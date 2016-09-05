(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 04 (Fitch) A decision by the
creditors of South
Korea's Hanjin Shipping Company on 30 August to withdraw
financial support for
the company was a proactive step towards restructuring the
country's shipping
and shipbuilding industry, and a sign that troubled entities in
this sector will
not be propped up indefinitely, says Fitch Ratings.
Fitch believes taking a more commercial approach towards
financially ailing
large corporates should ultimately bolster the health of the
banking sector, and
lift Korea's long-term growth prospects. The gradual
restructuring of the
industry has allowed Korea's commercial banks to position
themselves for an
outcome resembling Hanjin's and, as a result, it has already
been factored into
our bank ratings.
Korea's shipping and shipbuilding companies have struggled in
recent years as
the slowdown in global trade caused severe oversupply in the
industry. Hanjin,
the country's largest shipping company, has been one of the
worst affected. Low
oil prices had helped Hanjin make a small profit in 2015, but
the company had
posted losses in each of the previous five years and had debts
of KRW6.1trn
(USD5.4bn) as of end-June 2016. Earlier this week, Hanjin's
creditors, led by
the Korea Development Bank (KDB; AA-/Stable), rejected the
company's plan to
raise KRW500bn, partly through asset sales, as being
insufficient to deal with
its financial problems, forcing Hanjin to file for court
receivership on
Wednesday. Fitch expects Hanjin to be liquidated eventually.
The vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FCC),
Jeong Eun-bo, has
said that the FCC will urge one of Hanjin's rivals, Hyundai
Merchant Marine
Company, to acquire some of Hanjin's assets, which would help to
limit
creditors' losses. Hyundai itself has entered into a debt
restructuring
programme, which has included a debt-for-equity swap with its
main creditors.
We estimate around 12% of Korea's banking system loans to the
shipping and
shipbuilding sectors were non-performing at end-June 2016 (the
banking system:
1.7%). This is likely to increase further, given that we
estimate the
"precautionary-and-below" loan ratio has jumped to 38%, from 17%
at end 2015,
following the reclassification of exposure to Daewoo
shipbuilding into this
category from "normal". More positively, provisions for bad
loans by the sector
have also been increased.
For the commercial-banking sector, the impact of further
restructuring is likely
to be limited. Loans to shipping and shipbuilding companies
accounted for just
2.3% of total loans at the "Big Four" banks at end-2015. Some
regional
commercial banks operating in areas with heavy shipping and
shipbuilding
employment, such as Kyong-nam province and the regions around
Ulsan and Busan,
will be more exposed than the major banks. That said, we revised
our rating
Outlook on Busan Bank (BBB+/Stable) from Negative in August to
reflect its
increased capacity to absorb a deterioration in asset quality
after a recent
injection of capital.
Policy banks have the biggest exposure to this sector,
accounting for around
70%-75% of loans; of these, KDB and the Export-Import Bank of
Korea (AA-/Stable)
make up the majority. Shipping and shipbuilding accounted for
13.3% of lending
by policy banks at end-2015. This exposure is likely to have
fallen so far in
2016, as new lending to the sector has dried up while some
working capital loans
have been repaid and refund guarantees have expired, but we
still estimate that
loans to the sector accounted for as much as 11% of policy bank
loans at
end-June 2016. Despite this vulnerability, the ratings of the
large policy banks
will continue to be underpinned by support from the government
and be tied to
the sovereign rating, given the existence of a solvency
guarantee.
Contacts:
Heakyu Chang
Director
Financial Institutions
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Matt Choi
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+82 2 3279 8372
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
