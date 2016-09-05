(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Hong Kong's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA+' with
a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Hong Kong's senior
unsecured
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AAA'. The territory's Short-Term Local-and Foreign-Currency
IDRs and the
issue ratings on its senior unsecured short-term local-currency
notes have also
been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hong Kong's ratings are underpinned by its exceptionally strong
external and
public finances, credible policy framework, high income levels
and resilient and
flexible economy. The ratings are principally constrained by the
territory's
deeper integration with lower-rated mainland China (A+/Stable).
Hong Kong's external finances are among the strongest across
Fitch-rated
sovereigns. The territory has run consistent current-account
surpluses for
nearly two decades and is a net external creditor equivalent to
approximately
260% of GDP. Fitch forecasts a current-account surplus of 3.2%
of GDP in 2016,
broadly unchanged from 2015. Our forecast reflects further
declines in service
export receipts, largely linked to subdued mainland Chinese
tourist inflows,
with a large narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit.
Merchandise exports
fell by 4.1% yoy through July 2016, but imports fell by an even
greater 5.2%
over the same period.
Pressure on the Hong Kong dollar has abated after the currency
traded near the
weak side of the convertibility band in early 2016, due to
market concerns over
mainland China's new currency basket. Fitch believes the Hong
Kong authorities
remain fully committed to the currency board arrangement and
have sufficient
financial resources to defend it, if required, as exemplified by
USD363bn in
foreign-exchange reserve holdings as at end-July 2016,
equivalent to 1.8x the
monetary base.
Public finances are a key support for the territory's credit
profile,
exemplified by its consistent budget surpluses for over a
decade. Hong Kong
recorded a budget surplus of HKD14.4bn (0.6% of GDP) for the
fiscal year
ended-March 2016 (FY15), down from HKD82.5bn (3.6% of GDP) a
year prior. Funds
of HKD45bn were injected into the housing reserve in December
2015 to support
the government's long-term public-housing strategy. These
proceeds were
redirected from the government's FY15 investment income, which
would otherwise
have been recorded as fiscal revenue and resulted in a larger
surplus.
Outstanding government debt totalling 40% of GDP is not fiscal
in nature and
primarily constitutes notes issued by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority to
facilitate management of the currency board. Fiscal reserves
grew to HKD843bn
(35% of GDP) in FY15 due to the budget surplus, equivalent to 21
months of
budgeted FY16 government expenditure. Hong Kong established a
Future Fund in
January 2016 with an initial endowment of HKD220bn from the Land
Fund to enhance
investment returns on the government's fiscal reserves. This
underscores some of
the forward-looking policy measures undertaken by the government
to address the
long-term fiscal challenges posed by an ageing population and
lower trend
growth.
Macroeconomic performance has slowed in recent quarters,
alongside subdued
global demand and spill-overs from mainland China's rebalancing.
Real GDP grew
by 1.7% during 2Q16, up from 0.8% in 1Q16. Private consumption
slowed to 0.6%
yoy in 2Q16 (2Q15: 6.8%) and gross capital formation contracted
by 4.9%. Tourist
arrivals continued falling, but appear to have nearly bottomed.
Employment
conditions have nevertheless remained stable, with unemployment
at 3.4%. Fitch
expects economic growth to remain subdued for the remainder of
the year, as
reflected in our 2016 full-year growth forecast of 1%, which is
at the lower-end
of the government's official forecast range of 1%-2%.
Fitch estimates that Hong Kong's banking sector exposures to
mainland China
declined to 27% of system-wide assets (239% of GDP) at end-1Q16,
down from 31%
(293% of GDP) a year prior. The classified loan-ratio of these
exposures stood
at 0.9%, compared to 0.8% for the system as a whole. The
majority of
China-related exposures appear to be to high-quality borrowers,
including
Chinese state-owned entities and multinational companies, and
are backed by
credit enhancements. While we expect the system's liquidity and
capitalisation
to remain sound, a rapid deceleration of economic growth in
mainland China or a
hard landing remain key tail-risks, due to the magnitude of
these exposures
relative to the size of Hong Kong's economy and banking system.
Property prices have fallen by 8% from their historical peak in
September 2015,
but appear to have stabilised, with city-wide property prices
posting modest
month-on-month gains since April 2016. Fitch believes further
price corrections
are plausible, as property values have effectively doubled since
2010,
facilitated by low mortgage-rates and investment demand. While a
sharp decline
in property values has the potential to impact household
consumption through a
negative wealth effect, the agency believes direct risks to the
banking sector
are limited in light of tight macro-prudential measures and low
loan/value caps.
The rise of the Hong Kong 'localist' movement highlights
unresolved social
disagreement over the pace and style of the territory's
political development.
The disqualification of several Legislative Council election
candidates due to
their public advocacy of Hong Kong independence has sparked
tensions in the last
few weeks. There is a risk of renewed political protests around
the September
2016 Legislative Council and March 2017 Chief Executive
elections, but Fitch
believes these are unlikely to take the size and form
experienced during the
2014 Occupy Central movement.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL AND QUALITATIVE OVERLAY
Fitch's proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM) assigns Hong
Kong a score
equivalent to a rating of AA+ on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its
Qualitative Overlay,
relative to rated-peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: +1 notch, reflecting that Hong Kong's
government debt stock
is not fiscal in nature and primary constitutes notes issued by
the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority to manage the currency board. Hong Kong's
fiscal reserves
also add an additional buffer to the credit profile.
- Structural Features: -1 notch, reflecting Hong Kong's
significant
financial-sector linkages with mainland China.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's Qualitative Overlay is a forward-looking qualitative
framework designed
to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final
rating, reflecting
factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or
not fully
reflected in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to negative action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Heightened risk of a hard landing in China or evidence that
China's structural
rebalancing will have a destabilising effect on Hong Kong's
financial sector or
broader economy
- Political disruption sufficiently large and prolonged to
disrupt Hong Kong's
long-term economic growth or attractiveness as an international
financial
centre.
The main factors that could lead to positive action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Confirmation that Hong Kong's economy is resilient to mainland
China's
transition away from debt-fuelled growth or resilient to a full
economic cycle
in mainland China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- China avoids a hard landing or banking sector crisis.
- Hong Kong maintains the present Linked Exchange Rate System
with the US
dollar.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
