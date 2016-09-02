(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Garanti Bank S.A.'s (GBR) Outlook to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the Long and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating (SR). GBR's Viability Rating is not affected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision for GBR's support-driven Long-Term IDR to Negative from Stable follows the similar rating action on GBR's ultimate parent, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi S.A.(Garanti; BBB/Negative) (see 'Fitch Revises 18 Turkish Banks' Outlooks to Negative on Sovereign Change' dated 25 August 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING GBR's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the potential support the bank can expect to receive from its parent, Turkey-based Garanti. In turn, Garanti's IDRs are based on the potential support the bank can expect to receive from its minority but controlling shareholder, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA; A-/Stable). GBR's support-driven Long-Term IDR is one notch below that of the parent, reflecting Fitch's view that GBR is a strategically important subsidiary of Garanti. To date, there has been no indication from Garanti or BBVA that they might be considering a change in their strategy for Romania as a result of BBVA gaining management control of Garanti in July 2015. GBR shares Garanti's branding and IT systems, and the risk management framework for both Garanti and GBR is currently being aligned with that of BBVA. In addition, key management and supervisory board members are drawn from Garanti. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING GBR's IDRs are sensitive to changes to Garanti's ratings or to Fitch's view of Garanti's commitment to Romania. In the event that GBR's Long-Term IDR is downgraded, Fitch would also expect to downgrade the bank's Short-Term IDR to 'B' and Support Rating to '3'. The rating actions are as follows: Garanti Bank S.A.(GBR) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+' Contact: Primary Analyst Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ioana Sima Analyst +44 203 530 1736 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011165 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.