(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
China
Everbright Bank (CEB, BBB/Stable) Hong Kong Branch's planned US
dollar
medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected rating of
'BBB(EXP)'. Fitch also
assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to the first long-term
senior
unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under the programme.
The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the
proceeds will
be used primarily to support CEB Hong Kong Branch's funding
needs and asset
growth in Hong Kong. The issue amount and maturity structure
will be finalised
upon settlement. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CEB Hong Kong Branch is part of the same legal entity as CEB.
Therefore, the
notes to be issued under the MTN programme ultimately represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CEB,
and are rated in
line with CEB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). CEB's IDR
was affirmed on
4 August 2016 and is underpinned by the agency's expectations of
a high
probability of support from the Chinese government in the event
of stress. Fitch
reserves the right to not rate certain instruments issued under
the programme,
such as credit-linked notes.
CEB Hong Kong Branch was established in 2013 and is a fully
licensed bank in
Hong Kong. It is the first and largest overseas branch of CEB
and its operations
and business are highly integrated with CEB. CEB also provides
credit facilities
to the Hong Kong Branch to support its liquidity needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to the ratings of the programme and the notes will be
correlated
directly with changes in CEB's IDR, which will in turn reflect
any shift in the
perceived willingness or ability of the Chinese government to
support CEB in a
full and timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011361
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.