(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Wind
Telecomunicazioni S.p.A's (WIND) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously upgraded WIND's
instrument
ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions reflect that the proposed merger of WIND and
3 Italia should
result in an enlarged entity with a stronger operating profile
and lower
leverage. Greater scale from a higher mobile market share should
improve the
company's ability to compete. A 'BB-' rating for the merged
entity is possible
over the medium term as the integration process is completed and
leverage falls.
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable), parent company of
Italian mobile
operator 3 Italia, and VimpelCom Ltd. (BB+/Stable), parent
company of WIND,
received regulatory clearance to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV)
of their
telecommunication businesses in Italy on 1 September 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Strategic Position in the Italian Market
A merger of WIND and 3 Italia will create a stronger operator in
the Italian
market. The new company will control slightly above one-third of
the country's
mobile subscribers and revenues, making it a closer peer for
Vodafone
(BBB+/Stable) and Telecom Italia (BBB-/Stable), both of which
also have
approximately one-third of the market.
The enlarged company is likely to significantly benefit from its
larger scale.
It will be able to increase the absolute size of its
infrastructure capex, which
would allow it to quicker patch the current gap in terms of LTE
coverage and
improve the quality of its network. It will be better positioned
to compete in
the corporate segment, the so far almost uncharted territory for
both merging
operators. Its larger size will also make it easier to absorb
the financial
impact of future spectrum investments, including potentially
into 700 MHz
frequencies that are likely to become available after 2020.
Unlikely Disruptive Impact Of New Operator
Iliad agreed to launch a new facilities-based operator in Italy,
but is unlikely
to become a fiercely disruptive player in this market, in our
view. After years
of intense pricing wars in Italy, the current mobile average
revenues per user
are already among the lowest in Europe, limiting the scope for
further pricing
pressure. The new operator will need to address issues of low
brand recognition
and the lack of own distribution platform. Its fixed-mobile
bundling options
will be limited as it will depend on fixed-line infrastructure
providers for
non-mobile service elements of its bundles. However, the
visibility of Iliad's
strategic plans in the Italian market remains low, which
increases market risk
for all operators.
Significant Synergies
The combination of WIND and 3 Italia should result in
significant synergies,
with a likely positive impact on margins over the next three
years. With
integration costs estimated at significantly below the targeted
opex synergies
run-rate, a positive impact on EBITDA generation is likely to be
achieved in the
next one to two years. In addition, management expects capex
synergies of
approximately EUR200m per year. However, their net impact on
cash flow may be
dwarfed by the intention to increase absolute capex spend to
around EUR7bn in
the coming years.
Management is targeting EUR700m of opex and capex savings per
year (before tax
and integration costs) with 30% relating to capex and 70% to
opex, 90% of which
should be realised by the third year after the deal closing.
Substantial Remedy Proceeds
The agreed merger remedies package will bring in substantial
one-off proceeds
and additional revenue for the use of the JV's infrastructure
and roaming over
the next three to five years. These proceeds will be a
significant contributor
to the JV's deleveraging.
Iliad has agreed to acquire a spectrum portfolio for EUR450m
with payments
phased across 2017-2019. It has also made an undertaking to
acquire or lease a
few thousand mobile towers for an undisclosed amount. Iliad has
also entered
into a renewable five-year roaming agreement for the use of the
JV's network.
Taking into account that proprietary infrastructure roll-out is
likely to take
time, the new operator will initially heavily depend on the JV
to carry voice
and data traffic, implying substantial additional revenues for
the JV.
Loss of Parental Support
WIND'S ratings no longer reflect shareholder support from
Vimpelcom as strategic
incentives for support have significantly diminished.
Vimpelcom's shareholder
interest is being diluted to 50% and any decisions regarding
WIND need to be
coordinated with the other shareholder. JV will have a stronger
operating and
leverage profile than WIND standalone, and its creditworthiness
is less
sensitive to expectations of shareholder support.
Improved Leverage
We expect the JV's leverage to significantly improve after the
merger, compared
with WIND'S net debt/EBITDA of 5.9x and funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted net
leverage of 6.6x at end-2015. The enlarged operator will have a
better
deleveraging capacity primarily driven by the gradual
realisation of its
expected opex synergies. Targeted opex synergies in the range of
EUR500m are
equal to almost a quarter of combined Wind/3 Italia EBITDA in
2015. The JV is
likely to have more stable free cash flow (FCF) generation than
Wind on a
standalone basis, with FCF margin forecast by Fitch in the
low-single digit
range.
We project that the JV's leverage may improve to approximately
4.5x net
debt/EBITDA and FFO adjusted net leverage slightly above 5x by
end-2017,
assuming moderate lease payments by 3 Italia. The largest
positive impact on
leverage will be from 3 Italia's EBITDA, which will be
contributed to the JV on
a debt-free basis. Additionally, 3 Italia's shareholders have
agreed to inject
EUR200m of cash, which will reduce leverage by 0.1x. Expected
spectrum
divestment proceeds are equal to 0.2x of combined Wind/3Italia
EBITDA. We expect
that the enlarged operator would benefit from organic revenue
stabilisation,
with merger synergies leading progressively to EBITDA margin and
cash flow
improvement.
We forecast that the JV's leverage may improve to a level inside
the threshold
required for an upgrade by the end of 2019. Management has a
long-term net
debt/EBITDA target of 3.0x for the enlarged entity.
Debt Structure After Closing
WIND's instrument ratings have been upgraded reflecting the
company's stronger
IDR on a standalone basis, i.e. without parental support. We do
not expect that
the proposed merger will trigger any change of control clauses
of WIND's debt,
nor will bond holders' consent be required for WIND's debt to be
transferred to
the merged entity.
However, under the terms of the proposed merger, WIND's existing
debt will not
immediately benefit from any guarantees from the combined
entity. Therefore,
Fitch's recovery expectations for WIND's instruments only
reflect assets that
are owned by WIND. The approach to recovery calculations may
change depending on
the financial and legal integration of the two companies once
the deal has
closed. Management plans to merge all assets into a single legal
entity shortly
after the deal closes. In particular, we will examine how the
company's legal
structure is adjusted so that existing debt holders benefit from
the entire cash
flow of the enlarged entity, as well as the terms of the
subordinated
shareholder loans from the JV's holding company to the operating
subsidiaries.
No Refinancing Exposure Before 2019
WIND does not face any significant refinancing exposure before
2019 when EUR700m
of its debt becomes due. We expect the company to generate
sufficient internal
cash flow to finance its capex, with any liquidity gaps covered
by undrawn
EUR400m RCF with a maturity in 2019.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for WIND include
the following:
-Successful completion of the merger of WIND and 3 Italia
-Flat organic mobile revenue in 2017-2019
-Mid- to low-single digits revenue decline in fixed-line segment
in 2016 and
2017 with stabilisation from 2018
-EBITDA margin in the range of 32-35% in 2017-2019
-No dividends in 2016 and 2017
-Zero profit tax in 2017-2019 on the back of tax loss
carry-forward
-Capex of EUR1.4bn per year in 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 4.8x, driven by
the successful
integration of WIND and 3 Italia.
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
-A deterioration in leverage beyond FFO adjusted net leverage
sustainably above
5.5x.
-Continuing operating and financial pressures leading to
negative FCF
generation.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Wind Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior credit facilities: upgraded to 'BB'/'RR2' from
'BB-'/'RR2'
Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.
Senior secured fixed and floating 2020 notes: upgraded to
'BB'/'RR2' from
'BB-'/'RR2'
Senior unsecured 2021 notes: upgraded to 'B'/'RR5' from
'B-'/'RR5'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011257
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.