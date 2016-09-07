(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Chongqing Western
Modern Logistics Industry Zone Development Construction Co.,
Ltd.'s (CQWL,
BBB/Stable) USD500m 3.250% senior unsecured note due 2021 a
final rating of
'BBB'.
The bond is issued directly by CQWL and is rated at the same
level as the Issuer
Default Rating on the company. The bond will constitute a
direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligation of CQWL and rank pari
passu with all of
the company's other unsecured obligations.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 24 August 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Chongqing Municipality: The ratings of CQWL are linked
to, but not
equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of Chongqing
Municipality's credit
profile. CQWL's attributes for government control and oversight
are assessed at
Strong, that for legal status and integration with the
government budget at
Mid-Range and that for strategic importance to the municipality
at Weaker. These
factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if
needed, from
the municipality. Therefore, CQWL is classified as a
credit-linked public-sector
entity under Fitch's criteria.
Chongqing's Strong Creditworthiness: Chongqing Municipality's
gross regional
product growth rate was China's fastest in 2015. Its gross
regional product on a
per capita basis ranked 11th among all provincial-level local
governments. The
municipality's strengths of strong fiscal performance and
diversified
socio-economic profile are offset by high contingent liabilities
arising from
its state-owned entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: CQWL is registered as a
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law. However it is
wholly-owned by
Chongqing Shapingba District State-owned Asset Management Centre
(Shangpingba
SASAC) and overall supervised by the Chongqing municipal
government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Weaker: CQWL is the sole
operator, developer and
manager of the Chongqing Logistics City (CLC), a national
logistics hub
designated to facilitate access to inland cities, connect areas
along the "One
Belt One Road" initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt,
and capitalise on
various resources in Chongqing. CQWL assumes government
functions such as
formulating and implementing policies on industrial and urban
development in
CLC; nonetheless both CQWL and CLC are in the early stages of
development.
Control Attribute Stronger: CQWL is controlled ultimately by the
Chongqing
municipal government. CQWL's financing plan and debt level are
closely monitored
by the government. CQWL needs to report its budget performance
on a regular
basis. CQWL's board members, except for employee
representatives, are all
appointed by the government.
Integration Attribute Mid-Range: CQWL's financials are not
consolidated into the
government's, but the government has provided capital injections
and monetary
support. CQWL received capital injections of CNY2.5bn from the
government during
2013-2015, covering about half of its capex in the same period.
In addition, the
majority of CQWL's revenue in 2015, mainly land use rights and
management fees,
were sourced from the city and Fitch expects this
interconnectedness to remain
over the medium term.
'B' Category Standalone Profile: CQWL's financial profile in the
past five years
was characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and
high leverage.
Fitch believes this trend will continue in the medium term,
driven by the
ongoing infrastructure investments in CLC. The weak standalone
credit profile is
mitigated by its strategic links with the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support
commitment from
Chongqing Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
CQWL. A
significant weakening of the strategic importance of CQWL for
Chongqing
municipality, a diluted government shareholding, and/or reduced
government
support, could lead to a change of rating approach whereby CQWL
could no longer
be credit-linked to its sponsor.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
credit view on
Chongqing Municipality may trigger a positive rating action on
CQWL. Negative
rating action on CQWL could derive from a deterioration of the
credit profile of
Chongqing Municipality, which could lower Fitch's internal
assessment of the
municipality's creditworthiness.
A rating action on CQWL would lead to similar action on the
rating on the US
dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 24 August 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
