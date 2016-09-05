(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to
announce the
relocation of its Shanghai office today to the iconic Shanghai
Tower to
strengthen its operations in Greater China. The new address is:
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower
No.479, Lujiazuihuan Road
Shanghai 200120, China
Tel: +86 21 2028 9898
Fitch is optimistic about its Greater China franchise and will
make increased
investments in this fast-growing region in line with business
requirements. The
new Shanghai office is double the size of the old one, enabling
Fitch to
increase staff and provide better services to market
participants.
The Shanghai office was set up in 2012. Fitch was the first
international credit
rating agency to begin operations in China when it set up a
representative
office in Beijing in 1997. Its Hong Kong office was also
established in 1997.
Fitch's ratings and research are increasingly relevant as the
Chinese government
wants to allow more foreign investors into the nation's bond
markets. Investors
value the agency's timely and in-depth analysis in navigating
through China's
nascent bond market.
Fitch commands the largest market share of first-time
cross-border corporate
bond issuance in the Asia-Pacific. It has 100% issuer rating
market share in
China's international public finance sector. Fitch provides the
greatest
coverage of bank Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt in the
Asia-Pacific.
The Asset magazine named Fitch as the Best Ratings Agency in
2016 in three asset
classes: Corporates, Financial Institutions and Public Finance.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
