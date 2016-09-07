(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
Taiwan-based Grand
Fortune Securities Co., Ltd. (GFS) a National Long-Term Rating
of 'BBB+(twn)'
and National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
GFS is a small investment bank in Taiwan. It was established at
1989 as a small
brokerage firm and in 2009 transformed into a boutique
investment bank focusing
on initial public offerings (IPO) and secondary public offering
s(SPO) after
Chairman Jerry Huang acquired a controlling stake in the
company. GFS's share in
the domestic SPO market by value of issuance is 4%-6%, which is
considerably
larger than domestic peers of a similar size.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The company's ratings reflect its niche franchise in the
domestic equity and
debt underwriting market, its higher risk appetite in equity and
debt
investments relative to other similarly rated peers, and key man
risk. A large
part of GFS's investments is allocated to government securities
and convertible
bonds issued by investment-grade issuers or guaranteed by
investment-grade
financial institutions, which help counterbalance its more
concentrated and
larger investment exposures compared with peers.
The company's franchise relies on the Chairman Jerry Huang to a
great extent and
the underwriting team he brought in. Fitch sees this as a key
man risk that may
also present risks to the company's development of a robust
management system
and corporate governance. Nonetheless, the company has a
satisfactory record of
effective execution to its strategies.
The ratings also consider GFS' adequate financial profile with
the company
maintaining low leverage. It relies on wholesale funding for
liquidity. GFS's
repo counterparties are concentrated, but are backed by
high-quality government
securities. The company's profitability is more volatile than
brokerage-centric
peers because of its focus on investment banking. Its ROA was
only 0.8% in 1H16,
lower than in previous years (average of 4.9% in 2013-2015), but
may be boosted
by a large underwriting pipeline scheduled for 2H16.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's belief that GFS will
maintain its
franchise in the domestic underwriting market, without taking on
excessive
investment risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Sharp increase in risk appetite resulting in material
deterioration in
capitalisation may trigger a negative rating action.
Ratings upside for GFS is limited in the near to medium term,
unless the company
demonstrates sustained improvement in franchise and earnings
diversification.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.,
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
