(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura
Holdings) and of its
wholly owned subsidiaries Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura
Securities) and
Nomura Financial Products & Services, Inc. (NFPS) ) at 'A-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
(Daiwa Securities
Group) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Daiwa Securities Co.
Ltd. (Daiwa
Securities) at 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'A-' on Nomura Holdings and Nomura Securities (jointly
referred to as Nomura)
and Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities (jointly
referred to as Daiwa).
The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed for all of the
entities.
The Rating Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative for all
the entities.
A full list of the rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura Holdings, Nomura Securities and NFPS are
driven by their SRs
and SRFs. The senior debt ratings of Nomura Holdings, and the
ratings on the
guaranteed senior note programme of Nomura Bank International
plc (NBI) and the
guaranteed senior note programme of Nomura International Funding
Pte. Ltd. (NIF)
are aligned with the support-driven IDRs of Nomura Holdings.
The IDRs of Daiwa are driven by their SRs and SRFs. Daiwa
Securities' senior
debt ratings are aligned with its support-driven IDRs.
The Negative Outlook is in line with the Negative Outlook on the
sovereign
rating, as the IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectations of
support from the
Japanese authorities. The Negative Outlook on the sovereign
rating reflects
weakening ability - rather than propensity - of the government
to support the
financial institutions.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs for Nomura and Daiwa reflect their superior market
positions within the
domestic financial system and strong capitalisations, which
compare favourably
with that of many global universal banks (Nomura Holdings' Fitch
Core Capital
ratio was about 16% at end-March 2016 and Daiwa Securities
Group's was 23%).
The affirmation factors in volatility risks relating to rising
uncertainty over
global market turmoil and the sustainability of government
initiatives to
stimulate domestic economic growth, which may adversely affect
market confidence
in the short and medium term. The performance of Nomura and
Daiwa in the
financial year ended March 2016 (FYE16) was negatively affected
by the global
market turmoil and subdued domestic markets, while their
increasing focus on
stable sources of revenue and steps taken to exit more
challenging areas of
overseas operations allowed the companies to remain profitable.
These
initiatives partially mitigate what Fitch expects to be a
challenging operating
environment over the medium term.
Both groups aim to expand stable revenue sources that are not
asset intensive by
further strengthening their asset and wealth management
businesses. However,
Fitch views that the increasing competition among major players
will make
execution of their strategies more challenging.
The VRs also factor in their larger reliance on market-sensitive
wholesale
funding than commercial banks with more stable funding sources,
and higher gross
leverage ratio (approximately 15x at Nomura Holdings, 16x at
Daiwa Securities
Group at end-March 2016) relative to higher-rated global peers
(average 13x),
although that is mainly due to large exposures to short-term
repo transactions
with various global and domestic financial institutions as
liquidity providers
in the repo market. Nomura Holdings' and Daiwa Securities
Group's adjusted
leverage ratios net of repo were 10x and 12x, respectively,
compared with the
peer average of 14x.
Nomura Holdings' 'bbb' VR, which is a notch lower than that of
Nomura
Securities, reflects
Nomura Securities' more consistent profitability backed by its
leading and
stable domestic retail franchise. The difference also
incorporates the former's
more sizeable overseas operations and related risks and
regulations due to its
global franchise, and larger contingent liabilities at its
subsidiaries compared
with those of Nomura Securities.
Fitch does not assign a VR to NFPS as its operation is highly
integrated with
the parent's and it could not exist without participation in the
group's trading
businesses.
The VRs of Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities are
equalised, reflecting
the group's flat structure with Daiwa Securities being the
single core operating
subsidiary focused on the domestic market.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the SR and SRF for Nomura and Daiwa reflects
Fitch's view
that the two groups continue to play key roles in Japan's
financial system,
backed by their leading franchise. Their SRs and SRFs factor in
the authorities'
designation of Nomura and Daiwa as domestic systemically
important financial
institutions. As a consequence, they are extremely likely to
receive financial
support from the government under the Deposit Insurance Act, if
required.
The '1' SR of NFPS takes into account Fitch's belief that there
is an extremely
high probability of support from Nomura Holdings, if necessary,
given a high
degree of integration between NFPS and key entities within the
group. NFPS
performs a central role in the group by providing a platform to
book
multiple-currency transactions in the group's global wholesale
unit. If the
group faced severe financial difficulties, including through
stress arising from
NFPS, the government is highly likely to support Nomura
Holdings, with such
support likely to flow through to NFPS, if required, given its
critical role of
booking various derivative products with various counterparties
in the group.
The equalisation of the SRs and SRFs between the parents and
subsidiaries for
Nomura and Daiwa is based on the consolidated supervision by
Japanese
authorities under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
This, combined
with Nomura's and Daiwa's interconnectedness within their
respective groups,
leads Fitch to believe the authorities would extend financial
assistance
directly, if required, to a holding company and such support
would be expected
to filter into core subsidiaries, as necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Nomura and NFPS, senior debt ratings of Nomura
Holdings and ratings
on the senior note programmes of NBI and NIF are driven by
Nomura Holding's SR
and SRF. Therefore, those ratings will be downgraded if the SR
and SRF of Nomura
Holdings were lowered.
Daiwa's Long-Term IDRs and Daiwa Securities' senior debt ratings
are in line
with the respective SRs and SRFs. Thus, lowering of the SRs and
SRFs will lead
to a downgrade of their Long-Term IDRs and senior debt ratings.
VRs
For Nomura, strengthening structural profitability over the
medium term given
the ongoing losses overseas would support an improved VR. For
both Nomura and
Daiwa, sustainable, stable profitability stemming from a
lower-cost structure
and further reinforcement of stable revenue sources would be a
positive
influence on the VRs. Improvement in their gross leverage ratios
(total assets
divided by total equity) to levels better than those of global
peers is an
additional positive rating driver.
Nomura's and Daiwa's VRs remain sensitive to market conditions
as their
profitability is linked to trading, sales of financial
instruments and
asset/debt valuations, and influenced by risk appetite. A
material pick-up in
risk appetite would weigh on the VRs.
SRs and SRFs
A downgrade in Japan's sovereign rating to 'A-' from 'A' or the
sovereign being
perceived as less willing to support the securities firms would
lead to a
downgrade of the SRs and SRFs for both Nomura and Daiwa. This
may arise due to
the Japanese authorities following other major countries in
instituting
regulations that reduce implicit government support available to
banks. However,
Fitch believes that the existing framework under the Deposit
Insurance Act is
unlikely to change over the medium term, while the process to
make changes to
domestic laws or regulations that reduce support for banks (for
example, senior
debt being bailed-in) would likely be protracted.
A change in Fitch's assessment on the systemic importance of
Nomura or Daiwa,
derived from factors such as increased substitutability of an
entity due to
downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in
the downgrade of
the SRs and SRFs.
For NFPS, a downgrade of the SR would be considered if its
functions within the
group were to be substantially revised and its position as an
integral part of
the group receded. Also, a decrease in Nomura Holding's
propensity to provide
support, such as due to reduced ownership, would result in the
downgrade of
NFPS's SR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nomura Holdings:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Nomura Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
NFPS:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
NBI:
- Note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at 'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings.
The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other
instruments issued under
the programme.
NIF:
-Note, warrant and certificate programme affirmed at 'A-'
The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by
Nomura Holdings
or Nomura Securities. The rating does not cover unguaranteed
notes and other
instruments issued under the programme.
Daiwa Securities Group:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Daiwa Securities:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (Nomura)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Kaori Nishizawa (Daiwa)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (Daiwa)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa (Nomura)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
