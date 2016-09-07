(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AO Citibank (Citi) a Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Citi's Long-Term Local Currency IDR is equalised with the bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, which in turn is underpinned by potential support the bank may receive from its foreign parent, Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a). The bank's IDRs are constrained by Russian country risks and in line with the Russian sovereign ratings (BBB-/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook on Citi's Long-Term Local Currency IDR reflects the potential for the rating to be downgraded if Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded. A sharp deterioration in the ability or propensity of the parent bank to provide support (not expected by Fitch at present) could also result in a downgrade of the subsidiary's ratings. A stabilisation of the operating environment, and a revision of the Outlook on the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in the Outlook on the ratings also being revised to Stable. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, unaffected Long-Term Local Currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3', unaffected National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable, unaffected Viability Rating: 'bbb-', unaffected Support Rating: '2', unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 81 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011304 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.