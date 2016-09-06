(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Azerbaijan-based
Accessbank's (AB) and Pasha Bank's (PB) Long-Term Issuer-Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB+' and 'BB-', respectively. The Outlooks on both banks are
Negative. The
agency has also downgraded AB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+'
from 'bb-' and
affirmed PB's VR at 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AB
AB's Long-Term IDR of 'BB+' and Support Rating of '3' reflect
the moderate
probability that the bank would receive support from the bank's
international
financial institution (IFI) shareholders. The European Bank for
Reconstruction
and Development (AAA/Stable), KfW (AAA/Stable), International
Finance
Corporation and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank each
hold a direct 20%
stake in AB. A further 16.5% is held by Access Microfinance
Holding, in turn
also controlled by IFIs.
Fitch views the propensity of AB's shareholders to provide
support as high
because of (i) the IFIs' strategic commitment to microfinance
lending in
developing markets; (ii) the IFIs' direct ownership of AB,
stemming from their
participation as founding shareholders; (iii) the significant
integration of IFI
guidelines into AB's risk management; and (iv) Fitch's
expectation that a full
exit of the IFIs from the bank in the next few years is
unlikely.
However, AB's ability to receive and utilise any potential
support could be
restricted by transfer and convertibility restrictions, as
reflected in
Azerbaijan's Country Ceiling of 'BB+'
The downgrade of AB's VR to 'b+' from 'bb-' reflects significant
deterioration
in the bank's asset quality and performance following the
devaluations of the
Azerbaijan manat in 2015. Positively, AB's VR reflects the
bank's still
reasonable capital levels and manageable refinancing risks.
At end-1H16, AB reported sizable non-performing loans (NPLs;
loans 90+ days
overdue) at 20% of the total portfolio (57% covered with
impairment reserves),
up from a moderate 5% at end-2015 (97% covered). Restructured
loans comprised a
further substantial 54% of the portfolio, as the bank actively
extended
maturities on USD-denominated exposures following the
devaluation of the manat
in February and December 2015. The ultimate credit quality and
recoverability of
these restructured loans is yet to be tested.
In 1H16, AB reported pre-impairment profit of AZN13m or 3.1%
(annualised) of
average gross loans. This figure would be a negative AZN10m
(-2.4%) if adjusted
for interest accrued, but not received in cash. The bottom line
was further
negatively affected by elevated impairment charges (11.5% of
average loans,
annualised) resulting in a net reported loss of AZN28m in 1H16
(equal to 19% of
end-2015 equity).
Despite the weak performance, AB's reported Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio
remained a high 16% at end-1H16, only down by 1ppt from
end-2015. The capital
position was supported by deleveraging, as the loan book
contracted 21% in 1H16.
Fitch sees significant further downside to AB's asset quality,
performance and
capital, since at least some of the AZN64m of unreserved NPLs
(68% of FCC at
end-1H16) or AZN388m of restructured loans (4.1x FCC) may result
in additional
impairment charges. Fitch estimates that AB's regulatory capital
buffer is only
sufficient to absorb additional charges of 5% of gross loans
before reaching the
regulatory minimum of 10%, which would be barely sufficient to
fully cover
existing NPLs.
Near-term refinancing needs moderated in 1H16, but remain
significant. At
end-1H16, the bank's wholesale funding maturing within 12 months
was equal to
around 30% of total liabilities, although the available
liquidity buffer was
equal to 92% of this. Refinancing risks are reduced by AB's firm
access to IFIs
and parent funding.
PB
PB's IDRs, SR and SRF are underpinned by the moderate
probability of support
from the Azerbaijan authorities, in case of need. Fitch's view
on support takes
into account: (i) PB's moderate systemic importance as part of
the largest
privately-owned banking group in the country, as together with
its sister bank
Kapital Bank (KB) they hold around 15% of sector deposits; (ii)
the somewhat
improved track record of sovereign support for the banking
sector in light of
the ongoing financial rehabilitation of International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA,
BB/Negative/b-); and (iii) the benefits of PB being ultimately
owned by a
structure closely connected to the Azerbaijani authorities,
which at least in
the near term should make support more likely, in Fitch's view.
