(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UK motor
insurance premiums
will continue rising because the levels of reserve releases that
have supported
profitability in recent years are unsustainable in the long
term. Prices have
been rising since early 2015, reaching a 10% yoy increase in
2Q16, according to
the Association of British Insurers (ABI). However, premium
rates are still
below 2012 levels and we believe more rises are inevitable.
In 2015 the government announced proposals designed to reduce
false whiplash
claims. However, even if and when the proposals are implemented,
we believe
insurers will be reluctant to pass savings on to consumers
before seeing
evidence of reduced claims costs, so we do not expect the
reforms to
significantly affect prices before 2018.
Fitch believes that the growing use of price comparison websites
for household
insurance will increase competition, keeping pricing under
pressure. More than
50% of household insurance sales are now transacted through
aggregators,
compared with under 20% in 2009. ABI data showed a marginal yoy
price reduction
for 2Q16 despite a rise in Insurance Premium Tax and the
introduction of a Flood
Re levy.
Faced with low investment yields and intense competition,
insurers are looking
to technology, notably telematics, for a competitive edge. In
1H16 several
companies reported double-digit growth in the number of
telematics policies.
Telematics provides a large amount of data on driver behaviour,
enabling
insurers to price for risks more accurately.
The report "UK Non-life Company Market Insurance Dashboard -
1H16 Results" is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
