(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned China Everbright Bank (CEB, BBB/Stable) Hong Kong Branch's planned US dollar medium-term note (MTN) programme an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. Fitch also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to the first long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under the programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support CEB Hong Kong Branch's funding needs and asset growth in Hong Kong. The issue amount and maturity structure will be finalised upon settlement. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS CEB Hong Kong Branch is part of the same legal entity as CEB. Therefore, the notes to be issued under the MTN programme ultimately represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CEB, and are rated in line with CEB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). CEB's IDR was affirmed on 4 August 2016 and is underpinned by the agency's expectations of a high probability of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress. Fitch reserves the right to not rate certain instruments issued under the programme, such as credit-linked notes. CEB Hong Kong Branch was established in 2013 and is a fully licensed bank in Hong Kong. It is the first and largest overseas branch of CEB and its operations and business are highly integrated with CEB. CEB also provides credit facilities to the Hong Kong Branch to support its liquidity needs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to the ratings of the programme and the notes will be correlated directly with changes in CEB's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of the Chinese government to support CEB in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +886 2 8175 7614 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011361 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.