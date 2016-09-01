(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for L
Brands, Inc. (L Brands), including the Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect L Brands' strong brand recognition and
dominant market
positions in intimate apparel, personal care and beauty
products, and strong
operating results, all of which are characteristic of an
investment-grade
profile. While credit metrics have been reasonable, with
leverage at or slightly
below 3.5x since 2010, the 'BB+' rating considers the company's
track record of
shareholder-friendly activities which could push leverage above
this range.
L Brands' strong business profile is anchored by its two
flagship brands,
Victoria's Secret (approximately 63% of sales and operating
income including the
Victoria's Secret direct business) and Bath & Body Works
(approximately 30% of
sales and 36% of operating income); a strong direct business
(16% of total
revenue); and a growing international footprint.
The company's strong comparable store sales (comps) trends since
the recession
have been driven by relevant and attractive product offerings
and a loyal
customer base. Comps increased 5% in 2015, following a 2%
increase in 2013 and
4% in 2014. In addition to positive operating leverage from
strong comps growth,
the company has driven margin growth through efficient inventory
and expense
management. EBITDA margins in the 20%+ range compare favorably
to the broader
retail average in the low teens.
The years 2016 and 2017 are expected to be affected negatively
by the company's
recent actions at Victoria's Secret to streamline operations as
well as
investments related to grow Victoria's Secret in North America
and transition
China to a company-operated market (previously franchised).
Notably, the company
is eliminating certain merchandise categories such as swimwear
and certain
apparel categories representing a total of $525 million in
volume (4% of total
sales) beginning mid-2016.
Factoring in the swimwear/apparel volume loss, Fitch expects
2016 revenue growth
to be up modestly on flattish comps and 4% square-footage
growth, while 2017
revenue is expected to be up in the 4% range on comps of 1%-2%
and 2%-3%
square-footage growth. The combination of flattish comps, margin
degradation on
inventory clearance activity and price investments to drive
sales in key
categories, and investments in the China rollout is projected to
yield a 3%-5%
decline in EBITDA in 2016 to the $2.6 billion range. However,
EBITDA margin is
expected to remain in excess of 20% in 2016 and 2017.
The growth of PINK in the U.S., which could be a $3 billion
business over the
next few years from our estimate of $2.5 billion currently, and
the inclusion of
the full lingerie lines in expanded Victoria's Secret stores
have led to
increased productivity per square foot over the past few years.
PINK, a
collegiate-focused brand which offers intimate apparel,
loungewear and related
products in vibrant colors and patterns, has expanded Victoria
Secret's
demographic base by appealing to younger consumers.
International expansion
provides a strong top-line and profit opportunity by allowing
the company to
diversify outside of mall-based locations and reduce operational
and execution
risks through its substantially franchised model (outside of the
UK and Canadian
markets).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects L Brands to produce flattish comps (excluding
its direct
business) in 2016, improving to the 1%-2% range in 2017,
factoring in the loss
of apparel/swimwear business;
--Square footage expansion, if executed successfully, could
drive overall
top-line growth to modestly positive in 2016 and in the 3%-5%
range thereafter;
--Free cash flow (FCF) after regular dividends of negative $100
million to
breakeven after regular dividends over the next two to three
years given
increased capex spend;
--Capex is expected to increase to approximately $950 million in
2016 from $727
million in 2015 reflecting new store constructions and square
footage expansion
and stay in that range thereafter;
--Leverage is expected to be in the mid-3x range with future
debt-funded special
dividends or share buybacks potentially pushing leverage higher
than 3.3x in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would require both the continuation of
positive
operating trends and a public commitment to maintain financial
leverage in the
low 3x range.
A negative rating action could be driven by a trend of negative
comps and/or
margin compression from fashion misses, execution missteps or
loss of
competitive traction. A larger than expected debt-financed share
repurchase or
special dividend and/or leverage rising to 4x would be negative
for the rating.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity is strong, supported by a cash balance of $1.3 billion
as of July 30,
2016 and the company's $1 billion revolving credit facility. The
company has a
comfortable maturity profile and Fitch considers refinancing
risk low given L
Brands' strong business profile, favorable operating trends, and
reasonable
leverage.
Fitch expects FCF after regular dividends of negative $100
million to breakeven
after regular dividends over the next two to three years given
increased capex
spend. Fitch assumes regular dividends will be increased by
approximately 10%,
compared with the 10%-25% increase over the last few years.
Capex is expected to
increase to $950 million in 2016 from the $700 million range
annually in
2014-2015, reflecting new store constructions and square footage
expansion to
primarily support PINK and international growth (square footage
to grow by
approximately 4% in 2016).
Lease-adjusted leverage stood at 3.3x as of Jan. 30, 2016. Fitch
expects the
company to maintain a leverage profile in the mid-3x range, and
fund dividends
and share repurchases with FCF and potential debt issuances. The
company's
shareholder-friendly posture is a key constraint to the rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed L Brands' ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Secured bank credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior guaranteed unsecured notes at 'BB+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch excluded a
$78 million gain from L Brands' sale of its remaining interest
in an apparel
sourcing business. Fitch added back $97 million in non-cash
stock-based
compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
