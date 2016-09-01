(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the ratings
of the three largest private sector Brazilian banks:
--Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itau Unibanco Holding) and
subsidiary Itau
Unibanco S.A. (Itau Unibanco)
--Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco)
--Banco Santander Brasil S.A. (Santander Brasil) and subsidiary
Santander
Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Santander Leasing)
A full list of the rating actions is provided below:
For further details on these entities, as well as for regulatory
information,
please see the individual press releases for each bank published
today and
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Itau Unibanco Holding:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B';
Viability Rating at 'bb+';
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
Support Rating at '3';
Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
Senior USD notes due May 2018, Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating
at 'BB+';
Subordinated USD notes due April 2020, January and December
2021, March and
August 2022 and May 2023 Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating at
'BB-'.
Itau Unibanco:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B';
Viability Rating at 'bb+';
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
Support Rating at '3';
Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
Bradesco:
Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative;
Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDR at 'B';
Viability Rating at 'bb+';
Support Rating at '3';
Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
Subordinated Notes due September 2019, January 2021 and March
2022
Long-Term Foreign-Currency rating at 'BB-'.
Santander Brasil
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Negative;
Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
Viability Rating at 'bb';
Support Rating at '3';
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Santander Brasil Senior notes due 2017:
Long-Term Foreign Currency rating at 'BB+'.
Santander Leasing
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Santander Leasing 4th and 5th Subordinated Debentures due 2017:
National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(bra) .
Contact:
Robert Stoll (Primary Analyst: Itau Unibanco Holding & Itau
Unibanco/ Secondary
Analyst: Bradesco)
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Pedro Gomes (Primary Analyst: Bradesco)
Director
+11 55 11 4504 2604
Eduardo Ribas (Primary Analyst: Santander Brasil & Santander
Leasing / Secondary
Analyst: Itau Unibanco Holding & Itau Unibanco)
Director
+11 55 11 4504 2213
Raphael Nascimento (Secondary Analyst: Santander Brasil &
Santander Leasing)
Associate Director
+11 55 11 3957 3664
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Global Bank Rating Criteria' Jul.15, 2016);
'National Scale Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
