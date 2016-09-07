(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
AO Citibank
(Citi) a Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Citi's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is equalised with the bank's
Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR, which in turn is underpinned by potential
support the bank
may receive from its foreign parent, Citigroup Inc.
(A/Stable/a). The bank's
IDRs are constrained by Russian country risks and in line with
the Russian
sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook on Citi's Long-Term Local Currency IDR
reflects the
potential for the rating to be downgraded if Russia's sovereign
ratings are
downgraded. A sharp deterioration in the ability or propensity
of the parent
bank to provide support (not expected by Fitch at present) could
also result in
a downgrade of the subsidiary's ratings.
A stabilisation of the operating environment, and a revision of
the Outlook on
the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in the Outlook on
the ratings also
being revised to Stable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative,
unaffected
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3', unaffected
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable,
unaffected
Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected
Support Rating: '2', unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 81
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
