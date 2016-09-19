(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) If the ECB's guidance to
banks on
non-performing loans (NPLs), published last week, is
implemented, the Italian
banking sector's asset quality is likely to come under increased
scrutiny and
rise further up the agendas of national regulators, governments
and eurozone
authorities, says Fitch Ratings. This is because the ECB says
that banks with
high levels of NPLs will be expected to have "ambitious" and
"realistic" targets
to reduce these and that a "wait-and-see" approach has not
resolved the issue.
Failure to deal with weak asset quality is one of the barriers
holding back
confidence in Italy's banking sector and is stalling the flow of
capital to
support economic growth. We forecast GDP growth for Italy of
0.8% in 2016 and 1%
in 2017, below the eurozone average.
We took negative rating actions on several Italian banks in
2016, generally
based on continued weak asset quality. Negative Outlooks reflect
likely
downgrades unless banks take steps to materially reduce high
stocks of NPLs. In
our opinion, several government-led initiatives to speed up the
recovery of NPLs
should result in a gradual reduction, but this is unlikely to
bring significant
improvement in asset quality in the short term. The
effectiveness of the
initiatives is untested and the size of the problem is large.
The sector's combined "sofferenze" and "unlikely to pay"
exposures reached
EUR340bn at end-June 2016, equivalent to about 20% of Italy's
GDP. Net of
reserves, the figure halves to about 10% of GDP.
If the restructuring plan devised for Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena (MPS) is
successful, this could act as a model for other Italian banks
looking to clean
up their balance sheets. However, the MPS transaction is complex
and execution
risks are high. If it ran into trouble, a new solution will need
to be found
quickly to prevent the bank from failing. Options without
creditor bail-in are
limited.
In recent months, the government backed a securitisation scheme
to help shift
NPLs off banks' balance sheets, encouraged the establishment of
specialist funds
to invest in bank capital-raising exercises and pushed through
the modernisation
of insolvency laws in an effort to speed up the country's
lengthy recovery
procedures.
An in-depth update of Italian banks' asset quality, published
today, is
available by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Financial Institutions
+39 02 879 087 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Christian Scarafia
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1012
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
