NEW YORK, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The
Home Depot, Inc.'s (Home Depot) proposed issuance of senior
unsecured notes. The
approximately $2 billion of expected proceeds from the issue
will primarily be
used for general corporate purposes including share repurchases.
A full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Home Depot's strong track record of
comparable store sales
(comps) growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation. Fitch
expects the
company to maintain leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) in line
with its publicly
stated target of 2.0x over the forecast horizon.
With $89 billion in 2015 sales, Home Depot holds the leading
position in the
U.S. home improvement industry, which is amidst a recovery from
the prior
housing recession. Fitch's rating anticipates a continued
recovery as well as a
benign competitive environment. However, should the housing
recovery stall,
Fitch believes Home Depot has the willingness and ability to use
its cash flow
generation to maintain its leverage commitments.
Solid Track Record
Home Depot has grown comps and EBITDA margin every year since
2010, with 5%
average annual comps and EBITDA improvement of over 500bps from
2009 to 15.8% in
2015. Operating momentum has been supported by improvement in
home improvement
industry fundamentals, especially regarding repair and
maintenance projects.
Home improvement retailers have further benefited from benign
industry square
footage growth (including very modest unit expansion from Home
Depot and chief
competitor Lowes) and competitive resilience to the discount and
online
channels.
Success in the home improvement industry requires significant
investments in
inventory breadth and customer service, and discounters
generally focus on
categories with narrow assortment needs and limited customer
service. Online
competition, meanwhile, has been limited due to short purchase
windows and the
bulky/heavy nature of home improvement inventory (note that
nearly half of Home
Depot's existing online sales involve in-store merchandise
pickup).
Continued Growth Expected
Fitch anticipates continued sales and EBITDA growth over the
forecast horizon,
predicated on a continued U.S. housing market recovery and Home
Depot's focus on
its strategic pillars of customer service, product leadership,
capital
allocation, and interconnected retail. The company's growth
initiatives are
designed to leverage Home Depot's existing scale to broaden its
customer base
and share of wallet. For example, the recent acquisition of
Interline Brands
gives Home Depot access to the underpenetrated residential
facility maintenance
and repair market. Meanwhile, Home Depot is using its online
infrastructure to
expand product assortment and offer customers increased product
knowledge, while
promoting its in-store pickup capability.
Fitch believes successful execution of its initiatives, coupled
with industry
tailwinds, will allow Home Depot to generate 2% - 4% annual
comps and revenue
growth over time. EBITDA margins are expected to remain around
16% though Home
Depot could leverage fixed expenses at the high end of its comps
range. Modest
annual EBITDA growth is projected to yield annual free cash flow
(FCF) of $4.0 -
$4.5 billion after dividends of approximately $3.5 - $4.0
billion.
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Home Depot's scale and stable growth has allowed it to
comfortably manage to its
adjusted leverage target of 2.0x for several years (1.9x at
year-end 2015).
Fitch expects management to continue to balance its leverage
target against its
goal to return cash to shareholders, with incremental debt
issuance expected to
support share purchases. Given Home Depot's leverage commitment,
Fitch believes
management could pull back on share repurchase to maintain or
reduce debt levels
should economic or operating headwinds limit EBITDA growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects Home Depot to produce comps in the 3% - 5% range
over the next
two years, supported by a continued recovery in the housing
market and the
company's strategic investments;
--EBITDA margin is expected to remain close to 16%, yielding 3 -
4% average
EBITDA growth;
--Fitch expects $4.0 - $4.5 billion of annual FCF after
dividends going forward;
--Fitch expects FCF and some incremental borrowings to be
directed to share
repurchases, as the company manages to its adjusted leverage
target of 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Weaker operating trends or a move by management to more
shareholder-friendly
policies that cause adjusted leverage to increase to the low 2x
range on a
sustained basis could lead to a negative rating action.
Continued positive operating trends together with a sustained
reduction in
adjusted leverage to below 1.5x could lead to a positive rating
action.
LIQUIDITY
Home Depot has a strong liquidity position supported by a cash
balance of $4.0
billion at July 31, 2016, together with an undrawn $2 billion
credit facility.
The company also benefits from owning 90% of its stores.
Home Depot is maintaining a very slow pace of new-store
expansion, with plans to
build only five new stores in 2016. Low levels of capital
expenditures (less
than 2% of sales) have resulted in strong FCF after dividends,
which is expected
to track more than $4 billion annually going forward. Fitch
expects Home Depot
would remain FCF positive in an economic downturn, as it did
through the last
recession.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Home Depot's as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--Bank credit facilities 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Feb. 24, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statement
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude data breach charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch added back
$244 million in non-cash stock based compensation and $128
million in data
breach charges to its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.

