(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to announce the relocation of its Shanghai office today to the iconic Shanghai Tower to strengthen its operations in Greater China. The new address is: Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 3401, 34/F, Shanghai Tower No.479, Lujiazuihuan Road Shanghai 200120, China Tel: +86 21 2028 9898 Fitch is optimistic about its Greater China franchise and will make increased investments in this fast-growing region in line with business requirements. The new Shanghai office is double the size of the old one, enabling Fitch to increase staff and provide better services to market participants. The Shanghai office was set up in 2012. Fitch was the first international credit rating agency to begin operations in China when it set up a representative office in Beijing in 1997. Its Hong Kong office was also established in 1997. Fitch's ratings and research are increasingly relevant as the Chinese government wants to allow more foreign investors into the nation's bond markets. Investors value the agency's timely and in-depth analysis in navigating through China's nascent bond market. Fitch commands the largest market share of first-time cross-border corporate bond issuance in the Asia-Pacific. It has 100% issuer rating market share in China's international public finance sector. Fitch provides the greatest coverage of bank Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt in the Asia-Pacific. The Asset magazine named Fitch as the Best Ratings Agency in 2016 in three asset classes: Corporates, Financial Institutions and Public Finance. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.