY
BC has ample liquidity on hand between $493 million in cash and
nearly full
availability under its $300 million revolving facility. The
company does not
disclose its overseas cash balance. Fitch expects BC to generate
$150 million -
$300 million in annual FCF through 2019, supporting its
liquidity profile.
Capex, acquisitions, and shareholder returns are the company's
most likely
capital use avenues for its cash flow from operations. BC has
minimal debt
maturities through 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Brunswick Corp.
--IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB';
--7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 'BBB';
--7.125% senior unsecured notes due 2027 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Colin A. Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Aug. 23, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.