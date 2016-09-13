(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
Imperial Pacific
International Holdings Limited (IPI) a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
assigned the
casino resort operator's proposed US dollar senior secured note
issue an
expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating with Recovery Rating of 'RR2'.
The ratings reflect the short operating history of IPI's gaming
business in
Saipan, which is almost entirely driven by the volatile
high-rolling VIP
segment. IPI's ratings are supported by a low tax regime,
attractive location,
the use of junkets/guarantors in its VIP gaming business and
addition of tourist
amenities in Saipan by IPI and other parties.
The ratings are constrained by the high mobility of VIP players,
who have a wide
selection of established casinos in Asia to choose from. There
is no certainty
that the eventual performance of IPI's new casino in Saipan will
match the
performance of its temporary casino on the island and that of
casinos in other
Asian locations on a sustained basis.
The expected ratings assume IPI will raise sufficient funding
from the proposed
secured bond issue and other potential debt facilities to cover
capex and
refinancing needs. The company had capital commitments of
HKD3.0bn at end-June
2016, mainly for construction for a new casino and resort in
Saipan that it
expects to be operational by January and April 2017
respectively. The new casino
will replace the temporary one that has been operating for about
a year.
The proposed notes, which will be issued by Imperial Pacific
International
(CNMI), LLC (Saipan), are rated two notches above IPI's IDR
because they are
secured by essentially all the assets of the casino and resort
under
construction and guaranteed by Imperial Pacific Properties
(CNMI), LLC, which
owns the lease of the land on which the resort is built, and by
the parent, IPI.
Final ratings are contingent upon the successful raising of
sufficient funding
from the proposed secured bond issuance and other potential debt
facilities to
cover its capital commitments of HKD3.0bn at end-June 2016, and
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Junket Driven: The high-rolling VIP segment is volatile,
junket-driven and
subject to policy uncertainty. The Commonwealth Casino
Commission of Saipan is
vetting a number of junket operators before they start doing
business with IPI.
The commission has already given approval for eligible junket
operators to share
rebates from casinos with their players. Subject to the
commission's further
approval, the operators will be allowed to share profits with
IPI and assume the
credit risks of the VIP players. So far IPI has been operating
the VIP business
through third-party introductions and internal marketing, with
IPI granting
credit directly to the VIP customers, a large portion of which
are backed by
guarantors.
Short Operating Track Record: The sustainability of IPI's niche
casino business
model is dependent on its ability to manage relationships with
VIPs and
receivable risks. The company has about one year of operating
history in its
temporary casino. Monthly VIP rolling chips consistently amount
to more than
USD1.5bn each month. Initial performance for IPI's temporary
casino in Saipan
may not be sustainable as the curiosity factor fades.
Active Development of Tourism: Lodging is currently the major
bottleneck for the
increasing number of VIP visitors, but this is being addressed
with the opening
of a new luxury hotel in 2016 and the opening of IPI's own hotel
in April 2017.
In addition, flight frequencies to Saipan from cities in
north-east Asia are
gradually increasing.
Advantages of Saipan: IPI leverages on its competitive advantage
in attracting
VIPs in a low gaming tax and safe environment under the US laws.
IPI paid a 1.3%
rebate to VIPs in 1H16; it has received approval from the
Commonwealth Casino
Commission to pay a rebate to VIPs of up to 1.8%, which is
higher than the rates
paid in most other Asian countries. Saipan is well-positioned to
cater to
players in north-eastern China, with flight time of around five
hours and a
visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IPI include:
- Gross gaming revenue of USD700m-800m in 2016 and
USD800m-1,100m a year in
2017-2018;
- 70% of VIP revenue sourced from junket operators or
introductions in
2016-2018;
- Commission rates of 1.4% to VIP and 1.85% to junket operators
in 2016-18;
- Capex of USD500m-550m in 2016 and USD100m-200m a year in
2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- Leverage as defined by total debt/EBITDA sustained below 3x
(12 months to June
2016: 1.4x)
- Sustained positive free cash flow
-Ability to achieve stable VIP gaming revenue after the new
casino starts
operation as scheduled
Negative rating guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
- Leverage as defined by total debt/EBITDA sustained above 4.5x
after the new
casino has commenced operation
- Trade receivable days from VIP gross gaming revenue sustained
above 100 days
after the commencement of junket operations (June 2016: 79 days)
- Significant cost-overrun in construction capex or major delay
in the launch of
the new casino and resort
LIQUIDITY
Financing Plan: IPI has short-term debt of HKD1.1bn, convertible
bonds of
HKD561m due August 2017 and capex commitment of HKD3.0bn as at
end-June 2016,
which will be satisfied by the proposed issuance of US dollar
senior secured
notes and other potential debt facilities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited
-- Expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating assigned at
'B(EXP)': Stable Outlook
Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC (Saipan)
-- Expected rating on US dollar senior secured notes assigned at
'BB-(EXP)',
with Recovery Rating of 'RR2'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 August 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011562
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.