(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Ethias
S.A.'s Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on
Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The debt issued by Ethias has also
been placed on
RWP. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions follow Ethias's announcement that it is
considering a plan
aimed at strengthening its Solvency II position and reducing the
sensitivity of
its Solvency II coverage ratio to changes in interest rates.
Resolution of the
RWP will be dependent on the successful completion of the plan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch understands that the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) has
asked Ethias to
implement a plan to strengthen the company's capital position
and reduce the
volatility of its Solvency II coverage ratio and its sensitivity
to lower
interest rates. The plan may include measures to reduce Ethias's
exposure to
interest-rate risk associated with the capital intensive "First
A" products,
under which guarantees are paid until the policyholder reaches
the age of 99.
Ethias has an adequate but volatile capital position, reflecting
its exposure to
interest-rate risk due to the relatively high level of minimum
guaranteed
returns in its life insurance business and the duration gap
between the
corresponding assets and liabilities.
At end-2015, Ethias's group regulatory Solvency II ratio was
132%, excluding
transitional arrangements. When transitional arrangements on
technical
provisions are included, the ratio improves to 179%. However,
the group Solvency
II margin is sensitive to interest rate changes. It fell to 125%
(excluding
transitional arrangements) in 1H16, driven by the decline in
interest rates.
Ethias is exposed to interest-rate risk as life technical
liabilities are
subject to high minimum guaranteed returns and there is a
duration gap between
assets and liabilities in the life accounts. However, the gap
shrank
significantly to 3.2 years in 2015 from 8.7 years in 2014,
following the Switch
IV operation and the purchase of hedging derivatives.
Ethias is the main operating entity of the Ethias group. We also
consider Ethias
Droit Commun AAM to be a 'Core' entity of the group under our
group rating
methodology. It is 95% reinsured by Ethias through a quota-share
agreement, and
has a 25% share in Ethias's holding company, Vitrufin. Ethias
Droit Commun AAM
has the same IFS rating as Ethias, based on Fitch's evaluation
of the strength
of the group as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded on completion of the plan if there
is a material
improvement in Ethias's capital position under both Solvency II
and Fitch's
Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), together with
evidence of
significantly reduced exposure to interest-rate risk.
The ratings are likely to be affirmed if Ethias does not
implement the plan,
fails to materially strengthen its capital position under
Solvency II or Prism
FBM, or does not significantly reduce its exposure to
interest-rate risk.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ethias S.A.:
IFS rating 'BBB' placed on RWP
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-' placed on RWP
Undated subordinated debt 'BB' placed on RWP
Dated subordinated debt 'BB' placed on RWP
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS rating 'BBB' placed on RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