The Negative Outlook on PB's IDR mirrors that on the sovereign.
The two-notch
differential between the sovereign's and bank's ratings reflects
the uneven
track record of sovereign support for the sector and PB's more
moderate systemic
importance relative to the larger IBA, which at end-2015 held
around 41% of
sector deposits and is rated one notch higher than PB.
PB's VR reflects the bank's solid capitalisation, ample
liquidity and so far
manageable asset quality deterioration amid the downturn in the
broader economy.
At the same time, the rating remains constrained by (i) fragile
operating
environment, which is currently in credit downcycle due to a
fall in oil prices,
(ii) only moderate operating profitability, if adjusted for
one-off gains in
2015, (iii) the bank's still limited franchise and track record;
and (iv) some
uncertainty with respect to the long-term sustainability of the
bank's sizeable
related-party funding.
PB is strongly capitalised, as expressed by its solid 31% FCC
ratio at end-2015.
In Fitch's view, PB is unlikely to consume this large capital
buffer in the
near-term given moderate growth plans (and limited actual growth
in 1H16) and
manageable loan impairment to date.
According to PB's unconsolidated regulatory disclosures NPLs
were around 9% of
gross loans at end-2015 while restructured loans added a further
6%; however,
the former ratio was supported by significant write-offs in
2015, equal to 6% of
average loans. The major downside risk to asset quality stems
from PB's foreign
currency loans (51% of the portfolio, or 1.2x end-2015 FCC),
although some of
PB's largest borrowers may benefit from access to foreign
currency revenue or
state support. The bank's unconsolidated regulatory accounts
show a rise in NPLs
to 11% at end-4M16.
PB's 2015 profitability was largely supported by one-off gains,
including an
AZN13m translation gain and a AZN5.5m gain on FX derivatives.
Fitch estimates
that net of these gains PB would have been marginally above
break-even in 2015.
PB's performance on the pre-impairment level is undermined by
significant
accrued interest income (AZN11.3m or 16% of 2015 pre-impairment
profit) but
remains reasonable. Fitch estimates that PB's core
pre-impairment profit in 2015
equalled to a sizable 6.7% of average gross loans (this may have
reduced to
around 5% in 1H16 according to PB's management accounts).
PB's total available liquidity, net of potential wholesale debt
repayments,
comfortably covered around 62% of the bank's end-1H16 customer
accounts.
However, this should be viewed against significant related-party
funding (around
51% of end-2015 liabilities) and high single name concentration
of liabilities
(at end-2015 the three largest customers contributed 26% of
total liabilities).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs AND SRFs
The Negative Outlooks on both banks reflect that on the
sovereign. Accordingly,
the support-driven IDRs on the banks will likely be downgraded
in case of the
sovereign and the Country Ceiling being downgraded. Conversely,
a revision of
the Outlook on the sovereign to Stable will likely result in a
similar action on
the banks.
Downside pressure on the banks' IDRs could also result from a
potential
weakening of support from the sovereign (for PB) or from IFI
shareholders (for
AB), although Fitch views this unlikely in the near-term.
Upside for PB, implying a reduction of the notching between the
bank's ratings
and that of the sovereign, is limited at present. However, (i)
further
development of PB's franchise resulting in a marked increase in
the bank's
systemic importance; or (ii) improvements in the track record of
sovereign
support for the banking sector as a whole would be
credit-positive.
VRs
Negative pressure on the VRs could stem from significant asset
quality
deterioration at either of the banks, if this results in
significant erosion of
the capital base. These risks are markedly higher for AB given
its higher share
of foreign currency-denominated loans, and a smaller capital
buffer.
Upside for the banks' VRs is limited given the weak outlook for
the broader
economy. However, stabilisation of economic performance and of
the banks' asset
quality metrics would reduce downward pressure on their VRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
AccessBank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Pasha Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Maria Kuraeva (PB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5575
Ruslan Bulatov (AB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
