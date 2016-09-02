(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Dillard's, Inc. (Dillard's) at 'BBB-'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dillard's is the sixth largest department store chain in the
U.S. in terms of
sales, with LTM retail revenue of $6.3 billion and 272 stores
and 22 clearance
centers in 29 states concentrated in the southeast, central and
southwestern
U.S. Dillard's generated positive comp growth between 2010-2014
by improving its
merchandise assortment towards more upscale brands, better
in-store execution,
and strong inventory control.
More recently, operational challenges in the mid-tier department
store sector
and exposure to oil-dependent states of Texas, Louisiana, and
Oklahoma (28% of
stores) have caused the company's comps to decline meaningfully
from positive 1%
in 2014 to negative 2% in 2015 and negative 5% in first half
2016. Mid-market
apparel sales have been weak due to a number of factors,
including lack of
compelling fashion trends and share loss to lower-priced
competitors such as
fast-fashion and off-price players. In-store apparel sales have
been further
pressured by share migration online. Fitch expects the general
malaise in
apparel sales, particularly in the mid-tier space, to persist
throughout 2016.
Fitch expects Dillard's comparable store sales (comps) to be
negative 3%-4% in
2016, assuming comps in the second half moderate to the negative
low-single
digit range, and flat to modestly negative in 2017. Fitch's
EBITDA projection of
approximately $600 million is 30% lower than the $800 million
level generated
annually between 2012-2014. Fitch expects EBITDA will be in the
$550 million
range in 2017 and 2018 given our comp expectations. From a
margin perspective,
this would reflect an EBITDA margin of 9% in 2016 compared to
around 12% between
2012 and 2014.
While Dillard's credit metrics remain strong for the 'BBB-'
rating category with
adjusted debt/EBITDAR expected to remain in the 1.5-2x range
over the next three
years, the ratings continue to incorporate Dillard's below
industry-average
sales productivity (as measured by sales per square foot) and
operating
profitability and geographical concentration relative to its
higher rated
department store peers. Fitch expects Dillard's market share to
of the overall
apparel and accessories category to decline modestly in the near
to intermediate
term as long-term secular trends in the department store space
remain negative
and the decline in mall traffic has accelerated.
The company continues to focus on closing underperforming
stores, closing a net
32 units or approximately 10% of its square footage since the
end of 2007. From
a store investment perspective, annual capex is expected to
moderate to
approximately $120 million from a level of about $160 million
during the past
two years. The company continues to support increasing
investments in store
updates (in the higher sales-generating or more productive areas
of the store)
and online growth initiatives.
The $1 billion senior unsecured credit facility, which matures
in May 2020 and
the $615 million of senior unsecured notes are rated at par with
the IDR at
'BBB-', while the $200 million in capital securities due 2038
are rated two
notches below the IDR reflecting their structural subordination.
Dillard's owns
89% of its retail square footage, all of which is unencumbered.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Comps decline of 3%-4% in 2016, assuming comps in the second
half moderate to
the negative low-single digit range, and be flat to modestly
negative
thereafter;
--EBITDA expected to decline to $600 million in 2016 and trend
toward $550
million thereafter;
--EBITDA margin expected to decline to around 9% versus the 12%
range in
2012-2014 and remain flat thereafter;
--Adjusted debt/EBITDAR to be in the 1.5x-2.0x range over the
next 24-36 months;
--FCF of approximately $250 million annually, which Fitch
expects will be
directed toward share buybacks and/or increased dividends
including any one-time
special dividends.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result in the event that
Dillard's generates
above-industry-average comparable store gains and EBITDA margin
improves to the
12% - 13% range.
A negative rating action could result if sales remain materially
negative
leading to higher than expected EBITDA declines and/or a more
aggressive
financial posture, leads to an increase in leverage ratio of
more than 2.5x with
reduced financial flexibility.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity remains strong, supported by a cash balance of $128
million as of July
30, 2016, and $974 million available under its $1 billion credit
facility, net
of letters of credit outstanding. The company generated
approximately $270
million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2015, lower than the $450
million generated
in 2014 due to lower EBITDA and a working capital drain. Annual
FCF is expected
to be around $250 million annually going forward even at a
reduced EBITDA range
of $550 million - $600 million, assuming modest working capital
uses and capex
around the $120 million level. Fitch expects Dillard's will
direct excess cash
flow toward share buybacks and/or increased dividends including
any one-time
special dividends and refinance upcoming maturities of $250
million in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Dillard's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$1 billion unsecured credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Capital securities at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
