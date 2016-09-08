(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned HSH
Finanzfonds AoeR's proposed EUR500m fixed-rate bonds
(DE000A2AATV0) an expected
Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'. The bond is guaranteed by two
German federated
States of Hamburg (AAA/Stable/F1+) and Schleswig-Holstein
(AAA/Stable/F1+) on an
unconditional, irrevocable and unsubordinated basis. The states
each own 50% of
HSH Finanzfonds AoeR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating reflects the unconditional, irrevocable and
unsubordinated
guarantee issued by Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to secure the
bond. Their
'AAA' ratings are based on the strong support mechanisms that
apply to all
members of the German Federation, and the extensive liquidity
facilities they
benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment
as well as
servicing guarantees if they are called.
The Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes
the two states
guaranteeing this issue, are all members of the German
Federation benefitting
from the support mechanism. All Laender are equally entitled to
financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in
economic and financial performances.
Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein founded HSH Finanzfonds AoeR, a
public law
institution (Anstalt oeffentlichen Rechts; AoeR), for the
purpose of providing
capital support to HSH Nordbank AG (BBB-/F3) on behalf of the
two states.
Based on its legal status, HSH Finanzfonds AoeR benefits from a
deficiency
guarantee (Gewaehrtragerhaftung) and a maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast)
from both states. Furthermore, both states are able to grant
explicit and
irrevocable, unsubordinated guarantees on first-demand to
scheduled bond issues
of the institution on a contractual basis with each state
guaranteeing 50%. This
means that the guaranteed debt of HSH Finanzfonds AoeR ranks
equally with all
the guarantors' other unsubordinated and unsecured liabilities.
Both guarantors
are equally and severally, but not jointly, liable. The
guarantees are issued
for an indefinite period and are governed by the laws of the
Federal Republic of
Germany.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender
and consequently the bonds' rating. Adverse changes to any
important
institutional features (solidarity principle, equalisation
system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German
Laender ratings. Any
change to the legal status of the bond issuer or the existing
guarantee scheme
will also result in a review of the bond rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
[Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
