LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
ProCredit Bank ad
Skopje's (Macedonia, PCBM) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative.
At the same time PCBM's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' and Support Rating to '3' from '2'.
Its Viability
Rating has been affirmed at 'bb-'.
The IDRs have been downgraded following a downgrade of
Macedonia's sovereign
ratings (see: Fitch Downgrades Macedonia to 'BB'; Outlook
Negative, dated 19
August 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) as they are capped at one
notch above the
sovereign's. The Negative Outlook reflects that of the
sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBM's IDRs are driven by the support the bank can expect to
receive from its
parent, ProCredit Holding (PCH, BBB/Stable). The support
considerations include
strategic importance of Macedonia and wider south-east Europe to
PCH, its 100%
ownership of the subsidiary, close supervision and integration
of functions as
well as a track record of capital and liquidity support.
However, the extent to which the support can be factored in is
limited by
Fitch's view of Macedonia's country risks at one notch above the
sovereign
rating. Absent of country risk constraints, support
considerations would
typically be reflected in a one-notch differential between the
rating of the
parent, PCH, and that of PCBM.
VR
The VR of PCBM reflect its record of stable performance and
sound asset quality
through the cycle, which comperes well with the wider banking
sector averages.
The bank's profitability is driven by strong interest margins
and low loan
impairment charges, compared with the banking sector, due to its
stronghold on
the profitable SME segment and conservative underwriting
standards.
The small scale of operations at PCBM weighs on its cost
efficiency which, with
a cost/income ratio above 60%, is weaker than the wider banking
sector. In
Fitch's view, this should over the medium term be addressed by
the bank's focus
on the larger, more formalised borrower segments, and
development in automated
channels, provided the bank is able to gain enough economies of
scale to offset
the lower margins on such exposures.
PCBM's capitalisation remains only modest, taking into account
the bank's focus
on higher-risk SME lending as well as a challenging operating
environment. The
bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 10.1% at
end-1H16, with a
regulatory total capital ratio at 14%, comparable to the
sector's average of
14.1% at end-1H16.
The VR benefits from PCBM's participation in the PCH Group, in
terms of strong
corporate governance and risk management frameworks as well as
from ordinary
liquidity and capital support available from the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
PCBM's IDRs are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the
Macedonian sovereign
rating, which is currently on Negative Outlook. PCBM's IDRs
could also be
downgraded by one notch to the level of the Macedonian sovereign
(BB), if Fitch
believes the risk of intervention by the authorities in the
banking system has
increased.
PCBM's IDRs are also sensitive to a material weakening of the
commitment of PCH
to Macedonia, which is not currently expected by Fitch.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR could be revised to Stable in
case of a similar
action on the Macedonian sovereign rating.
VR
PCBM's VR could be downgraded in the event of further weakening
of the operating
environment or a sharp deterioration of the bank's asset
quality. Upside is
currently limited by the challenges in the operating environment
and a limited
franchise.
Contact:
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jakub Kopiec, CFA
Analyst
+48 22 338 6702
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
_id=1011172
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
